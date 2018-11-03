Blog LIVE Blog - Hampton (3-6) at Norview (3-6)

Greetings on a sunny, yet windy 64-degree day in Norfolk, where the Norview Pilots (3-6) are hosting the Hampton Crabbers (3-6) in a game that'll decide the last seeds and spots for the Class 5, Region A postseason. Hampton saw its string of 52 consecutive winning seasons snapped earlier this week in a 16-13 loss to Gloucester. The Crabbers have to win and get a lot of help to make the playoffs today. Norview looks to be in, but a win will guarantee it for first-year Head Coach Reginald Chavis. We'll have updates here and throughout the day via Twitter @ hatfieldsports Stay tuned... it'll be Norview ball to start.