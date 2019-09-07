Blog LIVE Blog - Highland Springs (1-0) vs. Oscar Smith at VB Sportsplex

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 6:45 PM.

Post New Thread
Page 1 of 2
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on this Saturday night as the reigning four-time State Champion Highland Springs Springers (1-0) take on the Oscar Smith Tigers. It's a much-anticipated, first ever showdown between two programs with a combined 11 state titles since 2008.

    We'll have updates throughout the night here on the Blog and on Twitter @hatfieldsports + follow Reese Becker as well for video highlights and more.

    Before we get to kick-off, our next thread will be our Preview from earlier in the week on the site...
     
    1 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 6:45 PM
  2. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Highland Springs (1-0) vs. Oscar Smith at VB Sportsplex . . . It’s the first ever meeting between these two state powers. Highland Springs has won four consecutive state titles, putting them in rarefied air with only Hampton in the 1990’s and Phoebus during the early 2000’s as the lone VHSL programs to accomplish the feat. With a roster that features 22 players that hold scholarship offers and counting, the Springers have won 30 consecutive games and beat Avalon (MD) 38-13 in their opener.

    This is the debut for Chris Scott, previously the Head Coach at Bishop Sullivan and once a rival at Ocean Lakes, with the Oscar Smith Tigers. Oscar Smith hasn’t won a State Championship since 2011 when they won their second in a span of four years. Yet, it’s a program that is used to playing in spotlight games as they’ve made it to the regional title game or further every season dating back to 2004. In fact, they’ve reached the State Final on six occasions over the past 11 years.

    During their run of state titles, Highland Springs is 8-0 against schools from the ‘757’ area code. Coach Loren Johnson has two very capable quarterback options in junior Jamareeh ‘Bugg’ Jones and sophomore Juwan Dent, a Benedictine transfer. Jones has an offer from Notre Dame as a DB and is a dangerous runner as well. Both saw action a week ago at QB with Jones finding Kerry King Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown through the air. The Springers are deep at receiver again with King, LaQuan Veney and 6’1” sophomore Michael Hodge all holding scholarship offers.

    The running game is going to be a major key for Highland Springs as they need both Jordan Jackson and Kalii Bradford to set up play-action opportunities for the passing game against a fierce Tigers defensive front. When a defense has to respect the run what that does is enables Highland Springs to take vertical shots down field with their speedy playmakers on the outside. At linebacker for Oscar Smith, linebacker Malcolm Britt holds about a dozen scholarship offers, and in Scott’s eyes, is a Player of the Year candidate on that side of the ball.

    Britt along with sophomore two-way lineman Caleb Jones, junior edge player Tyvon Norfleet, senior MLB Tyler Ball and sophomore LB Marqaz Young give the Tigers a group that should be stout against the run. One of the things to watch for is how well does Oscar Smith defend the pass? They’re going to count on the safeties in junior Maurice Freeman and senior Ricky Thompson Jr. to keep the Springers from striking for those splash plays down the middle of the field. It’s much easier said than done, though.


    [​IMG]

    Malcolm Britt and the Oscar Smith defense hopes to put the clamps on Highland Springs the way they generally do against Southeastern District foes (Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com))
    Conversely, the Oscar Smith offense, which always has weapons, goes through somewhat of a transition phase under the new coaching staff. A new quarterback is slated to start this year in sophomore Ethan Vasko, a transfer from Currituck in North Carolina that checks in at 6’3” and 185 pounds. Vasko just needs to be a game manager and get the ball to his teammates in space so that they can do work. One of them will be diminutive, yet electric senior WR Romon ‘Man-Man’ Copeland. The Springers do have accomplished DB’s to match up with them.

    At safety for Highland Springs, Malcolm Greene has more than 20 scholarship offers. Other DB’s with next-level opportunities include Damond Harmon, Jamaree Moyer, Jabari Parker, Daytoine Smith, the aforementioned Jones and East Carolina commit David Laney. While the Oscar Smith offensive line has youth, it is a promising group headed up by a tenth grader with college potential in Maarten Woudsma. They will have their hands full blocking a tough d-line featuring Suirad Ware, Evan Robinson, Payton Jackson and highly rated junior DE Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

    If there’s a matchup that the Oscar Smith offense has to feel it can win and give them a chance to spring the upset, it’s running the ball effectively with sophomore Kevin King and others against a Springers linebacker core that, while expected to be good, no longer has All-State stud Christian White, who graduated. The Springers are confident that DJ Goodwyn, Tavarus Short and Cameron Morris can make plays from the LB spot. Oscar Smith though needs to get their RB’s to the second level of the defense, and that means the o-line has to create running room for King and company.


    Highland Springs Keys:

    #1 – Establish the Run

    #2 – Turn Takeaways Into Points

    #3 – Special Teams Spark


    Oscar Smith Keys:

    #1 – Win the Turnover Battle

    #2 – Stay Balanced Offensively

    #3 – Make HSHS One-Dimensional


    Matt Says: Highland Springs 35-20
    VHSL-Reference.com Says: Highland Springs 27-21
    Coach Young Says: Highland Springs 28-20
     
    2 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 6:45 PM
  3. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Oscar Smith gets the ball to start and Romon 'Man-Man' Copeland returns the opening kickoff 29 yards to the 40 of the Tigers. Then the Tigers run it off tackle to the right side with Tyvon Norfleet gaining 14 yards into Highland Springs territory. A false start backs them up 5 to their own 49.

    A fake to Copeland and then we have another flag as QB Ethan Vasko - the sophomore newcomer - is incomplete. The flag appears to be a hold on the Tigers. So now they are looking at 1st & 20 from their own 44. This is a situation where the Tigers have to be careful because that Highland Springs secondary - with seven scholarship players - can make them pounce.

    Well, after the refs huddle, it looks like Loren Johnson and the Springers decline the penalty. That makes it 2nd & 15.
     
    3 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:05 PM
  4. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Tigers QB Ethan Vasko shows some mobility with an 11-yard run, but another holding penalty pushes them back 10. Then we get our first big pass play of the game...



    The Tigers have used Tyvon Norfleet a good deal and he has 4 rushes for 24 yards on the opening series... but on 4th & 1 from the 12-yard line of the Springers, it's fullback Tae'Ron Richardson stuffed by Suirad Ware and Tavarus Short.
     
    4 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:11 PM
  5. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    A surprising 3 & out for the Springers... not helped by a 12-yard punt.

    So Oscar Smith has great field position at the 30 of Highland Springs for their second series.
     
    5 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:15 PM
  6. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    A great start for Chris Scott's Tigers. He has to be thrilled with how his offense has executed early on. On the other side, Loren Johnson is probably surprised to see his top DB - Malcolm Greene - get beat for two big pass plays.

    A good move by Johnson though in my eyes to take the unsportsmanlike penalty and make it a harder PAT try, instead of on the kickoff. Every point matters, especially in the tight ballgames, and we'll see if that one comes back to factor in the outcome.
     
    6 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:17 PM
  7. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    A holding penalty will mean Highland Springs begins its second offensive series of the evening at their own 15 with 5:12 to go in the opening period and in an unusual spot, trailing 6-0 to Oscar Smith. A hold backs them up half the distance, then QB Bugg Jones finds Kerry King for a 6-yard completion.

    On second down, a quick completion to Dominic Keel Jr. only gains a yard as sophomore Sherrod Covil unloads on him with a huge tackle. After an offsides, Oscar Smith is called for pass interference on 3rd & 6.

    So the Springers have it 1st & 10 from the 34 and they are starting to go to their air attack more.
     
    7 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:25 PM
  8. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Junior RB Jordan Jackson for Highland Springs breaks off a 21-yard run to the 39-yard line of Oscar Smith. That's an encouraging sign for Highland Springs fans because their first three runs of the night totaled only 6 yards.

    Jackson rips off another run, showing good footwork and waiting to shift off defenders as they approach. His 15-yard gain puts the Springers at the Smith 24 as we tick near a minute left in this opening quarter. The Highland Springs o-line is starting to get more comfortable as well.
     
    8 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:27 PM
  9. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    Am thinking Loren Johnson goes to the air here.

    Some numbers by the way through 12 minutes of play...

     
    9 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM
  10. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    A big hit on 3rd down from Sherrod Covil of the Tigers worth noting as well.
     
    10 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:33 PM
  11. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    A 21-yard run from Tyvon Norfleet gets Oscar Smith to its own 39. Then a 2-yard completion by Romon Copeland sets up 2nd & 8, where Oscar Smith gets flagged for a holding. On 2nd & long, Ethan Vasko's pass intended for Copeland is this time broken up by the Springers star DB Malcolm Greene.

    Vasko scrambles on 3rd down and is chased down for a minimal gain by standout defensive lineman Suirad Ware.

    A time-out and Oscar Smith looks to be going for it??? On 4th & 16 from their own 33, they are lining up to go for it... unless this is a quick kick. I'm puzzled here, though we saw Chris Scott do it in a similar situation with Bishop Sullivan on this very Sportsplex field against IMG Academy.

    The result? A 7-yard Vasko punt.

    Highland Springs takes over at the Oscar Smith 40 with the Springers trailing 6-0 with 8:51 before the break.
     
    11 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:38 PM
  12. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Jamareeh 'Bugg' Jones on a QB keeper runs for 12 yards. Jones then just misses his intended target on a corner route that woud've likely been 6 points. On 2nd & 10, they keep it on the ground and Jordan Jackson is unable to break away from Tae'Ron Richardson, who comes up with the shoe-string tackle to keep him to 2 yards.

    On 3rd & 8, Jones is brought down by Marqaz Young and Jah'Ke Hilliard. That Oscar Smith defensive front 7 or front 8 have been terrific thus far in limiting the long burst.

    Loren Johnson keeps the offense on the field and on 4th & 7 from the 25, the pass intended for Jabari Parker is dropped in the end zone.
     
    12 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:43 PM
  13. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Oscar Smith goes 3 & out, but they nearly got a huge gain on a deep post pass from QB Ethan Vasko to Raymond WR.

    With 4:44 to go, it's 4th & 16 from their own 20 and the Tigers punt it out of bounds, electing not to let the Springers and their speedy return men get a chance to take one to the house.

    It's a 15-yard punt, meaning the Springers take over at the 35 of Oscar Smith with 4:34 before the break. That's the longest punt of the night in case you're wondering sports fans.

    Loren Johnson needs his offense to capitalize on this excellent field position.
     
    13 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:47 PM
  14. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    Another golden, missed opportunity for Highland Springs. They've been in enemy territory three times and come up empty each time.

    Soon thereafter, it's penalty 11 on Oscar Smith, backing them up half the distance to the goal.
     
    14 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:53 PM
  15. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    Highland Springs still has a chance to get on the board before the half.
     
    15 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:55 PM
  16. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Oh boy, the punt for the Tigers was a minus 1-yarder. So Highland Springs takes over at the Oscar Smith 10-yard line with 2:38 before the half.

    Punting game is killing Oscar Smith right now.
     
    16 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:56 PM
  17. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422




    Any message board poster, Twitter follower or fan out there able to help us out with the answer to that question? My initial thought is perhaps Hermitage during the Patrick Kane era a few years ago as the Panthers and Springers had some fierce defensive battles.
     
    17 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 7:59 PM
  18. Rev_Real

    Rev_Real VaPreps Varsity
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2010
    Messages:
    918
    Likes Received:
    157
    Springers are struggling on offense, great job by OS defense for hanging tough with some poor field position
     
    18 Rev_Real, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:02 PM
  19. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
     
    19 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:04 PM
  20. DinwiddieProud

    DinwiddieProud VaPreps All Region
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2013
    Messages:
    6,515
    Likes Received:
    4,371
    Location:
    Dinwiddie County
    I'm checking with Springer76 on that question. He should know.

    Sorry, I was too slow.
     
    20 DinwiddieProud, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:05 PM
  21. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Some half-time numbers for you fans...

    Oscar Smith 6:
    Ethan Vasko - 3-7 for 58Yds. 1-0TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 12Yds.
    Tyvon Norfleet - 7Car. 53Yds.
    Romon Copeland - 3Rec. 58Yds. TD
    Sherrod Covil - 5 Tackles (4 Solo)
    Marqaz Young - 4 Tackles,

    Tigers - 23 plays for 126 total yards (3-7 for 58 passing yards; 16 rushes for 68 yards) 11 penalties for 100 yards; 0 turnovers; 3 punts for average of 7.3 yards


    Highland Springs 0:
    Jamareeh 'Bugg' Jones - 3-6 for 10Yds. 0-1TD/Int. ratio; 8Car. 27Yds.
    Jordan Jackson - 6Car. 44Yds.
    Kerry King - 1Rec. 6Yds.
    Tavarus Short - 7 Tackles (4 Solo), 0.5TFL
    Malcolm Greene - 4 Solo Tackles, PBU

    Springers - 21 plays for 81 total yards (3-6 for 10 yards passing, 1 INT; 15 rushes for 71 yards, 1 fumble); 3 penalties for 23 yards; 2 turnovers; 1 punt for 12 yards
     
    21 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:12 PM
  22. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    It'll be Highland Springs football to begin the 2nd Half.
     
    22 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:21 PM
  23. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Highland Springs starts at their own 31 and gain 3 with Jordan Jackson running between the tackles. Then it's a QB draw keeper with Bugg Jones for 12 yards nearing midfield. Good push to start by that interior o-line.

    Then Jones finds Laquan Veney over the middle for 24 yards. That's more yards than he threw for the entire first half. A pass intended for Veney is incomplete along the Smith sideline. Ricky Walker with the coverage for Smith on the play. Then we get movement as the Tigers are drawn offsides, their 12th infraction of the night.
     
    23 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:27 PM
  24. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Demarrion Smith and the rest of the Oscar Smith defense buckles down on the run on 2nd & 5 as Jordan Jackson gets no yards. The Springers go with Jones on 3rd & 5, who is stopped by Tae'Ron Richardson, the juniorr linebacker, just short of the first down.
     
    24 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:28 PM
  25. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    Not the most disciplined night for the Tigers.

     
    25 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:30 PM
  26. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    A 12-yard completion by Bugg Jones of Highland Springs to Jabari Parker down to the Oscar Smith 5 as he was working on DB Marvin 'Trey' Duke on that inside slant route.

    On 1st & Goal from the Tigers 5, it looks like the Springers get a TD on a run from Jones. However, the officials call a holding on Hihland Springs. That's just their 4th penalty of the night and first of the second half. It backs them up to the 10 of the Tigers with 6:23 to go in the 3rd period.
     
    26 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:32 PM
  27. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    Great blocks opened up on the right side by Suirad Ware and D'Onte Griggs for Jones on the TD run.

    However, we are deadlocked as the Springers can't get the snap down for the PAT.

    Perhaps this game is destined to head to OT with all the buzz from the off-season about it?
     
    27 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:36 PM
  28. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Oscar Smith begins at their own 25 and it's a quick pass to Romon Copeland on a screen for 5. Then a loss of a yard on a quick screen as Damond Harmon makes the stop. On 3rd & 6, QB Ethan Vasko only gets 1.

    So with an anemic punting game this evening, what does Chris Scott decide to do on 4th & 5 from his own 30? Go for it, of course. But the Springers are ready as big-time junior defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam brings Tyon Norfleet down for a loss of 2.

    Highland Springs takes over at the Smith 28.
     
    28 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:42 PM
  29. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
     
    29 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:45 PM
  30. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    You have to think that this game-plan by Loren Johnson is wearing down the Oscar Smith defense as they have players sucking wind at this point. Granted, the Tigers are deeper than most teams in the state, certainly at the Class 6 level. But this has been old-school football, running the ball these past 12 minutes and the Springers know that finishing this drive off with a touchdown can be potentially demoralizing to their opponent.
     
    30 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:48 PM
  31. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    A wild play as it was deflected in the corner of the end zone by Oscar Smith safety Ricky Thompson and the presence of mind by Jamel Johnson to stay with the play, get possession and bring his feet down in bounds.

    The Springers have looked more like the team we are accustomed to - reigning four-time State Champs on a 30-game winning streak - in this 2nd half. Meanwhile, Oscar Smith had a great first half and excellent game-plan. Some youth showing, although they can come of age a bit by answering that score with a score as they prepare to get the ball back. This one is far from over.
     
    31 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:50 PM
  32. Rev_Real

    Rev_Real VaPreps Varsity
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2010
    Messages:
    918
    Likes Received:
    157
    Seems like a questionable catch on that one, out of bounds maybe?
     
    32 Rev_Real, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:51 PM
  33. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    In short, Mr. Short has been a beast on defense, filling that role in a way that Christian White was for the Springers the past couple years at his linebacker spot. The 5-9, 165 senior outside 'backer has bottled up the Smith run game almost single handily, but his defensive line in front of him do a great job of occupying blocks so he can get in the backfield and find the ball carrier without much traffic.
     
    33 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 8:57 PM
  34. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Had some Internet issues for a brief moment, but the Highland Springs offense ended up going 4 & out as they were stopped on 4th down from the Tigers 27 when Bugg Jones didn't get enough yards to move the sticks.

    Oscar Smith runs for 3 with Keyvon King and then QB Ethan Vasko escapes the pocket for some solid yardage. Vasko gains 14.

    But a penalty on the Tigers pushes them back 12 yards. They face 1st & 22 from their own 32. It's now 15 penalties for 132 yards tonight.
     
    34 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:01 PM
  35. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
     
    35 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:03 PM
  36. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
     
    36 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:09 PM
  37. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    Keyvon King rushes for 6 yards to the Highland Springs 44. Some chippiness as a couple of players - a Tiger and a Springer - exchange shoves. Maybe pleasantries... or discussing where to get a meal after this big game? Nonetheless, the refs don't throw a flag, which would've been the 23rd of the night.

    QB Ethan Vasko of Smith finds Romon Copeland for a gain of 7 on a screen to move the chains. Vasko's next pass is incomplete, but then a holding - the 16th flag of the night on the Tigers - will prevent a long gainer as we tick down to 2:45 left in the ballgame.
     
    37 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:11 PM
  38. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
    An 8-yard completion from Ethan Vasko to Amonte Jones puts Oscar Smith at the 39-yard line of Highland Springs, ticking under 2 minutes to go. It's 3rd & 12.

    Vasko has a receiver that looks open for a minute and it's nearly picked off by Jabari Parker, breaking on the play down the middle of the field. Fourth down and the ballgame now.... 1:38 left.
     
    38 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:13 PM
  39. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422
     
    39 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:14 PM
  40. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,186
    Likes Received:
    422


    This is it right here - for a chance to extend the streak to 31 or see if Oscar Smith has a miracle comeback in them...
     
    40 matthew328826, Sep 7, 2019 at 9:17 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Page 1 of 2
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page