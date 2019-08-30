Blog LIVE Blog - Goochland at Lafayette

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Aug 30, 2019 at 4:55 PM.

    Greetings folks as I construct this initial post from a nearby Cracker Barrel on Bypass Road in Williamsburg - about 15 minutes away from Sanford B. Wanner Stadium in James City County, the site of this evening's 2019 season opener between two teams with state title aspirations. The Lafayette Rams play host to the Goochland Bulldogs.

    The game has quite a bit of intrigue as both are new to the Class 3 level this year. Goochland lost to Graham in last year's Class 2 State Championship, while Lafaytte saw its unblemished season come to an end in defeat at the hands of Lake Taylor in the Region 4A Championship the day after Thanksgiving.

    My next post will give you a look at our Preview that ran on the site earlier this week along with Predictions, then we'll follow back up around kick-off time with updates here on the Blog + on Twitter this evening @ hatfieldsports
     
    [​IMG]
    Kristian Wilkerson and the Rams open up with a tough Goochland team that will be an early barometer for both squads as to where they stack up in Class 3 (Matthew Hatfield)

    Goochland at Lafayette . . .     The Lafayette Rams have had six straight double-digit win seasons and haven’t suffered a Bay Rivers District loss since Smithfield beat them in September of 2012. Andy Linn’s bunch will be one of the favorites to capture the Class 3 crown this year after dropping down from Class 4. Meanwhile, Goochland, which lost in last December’s State Championship game to Graham, moves up to Class 3 and will have their hands full in this one at Wanner Stadium.

    Lafayette will go with a new starter at quarterback in sophomore Luke Hanson, a UVA baseball commit. The Rams are known for keeping it on the ground more times than not, although with the addition of WR Marc Gresham from King William along with two superb tight ends in Mike Green and Harvard commit Tyler Neville, this group could go to the air a few more times a game. Goochland loves to pound the rock as well and with a new starting QB in sophomore C.J. Towles, it’ll allow for Devin McCray to play more frequently at wing-back.

    McCray is a scholarship-level talent in the secondary for a Bulldogs defense that returns six regulars. One of the areas of concern for Goochland is on the offensive line, where three starters departed. That should be tested by a Lafayette defense that is firm up front and consistent in pursuit to the ball carrier with Terry Holbert and Loyal Gresham on the line along with Green, Neville and Kristian Wilkerson from the linebacker spots.

    Additionally, Lafayette has a very solid offensive line with large tackles in Lawrence Tyler (6-5, 245) and Tommy Gardner (6-4, 315). Goochland’s defense may find it more problematic to get around the edge and stop some of the toss and sweep plays out of the running game for the Rams. That can very well be the difference in this matchup of teams that have a decent chance of running into each other again come December in the State Semifinals.

    Matt Says: Lafayette 34-16
    VHSL-Reference.com Says: Lafayette 27-21
    Coach Young Says: Lafayette 28-26
     
    They were backed up 5 more yards on a false start penalty. Obvious throwing down now...
     
    The pass and it's incomplete. So Devin McCray - the scholarship-level prospect for Goochland on both sides of the ball - punts it away.

    A flag is throw after the ball gets deflected, appeared to be by Lafayette's Terry Holbert (son of assistant James Holbert, former assistant at Phoebus during some of their state title years).

    The penalty is running into the kicker - a 5-yard variety - on Lafayette, so they replay the down. The punt actually ended up being worse, with a somewhat decent bounce.

    Basically, by accepting that penalty, Goochland gave away about 10 yards, believe it or not.

    Lafayette starts at their own 43 at the 9:29 mark of the opening period.
     
    The first two plays from scrimmage by Lafayette - both runs - net only 5 yards. A good stop on 2nd down by safety Devin McCray. However, on 3rd & 5, it's Kristian Wilkerson picking up 12 yards down to the Goochland 40-yard line, running off the left side.
     
    A great stop for the Goochland defense and Head Coach Alex Fruth, in his 2nd year at the helm, has to be thrilled.

    The Bulldogs will try to put together a methodical drive now with McCray in the backfield and sophomore QB CJ Towles at the controls.
     
    Terrific misdirection run by the Bulldogs. However, an illegal shift on 2nd & 5 after a gain of 5 by Snead will make it tougher for them to punch this one in for 6 points.
     
    What a timely takeaway for the Lafayette defense in the red zone to come away without giving up any points. It's the King William transfer Gresham, expected to be a key 2-way performer.
     
    Neville just out-jumped Towles on a splendid catch.

    Lafayette is facing 3rd & 5 from the Goochland 36 to begin the 2nd period.
     
    That time the Rams cashed in on the takeaway with points. Wilkerson, known for his prowess on defense as a front 7 run plugger, showed the power as he lowered his head and shoulder to run through a couple of defenders into the end zone.
     
    After a kick out of bounds by Lafayette, the Goochland offense begins at their own 35 for their 4th possession and they try to run wide with Quincy Snead. Nothing doing as the Lafayette defense with Martin Egbo and Tyler Neville are there to drop him for a loss of 4.

    Alex Furth calls a time-out, looking to break the momentum of the host Rams and try to settle down his Bulldogs a bit.
     
    Now the Rams are taking off small to medium sized chunks with the running game with Kristian WIlkerson and Isaac Duncan, two vets in the program.
     
    Kristian Wilkerson is now up to 55 yards on 10 carries. On 1st & 10 from the Goochland 23-yard line following a run of 8 yards by Wilkerson, they go to the air with sophomore QB Luke Hanson, the UVA commit.
     
    Another excellent catch by Neville, the Harvard commit. A very intelligent football and young man, but didn't make the best decision when he decided to wave the football in the defender's grill after making the scoring reception. That resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty. Coach Andy Linn has a few words with him on the sidelines, warning him that another one would mean an ejection.
     
    With just under 3 minutes now, Lafayette takes over at the Goochland 36-yard line, smelling blood.
     
    A great play-call from Andy Linn and company as Gresham had enough and daylight and speed to make that play a touchdown.

    Goochland's Quincy Snead has a pretty decent return on the ensuing kickoff before being dragged down by Martin Egbo and Donald Gatling. But a 10-yard holding penalty will probably make Alex Fruth think about just getting to the locker room with 1:1 1 to go at their own 25 instead of near midfield.
     
    Well, give Goochland credit. They're trying to make something out of what looked to be nothing here before the half. C.J. Towles completes his first pass of the night after an 0 for 6 start with a couple of turnovers (INT and fumble) and the sophomore finds Dakhari Burgess on a screen and alertly gets out of bounds. It's worth 16 yards. They have 11 seconds left and operate at their own 41.

    Unfortunately, the Bulldogs lose 2 yards on the next play with Tyler Neville and Martin Egbo up front knifing through to bring Towles down.
     
    Half - Lafayette 19, Goochland 0...

    More to come from this steamy, and I do mean steamy, press box here at Wanner Stadium (the Goochland assistants have been kind enough to share and let me crash with them since the main center part was full with radio and newspaper media).
     
    Ok, for the purposes of me getting enough air and a chance to catch my breath - which is totally vital for this blog making it to triple zeroes in the 4th quarter - I'll be posting the stats a bit different here at the break.

    Up first, the defensive numbers. If you can't figure out what it means, ask questions here on a replay and I'll be glad to answer them.

    upload_2019-8-30_20-6-6.png

    A quick note - - #11 for Goochland is actually Kindrick Braxton.
     
    Now for the offensive numbers at the break...

    Lafayette 19:
    Luke Hanson - 3-4 for 62Yds. 1-1TD/Int. ratio
    Kristian Wilkerson - 10Car. 55Yds.
    Marc Gresham - 1Car. 34Yds. TD
    Bryce Cupp - 2Car. 11Yds.

    Rams - 23 plays for 175 total yards (19 rushes for 113 yards; 3-4 for 62 yards passing, 1 INT); 1 turnover; 5 penalties for 41 yards


    Goochland 0:
    Quincy Snead - 5Car. 61Yds.
    CJ Towles - 1-7 for 16Yds. 0-1TD/Int. ratio
    Dakhari Burgess - 1Rec. 16Yds; 4Car. 3Yds.

    Bulldogs - 28 plays for 77 total yards (21 rushes for 61 yards, 2 lost fumbles; 1-7 for 16 yards passing; 1 INT); 3 turnovers; 3 penalties for 20 yards
     
    Lafayette opens the 2nd half with possession and they start at their own 30. The drive felt doomed from the start with a false start. After a 1-yard run by Kristian WIlkerson, 3-yard catch by Tyler Neville and 4-yard run from Bryce Cupp, the Rams face 4th & 7 from their own 33.

    However, a Goochland penalty - with 12 men on the field - changes he decision for Andy Linn to punt and instead go for it... which they do and move the chains on a Wilkerson run.
     
    Hornsby is a Williamsburg native and his sons - Keith and Russell - have excelled in the world of athletics. In fact, Keith is playing basketball for money to my knowledge. Not sure what city off the top of my head.

    Anyways, back to the game...
     
    A 3rd & 10 pass by Luke Hanson of Lafayette is a bit too far out of reach of Marc Gresham, and actually was nearly hauled in by Kameron Holman, who got his fingertips on the ball.

    Lafayette will punt it away and Goochland takes over at midfield with 7:48 left in the 3rd period.
     
