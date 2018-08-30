Blog LIVE Blog - Lafayette at Norcom (0-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Aug 30, 2018 at 7:01 PM.

    Greetings from Joe G. Langston Stadium in Portsmouth, site of tonight's intriguing matchup featuring the visiting Lafayette Rams of the Bay Rivers District against the host I.C. Norcom Greyhounds (0-1).

    Norcom dropped its opener last week to reigning Class 3 State Champ Hopewell, 13-0, despite intercepting three passes on defense.

    Last year's game between these two programs in Williamsburg was won by Norcom 15-10 on a fourth down touchdown pass with 32 seconds left by Jacoby Smith.

    Follow updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports all evening long....
     
    Things haven't started well for Norcom at all as the Greyhounds are having some serious protection issues with their o-line.

    Following a holding penalty on the first play from scrimmage, Greyhounds QB Jacoby Smith is sacked by Tre Canady, a returning All-State LB for the Rams.

    On the next play, it's Kristian Wilkerson and Terry Holbert converging on Smith for a sack.

    A pass on 3rd & 43 from their own 9-yard line falls in complete.

    Norcom is now punting.
     
    Lafayette Head Coach Andy Linn couldn't have dreamed up a better start on the road, where his defense and special teams make big plays put points on the board. Not even 3 minutes in and their offense hasn't even hit the field.
     
    Credit Norcom freshman Darian King on the blocked PAT.
     
    Norcom gets the ball back at their own 16 after the kickoff and kudos to Lafayette's special teams for not letting the lethal CaSaan Dixon breaking one to the house.

    The Greyhounds continue to struggle blocking up front and Kristian Wilkerson is in on his 2nd sack of the game (he was in on half of one earlier). Norcom on 3rd & 13 is content to run the ball and Demonte Dunlap gains only a yard.

    So Norcom punts it away, and this time, they get it off without being blocked.

    Lafayette takes over at the Norcom 36-yard line with 7:24 left in the opening period.
     
    The Rams haven't decided to re-invent the wheel, running between tackle for the most part with Dea-Mario Tyler picking up 9 on one off tackle play.

    But New showing some nice mobility at the QB spot.
     
    Tyler should've been stopped well short of a first down, but he was able to slip a tackle and get by a couple other defenders on his way to the end zone. Imagine the Norcom coaching staff cannot be pleased with the effort on that one there, knowing they could've gotten off the field only down 6-0.
     
    Just a simple comeback / curl route. On the play before that, Norcom went for the home run shot. I'm not sure why they haven't attached the Lafayette defense with some quick game -- screens and inside slants to where the QB isn't dropping back long (quick 3 step drops), getting the ball to their playmakers in space to get yards after the catch.
     
    Lafayette's offense hasn't had to do a whole lot in building a 14-point advantage on the road. They've been disciplined though, with no penalties committed thus far and clutch, converting a pair of fourth downs behind QB Zach New in that opening stanza - doing one with his legs and the other with his arm.
     
    Precisely what the doctor ordered for the Greyhounds. With that big play, they want to stay on the attack and keep firing through the air until Lafayette forces them to do otherwise.
     
    It was a post corner route that Norcom ran and Lawrence had plenty of daylight to make the catch and waltz into the end zone. The Greyhounds have found their rhythm.
     
    Norcom really needs that stop. Lafayette now has wrested momentum back, and their offensive line deserves a lot of credit for that as they have a freshman starting tonight at one of the line spots.
     
    Lafayette re-asserted itself up front on that series. They've been the more physical team thus far and that's the difference in neutralizing the speed and quickness of Norcom's receivers / skill position players.

    The Rams have had 3 possessions and scored on each one.
     
    A near big gainer for Norcom is missed as Jacoby Smith and Celon Lawrence were unable to connect for a completion into Lafayette territory. However, on 2nd & 10, the Greyhounds get their best run of the night with sophomore Demonte Dunlap scooting forward for 10 yards.

    A crucial 3rd & 7 upcoming for Norcom from their own 48-yard line, likely going to the air here.
     
    The Greyhounds were out of sync on the 3rd & 7 pass and they bring on the punting unit. In a way, I'd be tempted to go for it if I'm Norcom, just because of the struggles their kicking game has shown in this first half.
     
    Lafayette begins its fourth series of the night at their own 16-yard line with 5:10 before the half, leading the host Greyhounds 21-6.

    A good job by Norcom punter Rashaan Greenidge to get the punt off after the snap hopped to him.
     
    That sneaky Andy Linn! He picks the perfect time to dial up a trick play and it works to perfect as the Rams extend their lead to 21 points.

    Lafayette won't throw the football very much... but tonight they are 2 for 3 with 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns via the air game against a Norcom team that has the ability to hit teams with an aerial assault.

    The home side of the crowd is stunned. That might be an early dagger.
     
    17 matthew328826, Aug 30, 2018 at 7:52 PM
    Excellent special teams tackle by Lafayette's Josh Coley as Norcom gains just 8 yards on the kickoff.

    The Greyhounds begin at their own 16-yard line, trailing visiting Lafayette 27-6 with 4:50 remaining until half-time.
     
    Another great play by Josh Coley as he deflects a pass on 2nd & 9. That came after Kristian Wilkerson (#33) sniffs out the Norcom run on first down for only a yard. Those two defenders have been bringing their motor all night.

    Now the Greyhounds are facing another 3rd & long passing situation, and the question becomes can their o-line hold up?
     
    There goes that Wilkerson guy again.
     
    Lafayette has three completions for 111 yards and 3TD's. Who would've expected THAT going into tonight?
     
    The fundamentals of blocking and tackling are two of the strengths of Lafayette's program for many years and tonight they've been outstanding in both departments.

    The last ditch pass for Norcom falls incomplete. So we've finally reached half-time here at a hot, humid Joe Langston Stadium in Portsmouth.
     
    Some half-time numbers here in a bit...
     
    Stats at the break....

    Lafayette 35:
    Zach New - 2-3 for 27Yds. 2-0TD/Int. ratio; 5Car. 18Yds.
    Dea-Mario Tyler - 7Car. 58Yds. TD; 1Rec. 12Yds. TD
    Mike Rodgers - 2Rec. 99Yds. 2TD's
    Damonte Dixon - 1-1 for 84Yds. TD
    Vashod Phillips - 2Car. 37Yds.
    Kristian Wilkerson - 3.5 Sacks
    Josh Coley - 4 Tackles, Sack

    Rams - 3-4 for 111 yards passing; 20 rushes for 123 yards = 24 plays for 234 yards; 0 turnovers; 2 penalties for 20 yards

    Norcom 6:
    Jacoby Smith - 5-12 for 86Yds. 1-0TD/Int. ratio
    Karon Prtuney - 1Rec. 47Yds.
    Celon Lawrence - 2Rec. 31Yds. TD
    Demonte Dunlap - 7Car. 11Yds.
    Taurus Jones - 7 Tackles (3 Solo), TFL

    Greyhounds - 5-12 for 86 yards passing; 14 rushes for minus 24 yards = 26 plays for 62 yards; 0 turnovers; 2 penalties for 16 yards

    ... About to get the 2nd half going and it'll be Lafayete ball to start.
     
    Well, just 3 plays into the 2nd half, we have a lightning delay that'll be at least 30 minutes...

     
    Aren’t games suspended after the start of the 2nd half due to weather considered a final score and done?
     
