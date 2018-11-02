Blog LIVE Blog - Bayside (6-3) at Tallwood (5-4)

Greetings from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach as the Lions (5-4) here on Senior Night play host to the visiting Bayside Marlins (6-3) - winners of 6 of their past 7 games - with both jockeying for playoff positioning in Region 6A. In fact, in Tallwood's case, they have yet to clinch a playoff berth. The Lions are in with a win or a loss from either Kelllam to Princess Anne or Grassfield against Nansemond River. As for Bayside, the Marlins will be a #4, #5 or #6 seed depending on tonight's results. It'll be their 10th straight playoff appearance. The officials are at midfield for the coin toss and we'll have updates, stats and more throughout the night + follow via Twitter @ hatfieldsports