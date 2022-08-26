matthew328826
Greetings from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, home of the Stallions reigning Region 5A Champions. They play host tonight on this 26th day of August, the year 2022, to the Kempsville Chiefs, who last season enjoyed a resurgence to the point of notching the program's first playoff win in 27 years. Kempsville played Green Run competitively twice, including leading them until the fourth quarter of that Region 5A Final that the Stallions won on their home turf to secure their first ever regional crown.
It's very warm on this final Friday of August - 84 degrees to be exact and 91 with the heat index a good 55 minutes before kick-off.
I'll be back right before kick and we'll have updates here + on Twitter @hatfieldsports. Very excited about this one since I missed both games last year, including that thrilling playoff game while handling ODU Women's Basketball duties in Texas.
Back in a bit - stay tuned!
