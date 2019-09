8:16 to go 2ndQ - Phoebus 14, Hampton 0.



Hampton uses its 2nd time-out of the half before a 4th & 49 from their own 49.



Phoebus uses its 1st time-out when they get back on the field.



Then Hampton uses its LAST time-out.



Can't. Make. It. Up!https://t.co/T2EufNp5Fp