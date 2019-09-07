Blog LIVE Blog - Highland Springs (1-0) vs. Oscar Smith at VB Sportsplex

Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on this Saturday night as the reigning four-time State Champion Highland Springs Springers (1-0) take on the Oscar Smith Tigers. It's a much-anticipated, first ever showdown between two programs with a combined 11 state titles since 2008. We'll have updates throughout the night here on the Blog and on Twitter @hatfieldsports + follow Reese Becker as well for video highlights and more. Before we get to kick-off, our next thread will be our Preview from earlier in the week on the site...