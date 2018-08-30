Blog LIVE Blog - Lafayette at Norcom (0-1)

Greetings from Joe G. Langston Stadium in Portsmouth, site of tonight's intriguing matchup featuring the visiting Lafayette Rams of the Bay Rivers District against the host I.C. Norcom Greyhounds (0-1). Norcom dropped its opener last week to reigning Class 3 State Champ Hopewell, 13-0, despite intercepting three passes on defense. Last year's game between these two programs in Williamsburg was won by Norcom 15-10 on a fourth down touchdown pass with 32 seconds left by Jacoby Smith. Follow updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports all evening long....