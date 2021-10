Kecoughtan goes 3 & out as they are unable to establish no offensive rhythm once their first run up the middle is stuffed. So the Warriors punt it back, where Bethel begins at their own 21 with 8:23 to go in the contest.



Perplexing to me, Bethel goes to the air on 1st & 10 and it's incomplete. You'd think they want to burn clock here. On 2nd & 10, they run it, but it only gains 3 with Michael Simmonds. After De'Sean Wideman and Maxie Russell stop Messiah Delhomme to bring up 4th & 5, the Warriors commit another inexplicable penalty. They get flagged for running into the punter. They've done that now three times - running into the kicker or punter - this evening, each proving costly.



Bethel has it at their own 41 with a fresh set of downs as Kecoughtan's defense tries to bail them out again.