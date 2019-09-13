Blog LIVE Blog - Lake Taylor (2-0) at Maury (1-0)

    Greetings from windy Powhatan Field in Norfolk on this wonderful 73-degree night for football and it's an Eastern District clash for bragging rights as the Maury Commodores (1-0) play host to the Lake Taylor Titans (2-0).

    Lake Taylor, which reached the Class 4 State Championship last year, has won every meeting since 2010. Maury, which made the Class 5 State Semis a year ago, is confident it's their time to take over the district on their quest to getting back to the State Playoffs.

    We have Lake Taylor ranked No. 1 in the state presently in Class 4 and Maury ranked No. 3 in Class 5.

    We'll have updates all evening long here in the Blog and on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports

    Lake Taylor will receive the ball to start.

    We're almost ready for kick-off... here we go!
     
    An errant pitch out of that twin-veer for Lake Taylor with Jeff Foster trying to get it to Malik Newton lost 10 on the first play from scrimmage, and ultimately doomed that drive from the start.

    Maury takes over at their own 39 following the punt with 10:15 left in the opening period.
     
    After two incomplete passes, Maury QB Eric Gibson finds C.J. Beasley on a screen that nets 20 yards into Lake Taylor territory. However, it is wiped away due to a holding penalty. So Maury on 3rd & 20 from their own 29 goes back to the air and Gibson, rolling right, is dropped by for a sack. LaBoris Hawkins was one of the four or five defenders that brought him down, so we'll credit him for the sack for the time being.

    Lake Taylor starts its second series at the 50 after a 12-yard punt return.
     
    We talked about ball security as one of the keys for Hank Sawyer's Titans in the Game Preview. They can ill afford multiple turnovers, giving Maury decent to short field position and come out of here with a victory.

    After a tackle by Ikeem Wright and Malik Newton of the Lake Taylor defense on QB Eric Gibson for no gain, KeAndre Lambert breaks off a 49-yard touchdown run... that is called back due to a holding penalty on the Commodores.
     
    Thought Lake Taylor's defense had too many men in the box on that one. You have to respect the receivers, particularly on an obvious passing down there on 2nd & long and not bring the house with the exception of say two defenders.

    The Lake Taylor defense stiffens on the next two plays and we're looking at 3rd & 9 from the 37.

    ANOTHER Maury touchdown is called back - this one a 37-yard strike from Gibson to Khamran Laborn - on a block in the back penalty. It'll make it 3rd & 2 from the LT 30.
     
    A great run from Virginia Tech commit C.J. Beasley on 3rd & 2 when it appeared he'd be tackled not once, not twice, but probably three times. He spun away and picked up seven yards down to the Lake Taylor 23.

    Two plays later, after Tyrique Tucker and Tyrique Edwards combined to drop Khamran Laborn for a loss of 3, Maury gets in the end zone... and it stands, with a personal foul penalty on Maury supposedly after the play that will be assessed on the kickoff.

     
    The Lake Taylor defense needs some kind of takeaways. Technically, I think that squib / onside pooch will go down as a fumble on the Titans because a player in red & white appeared to touch it trying to dive on the ball, but couldn't secure possession.
     
    Maury has been using the Bayside transfer Laborn - whose older brother Khalan starred at Ocean Lakes and Bishop Sullivan Catholic before going on to play in the ACC at Florida State University - creatively here in this opening stanza.

    Looks like Lake Taylor is in a bit of a daze or fog right now, but the Titans better wake up quickly or they will find themselves too far behind to make a vintage comeback.
     
    Maury tries an onside kick, and after it bounces off the hands of one Lake Taylor player, another member of the Titans - think it might've been Darious Speight is able to recover. The Titans start out with decent field position at their own 38 and they need to get Malik Newton cooking here.
     
    It goes from bad to worse for Lake Taylor, and Maury can smell blood. The Commodores feel it's their night to take over the Eastern District. A couple more scores and they'll be on their way, although we've seen shoot-outs the past couple years, so you can't get too comfortable with a 14-0 lead.
     
    An illegal man downfield to start their 4th series puts Maury back a few yards with their 14-0 lead, but then they misfire three straight times in the passing game. As we mentioned in the Preview, you don't want to forget about C.J. Beasley - or even Khamran Laborn for that matter - in the running game.

    Eric Gibson is just 3 of 10 for 70 yards with a touchdown right now. Commodores punt it away.

    Play has been stopped with 1:50 to go in the opening quarter as a stretcher is being brought out for an injured Maury player, who went down on the punt return.
     
    Update - - Dajon 'Dae Dae' Evans of Maury is being helped off the field under his own power with no need for a stretcher. That's good to see that he's able to walk to the sideline on his own with help from coaches and the medical staff.

    Apparently there was a penalty on Maury - their 6th of the opening quarter - on that punt, so the Commodores' Luca Weber will be re-kciking as they get pushed back to the Lake Taylor 45.
     
    An illegal block in the back penalty on Lake Taylor on the punt return puts them at their own 10. So Hank Sawyer's crew would've been better off having the ball where it was after the previous punt.

    The Titans need to scrap the pitch game for the time being and go to their trap and dives with the running game. Using some clock and controlling Time of Possession will get them back in the game.

    Quarterback Jeff Foster keeps it and runs for 9 yards, but a personal foul on a Lake Taylor lineman will bring them back to their own 11-yard after moving the chains.
     
    Maury has used a steady diet of run and pass to get the lead and capitalize on the mistakes of the Titans

    The fact that Lake Taylor has attempted only 1 pass is a little bit interesting. They haven't abandoned their game-plan, and they just moved the chains to end the opening quarter with a run of three yards from QB Jeff Foster that followed a 9-run from Malik Newton.

    Just 2 rushes for 0 yards for Newton, one of which wasn't his fault due to an errant pitch.
     
    That was a long first quarter I must say. To begin the second period, Lake Taylor QB Jeff Foster throws an incomplete pass with no receiver in the vicinity, so the Titans are flagged for intentional grounding.

    The next two plays pick up nothing as Shaq McKesson and Temple commit Darian Varner are ready defensively; first for the Newton run and then the screen pass to Tyrique Edwards.

    Maury will take over after the punt at their own 45, leading 14-0 with 10:26 before half-time.
     
    Another wrinkle shown by Maury Head Coach Dyrri McCain. Eric Gibson is their primary quarterback, although they've shown KeAndre Lambert there tonight out of shotgun. Now, they go with C.J. Beasley out of the direct snap, Wildcat formation. He gains 7 yards. Then on 2nd & 3, they put Lambert back at QB and he hands it off to Beasley for 3 yards.

    Back to the direct and Beaslety weaves his way through traffic for about 8 before Malik Newton stops him.
     
    Maury is getting the big plays and kudos to Coach McCain for staying balanced, keeping Beasley involved. Their skill guys have come to play and are giving the Titans fits tonight in front of this packed house at Powhatan Field.
     
    A touchback into the end zone by Maury's Luca Weber. Lake Taylor begins at their own 20. Jeff Foster's pass intended for TE Ikeem Wright flexed out at receiver is too low and incomplete. Sort of the same result on the next down as the screen for Malik Newton was too low. Now it's 3rd and long and they probably have taken the run out of the equation.

    On 3rd & 10, it's Micah Cokley making a tackle for loss on the quick screen to Pierre Royster. The Titans punt it away.

    Maury begins at their own 49 with 6:31 until half-time... and folks, the Commodores aren't content with a 21-0 lead. They want to put this away, and do so now.
     
