Blog LIVE Blog - John Champe (1-0) at Westfield (1-0)

Greetings folks. I'm actually sitting in the studios of Max Media here in Virginia Beach, home of ESPN Radio 94.1 where I just concluded my 757 at 6 show for this evening. Thanks to our good friends at Gameday Magazine, I'm checking out an intriguing Class 6 clash between the visiting John Champe Knights (1-0) and the host Westfield Bulldogs (1-0). Both were victorious in the opener; Westfield 51-0 over Battlefield and Champe 45-12 over Booker T. Washington We'll post updates, stats, notes and more here in the Blog + follow my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports