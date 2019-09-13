Blog LIVE Blog - Lake Taylor (2-0) at Maury (1-0)

Greetings from windy Powhatan Field in Norfolk on this wonderful 73-degree night for football and it's an Eastern District clash for bragging rights as the Maury Commodores (1-0) play host to the Lake Taylor Titans (2-0). Lake Taylor, which reached the Class 4 State Championship last year, has won every meeting since 2010. Maury, which made the Class 5 State Semis a year ago, is confident it's their time to take over the district on their quest to getting back to the State Playoffs. We have Lake Taylor ranked No. 1 in the state presently in Class 4 and Maury ranked No. 3 in Class 5. We'll have updates all evening long here in the Blog and on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports Lake Taylor will receive the ball to start. We're almost ready for kick-off... here we go!