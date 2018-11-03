Blog LIVE Blog - Hampton (3-6) at Norview (3-6)

matthew328826, Nov 3, 2018 at 4:10 PM

    Greetings on a sunny, yet windy 64-degree day in Norfolk, where the Norview Pilots (3-6) are hosting the Hampton Crabbers (3-6) in a game that'll decide the last seeds and spots for the Class 5, Region A postseason.

    Hampton saw its string of 52 consecutive winning seasons snapped earlier this week in a 16-13 loss to Gloucester. The Crabbers have to win and get a lot of help to make the playoffs today. Norview looks to be in, but a win will guarantee it for first-year Head Coach Reginald Chavis.

    We'll have updates here and throughout the day via Twitter @ hatfieldsports

    Stay tuned... it'll be Norview ball to start.
     
    Excellent opening drive for Norview and they didn't have to ride their workhorse in the freshman Kaytron Allen - who physically looks like a junior linebacker from watching him in pregame. Allen has rushed for over 1000 yards already this season and has a bright future ahead of him. So too does Dietz, a more natural at wide receiver that was forced into the QB role due to the Pilots lacking a proven passer this year.
     
    Hampton mixed up the run and pass well with Pietrykowski 3 of 3 for 46 yards and a TD pass to go with some solid running from Darrell Butler, many of his yards coming out of the lead option.
     
    Not really sure if that's a win for Hampton to add to its lead, or if it's one for Norview given that they held Hampton to just a field goal after turning the ball over.
     
    Big response from the Norview offense as they converted a pair of third downs - one on a run by QB/ATH MarQeese Dietz and another on his completion to Joshua L. Johnson (not to be confused with the talented sophomore corner Josh Johnson the Pilots have).
     
    A little surprised Norview didn't go for it on 4th down there. Hampton had a good drive going as they inserted freshman Mark Wagner at QB and his first two completions covered 20 yards, but the running game couldn't finish things off and the series stalled.
     
    Mike Smith - the man with more victories and state titles as a Head Coach than anyone else in VHSL history - has decided to change QB's again with Pietryskowski coming back in for Wagner.

    Hampton is facing a big 3rd & 2 from their own 32 with 2:34 till intermission.
     
    An offsides penalty followed by a draw with Darrell Butler picking up 9 yards and 16-yard reception from Khalil Gunn has Hampton on the move, approaching the red zone of Norview. The Crabbers might need to convert a third down to keep this drive alive, though.
     
    Bethea was wide open on the wheel route and the penalty on Norview was declined. On the play before the touchdown, Hampton converted a 3rd & 2 with Darrrell Butler running the ball for a minimal gain, tackled by DB Josh Johnson. It's not always a great sign when some of the best tackles come from the DB's and that would apply for Norview's defense today as their linebackers are unable to really disrupt things for the Hampton offense to this point.
     
    Cam Wynder-Hill makes a catch for Norview worth 23 yards, but on the next play the pass is broken up by a Hampton defender and that'll bring us to intermission.



    Some numbers to come in a bit...
     
    The irony that it's arch nemesis Phoebus keeping Hampton out of the playoffs. Of course, very few could've expected a 1-8 Menchville team to compete with, let alone knock off, an 8-1 Phantoms squad.
     
    Some stats at the break...

    Half:

    Hampton 17:
    Max Pietrykowski - 6-9 for 98Yds.
    Mark Wagner - 2-4 for 20Yds.
    Darrell Butler - 15Car. 74Yds.
    Khalil Gunn - 4Rec. 57Yds.
    Jalen Bethea - 3Rec. 53Yds. 2TD's

    Crabbers - 32 plays for 206 total yards; 19 rushes for 88 yards; 8-13 for 118 pass yards; 0 turnovers; 1 penalty for 10 yards


    Norview 13:
    MarQeese Dietz - 8-13 for 145Yds. 1-1TD/Int. ratio; 4Car. 20Yds.
    Kaytron Allen - 7Car. 25Yds. TD; 1Rec. 30Yds. TD
    Cam Wynder-Hill - 2Rec. 53Yds.
    Ahmad Ashby - 2Rec. 35Yds.
    Joshua L. Johnson - 3Rec. 27Yds.

    Pilots - 12 rushes for 52 yards; 8-13 for 145 yards passing, 1 intercept; 1 turnover; 4 penalties for 25 yards
     
    Mike Smith couldn't have asked for a better drive to begin the 2nd half. His defense forces Noview to punt it away after picking up just one first down.

    The Crabbers begin their second series of the second half at their own 27-yard line with 5 minutes remaining in the 3rd period on the nose.
     
    Hampton is on the move again as Darrell Butler breaks off a 12-yard run and Khalil Gunn hauls in a 35-yard pass from QB Max Pietrykowski, putting him at 5 grabs for 92 yards on the day.

    A key 3rd & 7 from the 23-yard line of Norview is coming up for the Crabbers.
     
    Can Norview capitalize and piece together a nice drive here to cut into this deficit?
     
    Doesn't appear that Norview will cut into it just yet as they need the defense to deliver a big play or come up with a takeaway to shift momentum.

    Darrell Butler is up to 145 yards on 28 rushes for the Crabbers today.
     
    This has to be a 'must' get for Norview to at least put a good drive together and tilt field position. They can't have a 3 & out.
     
    Well, Norview goes 3 & out with a pair of complete passes trailing by 10 here early in the 4th period.

    Hampton takes over at their own 48 with 10:27 to play following the Norview punt.
     
