Blog LIVE Blog - Kempsville at Green Run

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, home of the Stallions reigning Region 5A Champions. They play host tonight on this 26th day of August, the year 2022, to the Kempsville Chiefs, who last season enjoyed a resurgence to the point of notching the program's first playoff win in 27 years. Kempsville played Green Run competitively twice, including leading them until the fourth quarter of that Region 5A Final that the Stallions won on their home turf to secure their first ever regional crown.

It's very warm on this final Friday of August - 84 degrees to be exact and 91 with the heat index a good 55 minutes before kick-off.

I'll be back right before kick and we'll have updates here + on Twitter @hatfieldsports. Very excited about this one since I missed both games last year, including that thrilling playoff game while handling ODU Women's Basketball duties in Texas.

Back in a bit - stay tuned!
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Nice touch before the game as former Green Run Head Football Coach Elisha 'Cadillac' Harris was honored.

They also surprised him with the announcement that these two will be playing on this turf field at Elisha 'Cadilllac' Harris Stadium.

Pretty cool for the guy that once coached Plaxico Burress in High School.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville gets the football to start and Darius Langley returns the opening kickoff about 10 yards to their own 23. On the first play from scrimmage, QB Noah Lee keeps it for 9 yards, then before 2nd & 1, Green Run is flagged for encroachment.

That moves the football up to their own 37. Lee fakes the handoff to bruising ball carrier NaiQuan Washington-Pearce and takes off into Green run territory before he's tackled at the Stallions 43.

Back-to-back runs by Washington-Pearce, nicknamed 'The Bus,' with a Jerome Bettis running style, gets them 12 yards to the Green Run 31. Nice drive in progress for Daryl Cherry's Chiefs.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Making his first start at QB for Green Run after transferring in the off-season from Menchville, Kevin White is off to a solid start - 4 of 5 for 52 yards with completions to Jeremiah Cuffee, Jayden Anderson and Dyshaun Newby.

Interestingly enough, none is to either All-State wideout - Keylen 'Brodie' Adams or Tasean Young-Stieff - both heavily recruited prospects from the Class of 2024. I'm sure they'll get involved as the game goes along, though.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com


White showed his legs after a tackle for loss by Kempsville's Lionell Moore III. The Stallions stayed patient on that drive and didn't force something that wasn't there. They really had a lot of success with quick screens, including one tunnel screen that generated more than 20 yards.

Kempsville's second series begins at the 4:28 mark of the opening frame from their own 21 after a 10-yard kickoff return by Ryley McIntosh, a newcomer for the Chiefs that transferred in from Ocean Lakes.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
With 3:34 to go in the opening period and trailing 7-0, Kempsville is staring at an unenviable 3rd & 16 from their own 15-yard line.

Kion Saunders, the linebacker that transferred in to Green Run from Bayside, made a tackle for loss on NaiQuan Washington-Pearce on first down. Their next play was the first pass attempt of the night for the Chiefs and Noah Lee couldn't find Washington-Pearce in the flat for a completion. A false start moves the Chiefs back 5.

Lee has to take off on 3rd & 16 from their own 15 and once again he shows solid mobility, moving his numbers to 29 yards rushing on three attempts for the night. Unfortunately for Kempsville, not enough for the first down after his pickup of 10. The Chiefs punt it away.

Green Run's second series starts at their own 45 with 2:41 left in the opening frame.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Beautiful throw, sweet catch and the Stallions are off to the race in this one.

White's debut in a Stallions uniform is going mighty well with 105 yards on five completions in the opening quarter. Making some guy that picked him to be Beach District Offensive Player of the Year on ESPN Radio 94.1 last Saturday look smart (wonder who that would be? :)).

Touchback means Kempsville begins their third possession at their own 20. No need to panic. Stick the running game and don't get out of character.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Here's a new name for Green Run on defense I didn't know much about coming into tonight making a play: 6-3, 295-pound sophomore DT Larry Giddens with a sack of Kempsville QB Noah Lee.

On the next play on 3rd & 7, Lee gets sacked again, believe by Zyron Bacote. And Kempsville is set to punt it away for the second time this evening.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com


And the snap gets away from Morgan Hurst, who tries to run out of the end zone instead of just taking a safety. He somewhat does it effectively before Tasean Young-Stieff hits him near the sideline.

Green Run takes over at their Kempsville 19 less than a minute into the second quarter.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com


Kevin White is christening Elisha 'Cadillac' Harris in style, finding the Princess Anne transfer Jayden Anderson in stride on a crossing pattern over the middle. The safety help didn't come in time and Kempsville was toast on that play.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville has not recovered from that turnover on the opening drive as Green Run has seized full control. The Chiefs are trying to gain a rhythm by virtue of Green Run's fourth flag of the night, an unsportsmanlike conduct that will mark the ensuing kickoff following a touchdown up 15 yards to their own 35.

A few productive runs from NaiQuan Washington-Pearce gets the Chiefs into Green Run territory, down to the 38 of the Stallions. Kempsville gets a holding penalty that backs them up their own 45. Some of the self-inflicted miscues on offense are energizing Green Run, which is having no trouble moving the ball and scoring offensively.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The Kempsville series stalls and results in another punt. Green Run begins their fourth possession at their own 15 with 8:14 until half-time, leading 21-0.

A 9-yard catch by Jeremiah Cuffee is followed by a bobbled snap from QB Kevin White, turning into a 4-yard loss. On 3rd & 5, it's White taking off with daylight and he ends up with his longest run of the night worth 25 yards. However, a couple plays later, it's White fumbling the ball and Kempsville recovers.

Senior 6'4" DE/OLB Cason Spates recovers and Kempsville will start possession No,. 5 at their own 44 with 6:25 remaining in this long first half.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville has another good drive working with NaiQuan Washington-Pearce, who breaks off a 23-yard run into Green Run territory. After a good stop by Devin Wright and LB Zakai Hall, a 2nd Team All-Tidewater selection from a year ago, the Chiefs see 3rd & 2 become 4th & 1. But they convert it with ease behind Washington-Pearce.

What I don't understand is after having so much success running between the tackles, Kempsville decides to suddenly try to throw it with Noah Lee, who's now 2 of 7 after a pair of incomplete passes. First, his swing pass to Quran Boyd, the Duke commit, fell incomplete. Then they took a shot in the end zone, which brings up 3rd & 10 suddenly from the 21 of Green Run.

I get that you want to get Boyd touches, but the way to do that to me would be through jet sweep off a fake to Wahington-Pearce, sucking defenders in and giving Boyd room to use his quicks and athletic ability.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

That time, Coach Daryl Cherry and his new offensive coordinator Carson Cutler, who previously was at Phoebus, knew what they were doing. Got a single on-one-on look on the outside and Ryley McIntosh was able to get enough room to make the scoring catch. More than anything, it was one of the better throws of the night by Lee, who has been a bit spotty with his accuracy despite some clever runs.

The Chiefs have to feel like this game should a one-score game because if they don't fumble on their opening drive, it could very well be 21-14.

Important drive for Green Run here before the half to add to their lead and try to demoralize Kempsville because the Stallions also get the football first in the 3rd quarter.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Green Run was moving nicely after a tunnel screen from Kevin White to Keylen 'Brodie' Adams picked up 14 yards. The drive had a hiccup though when a pass went right through the hands of Jeremiah Cuffee. So following a 9 of 10 start for White, he ends up 9 of 13 before the Stallions punt it away for the first time this evening. Remember, the only time previously when they didn't score it was because of a fumble.

Kempsville takes over at their own 40 following the punt with 1:36 to go in the second quarter, giving them enough time to get in field goal range or try to push the issue and get a TD.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville tries to get something brewing before the half, but ultimately they run out of time and their clock management wasn't the best either. Noah Lee on the first pass of the series was nearly picked off by junior linebacker Ben Lewis.

On the plus side, even though Kempsville didn't get points, Lee was able to get in a better groove throwing the football to a host of different players, namely Ryley McIntosh and Quran Boyd.

Kempsville has to control the pace and tempo of the game because if it ends up speeding up, that favors Green Run immensely.


Come back with some numbers shortly...
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
OK, let's go through some half-time numbers here as Green Run leads Kempsville 21-7, seeking their 11th straight on-field win in the series (they had to forfeit a win during the 2020-21 school-year shortened season).

Stats at the Half:

Green Run 21:
Kevin White - 9-13 for 156Yds. 2-0 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 40Yds. TD, fumble lost
Keylen 'Brodie' Adams - 2Rec. 67Yds. TD
Jayden Anderson - 3Rec. 42Yds. TD
Jeremiah Cuffee = 2Rec. 31Yds.
Dyshaun Newby - 2Rec. 16Yds.
Tyler Baker - 7 Tackles (4 Solo)
Caleb Turner - 5 Tackles, TFL

Stallions - 26 plays for 221 total yards; 9-13 for 156 yards passing; 13 rushes for 65 yards, 1 lost fumble; 6 penalties for 60 yards


Kempsville 7:
Noah Lee - 6-14 for 42Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 6Car. 33Yds. fumble lost
NaiQuan Washington-Pearce - 11Car. 74Yds; 1Rec. 6Yds;
Ryley McIntosh - 2Rec. 20Yds. TD; 3 Solo Tackles
Quran Boyd - 2Rec. 13Yds.
Nate Clark - 1Rec. 3Yds.
Lionell Moore III - 4 Tackles, TFL

Chiefs - 32 plays for 146 total yards; 6-14 for 42 yards passing; 18 rushes for 104 yards
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Give Kempsville's coaching staff and players credit for hanging in there when it looked bleak at 21-0. Green Run hands it off to Damari Palmer, sophomore tailback with a lot of promise, and he's limited to just 2 yards on a run, tackled by J-Shon Miller-Arrington. The next two pass plays are incomplete as the coverage has been tighter on these dangerous Stallions receivers. Furthermore, the pocket is collapsing just a little bit better to make White have to get rid of it a tad earlier than he wants.

Green Run punts it away and it's a very good one, pinning the Chiefs at their own 6 with 10:33 to go in the third period.

Kempsville wants to be really cautious here and not make a risky throw that ends up giving it back to Green Run with excellent field position.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Tell you what, if not for Tyler Baker making some really solid hits from his safety / linebacker hybrid spot on the Green Run defense, we'd be looking at NaiQuan Washington-Pierce at about 125-150 yards on the ground.

Baker by my count has 8 total tackles, 5 of the solo variety, and we're seeing why we wrote back in May that he's the backbone of this Stallions defense.

The latest run by The Bus, Washington-Pierce, between the tackles puts him at 104 yards on 14 rushes.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The Kempsvile fans are roaring as their team is back in it and all the confidence + momentum is on the side of the visitors. They have responded well from the early 21-0 deficit.


Now Green Run's offense has to show its makeup and some maturity here to halt damper the Kempsville hopes. Going back to the quick screen game instead of trying to get the killshot would be my move here. See how well the Chiefs DB's can tackle in traffic.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville's defense is now laying the lumber. A physical hit on receiver Dyshaun Newby by J-Shon Miller-Arrington on 2nd & 6 following a run of +4 by Zyron Bacote brings up 3rd & 6.

That's where things turn real ugly for the Stallions as they see their star signal caller go down.


Meanwhile, a Kempsville player is being looked at by the medical folks on something that happened down the field. That player is Quran Boyd, limping off the field.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com


Wasn't sure we'd see Kevin White after that hit he took on the jump-pass, but he's back in, and that allows Green Run to be balanced and explosive offensively.

Damari Palmer is starting to get more involved and the sophomore has some shake on his runs. Good bloodlines being the son of former Kempsville stud running back Kevin Simmons.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
One of the subtle differences in this game has bene the field position and what a job Keylen 'Brodie' Adams has done for Green Run in the punting aspect, much like he did in last year's win at Ocean Lakes.

Adams' last punt pinned Kempsville at their own 5. It was his second inside the 15 of the night if my memory is on point... whereas Kempsville's last punt only was able to net 15 yards.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
On 3rd & 4 from the Green Run 35, Kempsville QB Noah Lee does his best John Elway imitation from Super Bowl 32 against the Packers and goes airborne to move the chains. To the 29 of the Stallions as the game clock ticks under 6:30 to play. This is just how Kempsville drew it up to be honest. Although, scoring too quickly gives Green Run to have the final possession and possibly win with their quick-strike offense.

NaiQuan Washington-Pierce runs to the Green Run sideline and is pushed out at the 19.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Biggest play of the game by far. And we're all wondering here in the pressbox why Kempsville decided to throw the ball with time on its side and a punishing ground attack.

Green Run goes 3 & out after 2 runs of minimal yardage and an incomplete pass. Kevin White hasn't been quite the same since that big hit.

Another splendid punt - 57 yards - by Keylen 'Brodie' Adams.

Kempsville takes over at their own 20 with 4:04 to go, trailing 21-14.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
After two runs by NaiQuan Washington-Pearce gain 7 yards, Kempsville QB Noah Lee buys time and then finds Xavier Clark for a 10-yar completion in the flat area.

Noah Lee has nowhere to go with his pass because of stellar coverage on 3rd & 5 and he ends up scrambling for 5 before Jahsaun Griffin tackles him at their own 42 with 1:12 to go. Kempsville will burn a time-out.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
On 4th & 5, QB Noah Lee goes to the First Colonial transfer and tight end Nathaniel Clark to extend the game with a big 9-yard completion. At the Green Run 49, it appears that Clark has a 34-yard reception down to the 15-yard line of the Stallions. However, a flag is thrown and the call is illegal man downfield. There is also a call of a persona foul call on Green Run.

The officials huddle and they repeat the down with 37.3 seconds to go from the Green Run 49. Kempsville has 2 time-outs.

Wow.

What drama we have here.

Green Run burns a time-out.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,831
624
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

It wasn't Lee's best decision with the football, though he was very gutsy in trying to bring his team back. The Green Run defense made some clutch plays when they needed them - - Baker, Harrell and Turner in particular.

The Stallions will make it 11 straight on the field in the head-to-head series against Kempsville, which has not won on the field over Green Run since 2012.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Video Interview - Dinwiddie Coach Billy Mills after Tri-Scrimmage with Oscar Smith & Green Run

Replies
0
Views
187
Class 4A (Fall)
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Video Interview - King's Fork Coach Anthony Joffrion after scrimmage vs. Ocean Lakes

Replies
0
Views
107
Class 4A (Fall)
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog CLASS 5 State Semis Blog: Maury 35, Green Run 7 - FINAL

Replies
24
Views
2K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions 2022 VHSL Opening Thursday Night Football Picks - 8-25-22

Replies
2
Views
160
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
Thuggins
T
MascotMemorizer

GW-Danville Football Will Not Play at GWHS this fall!

Replies
8
Views
901
Class 4A (Fall)
MascotMemorizer
MascotMemorizer

Latest posts

Top Bottom