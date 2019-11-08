Blog LIVE Blog - Broad Run (9-0) at Stone Bridge (9-0)

It's almost time for the Battle of the Burn as the Stone Bridge Bulldogs with a perfect record of 9-0 overall under the direction of longtime Head Coach Mickey Thompson play host to the also 9-0 Broad Run Spartans under Head Coach Matt Griffis. These two have played some memorable games over the years. Last season, Broad Run won the regular season meeting before Stone Bridge got revenge in the region title match the day after Thanksgiving on their way to reaching the Class 5 State Final yet again. Only this time it'll be the only meeting. That's because Broad Run is now in Region 4C and Stone Bridge remained in Region 5C with the latest realignment shuffle. Both are excellent squads with state title hopes. Stone Bridge has already locked up the No. 1 seed for its region playoffs, while Broad Run can do so by winning this evening. We'll have updates here and on Twitter via @hatfieldsports