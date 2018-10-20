Blog LIVE Blog - Indian River (7-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0)

Greetings from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake for the '757' High School Football Game of the Year for the regular season. The Indian River Braves (7-0) are at the Oscar Smith Tigers (7-0) in a matchup of two dominant football teams allowing just seven points per game on the campaign. Both squads with regional and state title aspirations - Smith currently ranked No. 2 in Class 6 and Indian River rated No. 4 in Class 5 - have won every game thus far by double-figures. It's a rainy Saturday afternoon, but that hasn't kept the fans away as this place is packed, as usual, for this Chesapeake showdown. Indian River is looking for its first win over Oscar Smith since 1998. The Tigers look to show they still remain the top dog in the Southeastern District. Follow our LIVE Game Blog right here + Updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports