LIVE Blog - Class 5 Boys State Championship Game: Maury 57, Freedom-SR 49 FINAL

Discussion in 'Class 5A (Winter)' started by CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:25 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Updates to follow
     
    1 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:25 PM
  2. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Maury out to a quick 8-2 lead as 6-5 junior Clarence Rupert has 6 pts already. 5 mins left in 1Q.
     
    2 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:36 PM
  3. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Freedom burns a timeout, trailing Maury 12-4 with 3:31 left in 1Q. Rupert with 6 pts and Bryan Phillips with 4 for Maury.
     
    3 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:39 PM
  4. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    End 1: Maury 18, Freedom 6. Commodores making life difficult for Eagles with their length and quickness. Phillips and Rupert have 6 pts apiece.
     
    4 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:48 PM
  5. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    HALFTIME: Maury 28, Freedom 20
     
    5 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:05 PM
  6. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Matthew Mensia 3 pushes Maury lead to 42-29 with 2:16 remaining in 3Q.
     
    6 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:24 PM
  7. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    Chase Coleman with a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Rupert, who finishes the break with a one-handed slam. Maury lead is 44-29, biggest of the game so far.
     
    7 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:27 PM
  8. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    End 3: Maury 46, Freedom 30
     
    8 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:36 PM
  9. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    4Q 2:14: Maury 55, Freedom 40
     
    9 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:46 PM
  10. CarolineCav99

    CarolineCav99 VaPreps Rookie
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2002
    Messages:
    300
    Likes Received:
    85
    Location:
    Fredericksburg, VA
    FINAL: Maury 57, Freedom 49. Commodores (25-3) win their first state title since 1927.
     
    10 CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:59 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page