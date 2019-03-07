LIVE Blog - Class 3 Girls State Championship Game: Spotswood 66, Hopewell 56

Discussion in 'Class 3A (Winter)' started by CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 11:50 AM.

  1. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    337
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Updates to follow
     
    1 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 11:50 AM
    End 1: Hopewell 18, Spotswood 14 in a highly-entertaining #Class3 girls title game thus far. Hopewell has drained four 3-pointers already, and Tyjana Simmons leads the Blue Devils with 8 pts. Stephanie Ouderkirk has 6 for the Trailblazers.
     
    2 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 12:47 PM
    4:30 to go in 2nd Qtr: Hopewell leads Spotswood 23-21. A 3 by Alexis Bennington-Horton and a long 2 from Ouderkirk forcing Hopewell to call timeout.
     
    3 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 12:54 PM
    Spotswood in the midst of a 10-0 run that’s put them up 27-23. Ouderkirk with a couple of jumpers in there during spurt.
     
    4 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 12:58 PM
    HALFTIME: Hopewell 29, Spotswood 29. Blue Devils close the half on a 5-0 spurt to send it to the locker room deadlocked.
     
    5 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:02 PM
    3:08 remaining in 3rd Qtr: Hopewell 39, Spotswood 37. Ouderkirk has 6 of Spotswood’s 8 pts in the period. Courtney Scott and Tyjana Simmons have 4 pts apiece for Hopewell in the frame.
     
    6 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:24 PM
    End 3: Hopewell 44, Spotswood 44. We’re nip and tuck in what’s been the best game so far this week at VCU.
     
    7 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:33 PM
    5:54 left in the game: Spotswood 50, Hopewell 46. Trailblazers on a 6-0 run, with NaKaila Gray knocking down a pair of jumpers.
     
    8 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:38 PM
    Spotswood run now at 8-0 after a tough basket down low by Ouderkirk. She has a game-high 22 pts.
     
    9 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:40 PM
    A pair of free throws by Gray push Spotswood advantage to 54-46. Gray has 17 pts.
     
    10 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:42 PM
    Bennington layup gives Spotswood a 56-46 lead with 3:18 remaining. A 12-0 run.
     
    11 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:43 PM
    Hopewell now forced to foul, trailing Spotswood 56-48 with 1:50 left.
     
    12 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:46 PM
    1:03 left in the game: Spotswood 61, Hopewell 51
     
    13 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:50 PM
    A Tyjana Simmons 3 pulls Hopewell within 63-54. Timeout with 37 ticks remaining.
     
    14 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:53 PM
    FINAL: Spotswood 66, Hopewell 55. Blazers (28-1) win their fifth state title in program history. Hopewell finishes at 24-3.
     
    15 CarolineCav99, Mar 7, 2019 at 1:57 PM
