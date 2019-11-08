Blog LIVE Blog - Broad Run (9-0) at Stone Bridge (9-0)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 8, 2019 at 6:58 PM.

    It's almost time for the Battle of the Burn as the Stone Bridge Bulldogs with a perfect record of 9-0 overall under the direction of longtime Head Coach Mickey Thompson play host to the also 9-0 Broad Run Spartans under Head Coach Matt Griffis.

    These two have played some memorable games over the years. Last season, Broad Run won the regular season meeting before Stone Bridge got revenge in the region title match the day after Thanksgiving on their way to reaching the Class 5 State Final yet again. Only this time it'll be the only meeting. That's because Broad Run is now in Region 4C and Stone Bridge remained in Region 5C with the latest realignment shuffle.

    Both are excellent squads with state title hopes. Stone Bridge has already locked up the No. 1 seed for its region playoffs, while Broad Run can do so by winning this evening.

    We'll have updates here and on Twitter via @hatfieldsports
     
    Broad Run gets the ball first, fair catching at their own 20.

    Quarterback Mitch Griffis - who didn't play last week with a minor injury and his brother Brett started in his play - is playing tonight and off to a strong start.

    Griffis has completed his first three passes for a total of 48 yards. Cameron Chambers, who's also a defensive standout in the secondary, has two of those catches for 39 yards. Broad Run is in Stone Bridge territory.
     
    The Stone Bridge defense comes up with two key stops - first it's Jordan Saah on a 3rd & 6 with a pass breakup as the Spartans reached the Bulldogs 19-yard line. On 4th down, Broad Run elects to go for it and lineman Carter Sweazie collapses the pocket and doesn't allow Griffis to get the pass off.

    Stone Bridge takes over now at their own 19 with about 8:50 to go in the opening quarter.
     
    Stone Bridge appears to go 3 & out as the Broad Run defense with Kesean Dyson, Jayden Thornhill, Chaz Allison and Robbie Lalayan are ready for the run game with Jared Cole. The UMASS commit gains just six yards on three attempts.

    On 4th & 4 from their own 25, Stone Bridge decides to go with the fake punt and Broad Run immediately brings Cole down for a loss of 2.

    Broad Run takes over for their second possession at the Bulldogs 23.
     
    The Stone Bridge defense answers after the fake punt gamble didn't pay off for the Bulldogs on the previous possession. Spartans QB Mitch Griffis scrambles for 6 yards, but the Stone Bridge defense gets a couple of sacks with Jeremiah Covington-Griggs and James Madison University commit Mikail Kamara.

    The sack by Covington-Griggs - a 6-2, 200 pound junior linebacker - came on 4th & 10 and dropped Griffis for a loss of 7.

    Stone Bridge begins its second series at their own 30. Unfortunately folks, the clock is out at Stone Bridge tonight, so we will have to guestimate the time in this one... sorry.
     
    Major blow for the Broad Run defense as Chaz Allison - one of their best players in the defensive front - went off with an ankle injury. Without him, it will be harder to stop the run for Broad Run. Stone Bridge was able to get a wide open Cobbs down the field though on play-action.
     
    Stone Bridge has to be oozing with confidence after that touchdown drive, plus the fact their defense buckled down twice against the arm of Griffis and that Broad Run attack.

    The Spartans begin their third series at their own 21. No need to panic for Broad Run as they just need to come up with drive finishers.
     
    Broad Run is making no bones about it - they're going to attack Stone Bridge down the field in the passing game, and particularly in the middle portion of their defense. Wake Forest commit Mitch Griffis continues to find Cameron Chambers with his speed and dependable hands. Chambers hauls in his 3rd ball of the opening stanza for 10 yards, giving him 49 total yards.

    Lance Lacny's 11-yard reception from Griffis gets Broad Run near midfield. But back-to-back incomplete passes, one of which was defended well by Zach Laing on the corner, brings up 3rd & 10. However, it's there that Romy Miner - an FBS prospect being recruited by Central Michigan among others - working on Laing and hauling in a 20-yard pass in Stone Bridge territory.
     
    Good to see Chaz Allison return for Broad Run after an injury earlier. He's playing right tackle for the Spartans, who just converted a 3rd & 1 with QB Mitch Griffis on a sneak up the middle.

    The Stone Bridge defense reads the screen pass to perfection with Jordan Saah tackling the receiver for a loss of 2. That brings up a 3rd & 11 from the Bulldogs 26, but this time it's Mitch Griffis with the textbook back shoulder throw to Cam Chambers for 12 yards as they get in the red zone for the third time of this first half.
     
    This has the looks of a classic, much like last week's 15-14 overtime win I got to watch last week with Heritage-Lynchburg defeating E.C. Glass for the Jug Bowl.

    Stone Bridge leads this series all-time 13-3 and their defense will have to come up with answers for Griffis in what has the makings to be a shoot-out tonight.
     
    Thomas, listed as a 5-foot-10, 160 pound sophomore, had a pass breakup on defense earlier. But that doesn't compare to the special teams touchdown a moment ago. He showed some serious speed on the return and now that means the Broad Run offense will trot back out there, starting at their own 36 following the ensuing kickoff.

    Only bad thing is the Stone Bridge defense may b a bit tired, but they don't mind it too much since they have the lead.
     
    It's back to the aerial fireworks with Broad Run QB Mitch Griffis continuing to try to stretch out the Stone Bridge defense. He misses on a couple deep shots by just a hair. He does however on 3rd & 10 find Romy Miner for a gain of 16 yards along the sideline, plus the Spartans get aided by a personal foul 15-yard penalty.

    A holding penalty of 10 yards on Stone Bridge puts Broad Run at the 22 of the Bulldogs. On 3rd & 5 from the 18, Broad Run is called for an ineligible receiver down the field on that play, which was a completion to Lance Lacny. That brings up 3rd & 10, and with Mikail Kamara breathing down his neck, Griffis barely gets the ball off in time for an incomplete pass.

    But the bad news on that play is that Mitch Griffis is down and getting looked at by the training staff. Kamara appeared to have inadvertently stepped on his hand on that play when he got up and the Broad Run players and coaches snap. They get called for 3 penalties worth 45 yards back to about their own 32. They punt it away on 4th & 55.
     
    Does Broad Run have a running game?
     
    That 4th penalty was a face-mask that took Stone Bridge from their own 37 into Broad Run territory at the 48 of the Spartans.

    Broad Run is visibly frustrated, and to an extent, understandably so... but they need to get their composure because they are still in this game and have to re-group.
     
    Using some of their 'spinner,' series, Stone Bridge is taking off chunks of yards with their ground game. But a key 4th & 5 conversion through the passing game with QB Billy Wiles finding UMASS commit Jared Cole in the flat, picking up 7 yards.

    On 3rd & 5 from the Broad Run 31, it's another completion with Wiles, this time to Colin Hart. Broad Run makes a play before he goes down though as Romy Miner makes a huge play to strip the ball away and the Spartans take over at their own 30. An enormous play.

    Following a 5-yard penalty on the Spartans, Miner makes a deep reception. Except it is called back on the 3rd ineligible receiver downfield penalty on Broad Run in the first half alone. That makes it now 9 penalties for 81 yards on the visiting Spartans by my count.
     
    Romy Miner has been stepping up big all night long. Same goes for Cam Chambers. Can't say enough about the toughness of Mitch Griffis, too. He's been sacked twice, nearly a 3rd time by Mikail Kamara, and came back after an injury.

    We'll see how big that PAT is later. Nonetheless, Mickey Thompson can't be pleased that his Bulldogs had a chance to go up two scores as they were driving and nw it's a one-point game with the break nearing.
     
    No running lane this time on the kickoff return for Stone Bridge, which will have it at their own 37.

    On 2nd & 10, an outstanding play is made by Kesean Dyson to force a fumble on QB Billy Wiles, getting to him before his arm is moving forward (remember, there is no 'tuck rule' in High School)....

    It was recovered by #8 of the Spartans - that's Maurice Darbyshire.

    Broad Run has time with we're guessing between 2-3 minutes to go in this first half. We're guessing again because the scoreboard clock is out in this standing room only event known as the 'Battle of the Burn,' in Ashburn, VA.

    Cold, November football weather. Can't get much better than this one...
     
    Mitch Griffis put Broad Run in position to put some points on the board... but the Stone Bridge defense doesn't give up the big play and saves an offense that has been just decent on the night. In fact, the Bulldogs have less than 100 total yards of offense, while Broad Run has 250 through the air.

    The difference has been the special teams touchdown, missed PAT and some timely stops by the Stone Bridge defense in the red zone area.

    Some half-time numbers coming shortly...
     
    Your half-time numbers from this classic 'Battle of the Burn' showdown between 9-0 Stone Bridge and 9-0 Broad Run...

    HALF:

    Stone Bridge 14:
    Billy Wiles - 4-7 for 51Yds; 1 lost fumble
    Eli Mason - 4Car. 17Yds.
    Jared Cole - 9Car. 16Yds. TD; 1 Rec. 7Yds.
    DJ Cobbs - 1Rec. 40Yds.
    Jalen Haggler - 7 Tackles (4 Solo)
    Zach Laing - 6 Tackles (4 Solo), PBU

    Bulldogs - 22 plays for 86 total yards (4-7 for 51 pass yards; 15 rushes for 35 yards, 2 lost fumbles); 2 turnovers; 3 penalties for 40 yards


    Broad Run 13:
    Mitch Griffis - 19-30 for 250Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 12Car. 14Yds.
    Cameron Chambers - 8Rec. 85Yds; PBU
    Romy Miner - 4Rec. 120Yds. TD; 4 Solo Tackles, Forced Fumble, Fumble Recovery
    Lance Lacny - 5Rec. 42Yds.
    Robbie Lalayan - 4 Tackles

    Spartans - 44 plays for 269 total yards (19-30 for 250 pass yards; 14 rushes for 19 yards); 0 turnovers; 9 penalties for 81 yards
     
    Stone Bridge gets the ball first to begin the 2nd half and Mickey Thompson's Bulldogs open with a bit of different look formation wise than what we saw in the 1st half. The Bulldogs hand it off to stud back Jared Cole, who found the end zone a few times in last year's region title victory and was a difference-maker. Cole gets 7 yards, then we get a time-out.,

    Mickey Thompson - who is seeking his 17th season of 10 or more wins - is 216-44 overall in his career entering tonight. A victory will move his mark to 14-3 against rival Broad Run as well.

    Thompson knows they have to get more Time of Possession of the football in this half.
     
    Well that answers my question. Sheesh! Thanks!
     
    A 3rd turnover of the night for Stone Bridge as sophomore back Eli Mason tries to reach ahead for extra yards and the ball comes loose. Credit Cameron Chambers of Broad Run for the force and recovery.

    Broad Run takes over at their own 47 with roughly 9:47 to go in the 3rd period - and again I'm doing a guestimation with the clock out.
     
    Griffis is having a night to remember - now 23 of 35 for 273 passing yards to seven different receivers. Stone Bridge's defense just bit down on the curl guy and then that opened up Lacny on the inside slot seam play.

    Stone Bridge is going to probably get back to their single-wing, pound the rock style and it's vital they get a long, physical drive to wear down the Broad Run defense - smaller in spots - if they can.
     
    The Broad Run defense is hanging tough against the usually dominant running game of Stone Bridge out of their single-wing formation. Facing a 2nd & 7, the Spartans get hurt with a pass interference penalty that puts the Bulldogs in Broad Run territory.

    A big 4th & 2 from the Broad Run 35 after some runs by Jared Cole and Eli Mason. Kesean Dyson, the senior outside 'backer for the Spartans, delivers a big-time hit, reading the inside counter with Cole to perfection.
     
    Broad Run goes to the air on 1st & 15 (a delay of game to start the drive) and it's Lance Lacny with a reception of 5 yards. Stone Bridge gets caught with the face-mask penalty, something they might've gotten away with in the first half, and that 15-yard infraction puts the Spartans at the 48-yard line of the Bulldogs.

    Stone Bridge has to do something different defensively, whether it's bringing a blitz from another angle, to take away some of these quick strike completions. Griffis finds Cam Chambers on 3rd & 7 for a completion of 21 yards as the Spartans near the red zone.
     
    Tell you what, the rest of Class 4 will have its hands full defending this wide open Broad Run passing game as Class 5 power Stone Bridge can't come up with an answer for it through nearly three quarters as the Spartans have in excess of 300 yards through the air. A lot of 4-wide sets and even empty for Coach Matt Griffis and his crew.

    On 4th & 1 from the 15 after a 5-yard catch by Cameron Chambers - who is shaken up on the play - and ironically it's the Spartans with the QB keeper out of the single-wing. Mitch Griffis gains 3 down to the Stone Bridge 12.

    With Broad Run inside the 5 after a Bennet Millar run (think that was only his 3rd or 4th of the night), a crucial personal foul penalty is called on the visiting Spartans. That backs them up to 19.

    Mikail Kamara and Cade Stevens team up for a sack of Griffis on 3rd down. That brings up 4th & 21 from the Stone Bridge 23.
     
    Replay clearly shows he did not hang on to the football and yet it will stand. The PAT is good. Might've been some ejections that play. Tough break for Stone Bridge.
     
    Controversial call or not - one thing is clear and that is Mitch Griffis and Cameron Chambers are playing some kind of pitch and catch. The Wake commit is 28 of 42 for 330 yards passing with 2 TD's. Chambers has 13 grabs for 150 yards and a score.

    And it's not even the 4th quarter yet...
     
    Stone Bridge has to keep its composure after the controversial call and not come unglued. Bottom line is regardless of what happens in this game - they are going to the playoffs as a No. 1 seed and can find their way to Hampton University in December for the State Championship.

    This is where the Bulldogs really miss stud 2021 WR Tai Felton, who has a handful of scholarship offers, but suffered season-ending injury a few weeks back against Woodgrove. He's one of the most explosive players out there. Nonetheless, they still ahve weapons with DJ Cobbs, Jared Cole and Wade Dunkelberger.
     
    The Bulldogs got the passing game in a rhythm as Billy Wiles completed about five passes in a stretch of eight for a total of nearly 60 yards before the 4th turnover of the night ...



    Miner and Allison are in many ways what this Broad Run program is all about - - two vets that give everything they have in the tank.
     
    The Stone Bridge defense comes up with a key stand, thanks to Jalen Haggler's 3rd down pass breakup following a tackle for loss on an errant second down pitch.

    A great punt by Chaz Aillison has Stone Bridge beginning at their own 32 early in the 4th period.
     
    Stone Bridge moves the chains with QB Billy Wiles finding Jacob Thomas on 3rd & 8 from their own 34. They go to him again on 3rd & 10, but Cameron Chambers and Romy Miner are there to keep him short of moving the chains. On 4th & 1, they go to the ground and convert.

    A big 2nd & 10 in Broad Run territory and Wiles makes perhaps his finest throw of the night, hitting DJ Cobbs for 29 yards. They have it in the Broad Run red zone. Without much working on the running game in terms of long gains, the Bulldogs have to rely on their passing game even more.

    Cobbs makes a wonderful tippy-toe catch along the sideline on 3rd & 4. Stone Bridge now is inside the 5.
     
    Stone Bridge hasn't broken off a run of 15 yards or longer all night long, but they know where their bread is buttered. Mickey Thompson and company don't sweat it and keep handing it off to Cole and Mason, the tenth grader with a lot of promise.

    A pooch in the middle of the field around the 30 is nearly recovered by Stone Bridge. Broad Run gets it.... and a very tough recovery from Andrew Bryson. He'll be one of the unsung heroes for the Spartans if they come out of this one.

    Key Broad Run receiver Romy Miner is down on the play being looked at... but fortunately he hops up and runs off the field. Broad Run has it at their own 30.
     
    Can Broad Run run the ball effectively in short-yardage situations and burn clock? We're about to find out. To salt this one away, it may require that to happen on the road against an unbeaten, resilient rival.
     
    Bennett Millar makes his 8th carry of the night his best. He rushes 26 yards from midfield down to the Stone Bridge 24, but fumbles with Mikail Kamara about to dive in on the loose football when Tyler Smedley allows Spartans Head Coach Matt Griffis to temporarily breathe a sigh of relief. Broad Run recovers.

    Kyle Davis gets 9 yards and then on 2nd & 1 it's QB Mitch Griffis pushing forward to the 10 for a fresh set of downs. Griffis might've re-aggravated an injury on that one. We have a time-out on the field with 3:40 to play.
     
    To give Mitch Griffis a moment to mustard up the energy to finish off the drive, Broad Run goes with a formation where it's a direct snap and Bennett Millar gains 8 yards. Mitch then comes in on 2nd & Goal from the 2 and plunges ahead for the touchdown. The PAT is good from Issac Latimer and that should be enough to complete an unbeaten regular season, barring a crazy comeback in the closing couple of minutes.

     
    Didn't get the number on the kickoff, but Stone Bridge was called for a personal foul and it looked like to me that the player who it was called on was ejected. By rule in the VHSL, that means that individual - whoever it was - will have to sit at least the first playoff game, perhaps an additional one. Now of course, that ejection and subsequent suspension can be appealed.
     
    That should do it as Broad Run is a couple minutes away from completing their first undefeated regular season since 2009 - when they won a state title under Mike Burnett (who later went on to coach at Tuscarora).

    Of course, Broad Run technically won all of its regular season games on the field in 2018... but they later had to forfeit their season opener against Potomac Falls due to the usage of an ineligible player.

    An outstanding job by Matt Griffis and his Spartans - headed up by his son Mitch, Romy Miner, Cameron Chambers, Chaz Allison, Bennett Millar and several others.
     
    These two teams will be tough outs in the playoffs - Broad Run out of Region 4C and Stone Bridge in Region 5C. They have the ingredients to be playing come December.

    More to come later... hope you all enjoyed!
     
