LIVE Blog - Class 5 Boys State Championship Game: Maury 57, Freedom-SR 49 FINAL

Discussion in 'Class 5A (Winter)' started by CarolineCav99, Mar 6, 2019 at 2:25 PM.
Updates to follow
Maury out to a quick 8-2 lead as 6-5 junior Clarence Rupert has 6 pts already. 5 mins left in 1Q.
Freedom burns a timeout, trailing Maury 12-4 with 3:31 left in 1Q. Rupert with 6 pts and Bryan Phillips with 4 for Maury.
End 1: Maury 18, Freedom 6. Commodores making life difficult for Eagles with their length and quickness. Phillips and Rupert have 6 pts apiece.
HALFTIME: Maury 28, Freedom 20
Matthew Mensia 3 pushes Maury lead to 42-29 with 2:16 remaining in 3Q.
Chase Coleman with a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Rupert, who finishes the break with a one-handed slam. Maury lead is 44-29, biggest of the game so far.
End 3: Maury 46, Freedom 30
4Q 2:14: Maury 55, Freedom 40
FINAL: Maury 57, Freedom 49. Commodores (25-3) win their first state title since 1927.