Blog LIVE Blog - Goochland at Lafayette

Greetings folks as I construct this initial post from a nearby Cracker Barrel on Bypass Road in Williamsburg - about 15 minutes away from Sanford B. Wanner Stadium in James City County, the site of this evening's 2019 season opener between two teams with state title aspirations. The Lafayette Rams play host to the Goochland Bulldogs. The game has quite a bit of intrigue as both are new to the Class 3 level this year. Goochland lost to Graham in last year's Class 2 State Championship, while Lafaytte saw its unblemished season come to an end in defeat at the hands of Lake Taylor in the Region 4A Championship the day after Thanksgiving. My next post will give you a look at our Preview that ran on the site earlier this week along with Predictions, then we'll follow back up around kick-off time with updates here on the Blog + on Twitter this evening @ hatfieldsports