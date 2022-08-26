

That time, Coach Daryl Cherry and his new offensive coordinator Carson Cutler, who previously was at Phoebus, knew what they were doing. Got a single on-one-on look on the outside and Ryley McIntosh was able to get enough room to make the scoring catch. More than anything, it was one of the better throws of the night by Lee, who has been a bit spotty with his accuracy despite some clever runs.



The Chiefs have to feel like this game should a one-score game because if they don't fumble on their opening drive, it could very well be 21-14.



Important drive for Green Run here before the half to add to their lead and try to demoralize Kempsville because the Stallions also get the football first in the 3rd quarter.