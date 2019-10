End 1stQ - Oscar Smith 7, Deep Creek 0. Tigers looking at 3rd & 2 from the Creek 37 when the 2ndQ begins.



OS - 14 plays for 64 yards (2-7 for 31 pass yards; 7 runs for 33 yards).



DC - 12 plays for 56 yards (3-5 for 32 pass yards; 7 runs for 24 yards).https://t.co/bcCBERie8u