Blog LIVE Blog - Monacan (3-0) at Manchester (2-0)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 5:57 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Ready to roll with some Wednesday night High School Football and it's a heavyweight showdown we'll get in before Hurricane Florence begins to affect the Commonwealth as the Monacan Chiefs (3-0) visits the Manchester Lancers (2-0), ranked #3 in the state in Class 6.

    After seven straight wins in the series by Manchester, the Chiefs from Monacan have won two of the past three encounters, including 42-35 last year.

    Jim Henderson's Chiefs will be missing three key starters in RB/SS Teon Powell (164 yards, 100 yards rushing), RT/DL B.J. Worsham and LB/RB Tanner Addams due to injury. Leading them will be QB Stone Snyder, a strong runner who's also a physical presence on defense at linebacker.

    Manchester is led by five FBS commits - QB Brendon Clark (Notre Dame), WR Alston Robinson (ODU), OL Will Pritchard (Virginia Tech), DE Hakeem Beamon (Penn State) and DB Kei'Trel Clark (Charlotte). While Monacan beat the likes of Hanover, Glen Allen and Clover Hill by double-digits, Tom Hall's Lancers rolled past Cosby 49-6 and blanked Riverbend 75-0.

    Follow Updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports
     
    1 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 5:57 PM
    DinwiddieProud likes this.
  2. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Monacan recovers a fumble from Manchester on the game's opening kickoff.

    The Chiefs start at the 42-yard line of Manchester. A great start for Jim Henderson's visiting group.
     
    2 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:03 PM
  3. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Monacan QB Stone Snyder gains four yards and then he hits sophomore wideout Kyjuan Pettus for a gain of 20 into the Manchester red zone.

    Another nice catch, this time by senior Juan Branch, nets about nine. Monaca is facing a key 3rd & 6 from the Manchester 9. A great stop by Hakeem Beamon and that Manchester defense out of their '50' front. Beamon has transitioned fairly well, coming over from L.C. Bird in the off-season.

    The Chiefs look to be going for it on 4th & 6 at the 9 after a time-out with 9:20 to go in the opening period.
     
    3 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:09 PM
  4. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Manchester's defense - headed up in the secondary by the aforementioned Charlotte commit Kei'Trel Clark - comes up with a stop as the pass from Monacan QB Stone Snyder is overthrown for his intended receiver.

    So the host Lancers take over at their own 9 with 9:13 left in the first quarter.
     
    4 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:12 PM
  5. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    On Manchester's opening possession, QB Brendon Clark is in a nice rhythm with tempo as he finds WR Zachary Bowman on 3rd & 7 for a gain of 12 yards. Then on 3rd & 10, he hits Bowman again with excellent timing, though it's a pick up of 9.

    For the second time today, Monacan calls a time-out on 4th & 1, though this time it's on defense. Tristan Mann, their 6'6, 240 pound DE, had a big hit sandwiched in between those catches by Bowman from Clark. Manchester looks to be going for it on 4th down from their own 36. Clark will keep it and we have a measurement coming.
     
    5 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:15 PM
  6. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Brendon Clark moves the chains by a hair on 4th & 1, to the Manchester 37, as the Chiefs. Monacan's defense appears to get a stop on an incomplete on 1st & 10, but a personal foul puts the Lancers past the 50.
     
    6 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:16 PM
  7. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Manchester QB Brendon Clark delivers a 48-yard TD strike and it didn't look that it had a chance to go for points, let alone a completion.

    Just an incredible TD catch by Kevin Henderson, who's able to snag it away from Arturo Mendoza and pin it to his helmet. That one was a a Top Ten Play of the Year candidate and would love to post video of it - if anyone got it - later.

    Manchester 7, Monacan 0 - under 6 minutes left in the opening stanza.
     
    7 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:21 PM
    Last edited: Sep 12, 2018 at 6:27 PM
  8. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334


    A great answer on the return by Branch, but the Chiefs have run 6 plays inside the 10 of Manchester and have just a field goal to show for it.... you can't pass up too many of those opportunities and expect to win.
     
    8 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:25 PM
  9. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Usually you think of the run setting up the pass, but when you have a quarterback the caliber of Brendon Clark, a defense will be cautious of his arm and abilities throwing. Thus, the Monacan defense is playing the pass and the Lancers are countering by running the ball against the Cover 2 look and using Isaiah Todd for chunks until the Chiefs adjust.

    Manchester is on the move, at the Monacan 30-yard line.
     
    9 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:32 PM
  10. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    A great diving catch by Alston Robinson of Manchester following some runs from Isaiah Todd and then it's Brendon Clark out of their spread formation running with power to move the sticks on 3rd & 5 from the 12.

    Isaiah Todd with his 5th TD run of the year - this one coming from 6 yards out.

    A great mixture of run and pass for Manchester, which has seen Brendon Clark start 5 of 8 for 94 yards through the air, while their ground game has produced 11 carries for 44 yards.

    Manchester now leads Monacan 14-3 late in the opening quarter.
     
    10 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:34 PM
  11. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334


    As we tick under a minute in the first quarter, Monacan is looking at 2nd & 3 following a keeper from QB/LB Stone Snyder.
     
    11 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:36 PM
  12. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334


    A delay of game penalty backed the visiting Chiefs up. Manchester had a 138-42 advantage in total yards, yet Monacan was inside the 10-yard line of the Lancers twice in that opening period. The big difference is the 94-29 advantage in aerial yardage for the Lancers.
     
    12 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:39 PM
  13. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334


    Beamon is causing issues getting after the QB, as well as with his length, using that 6-4, 255-pound frame to bat a ball down earlier. Saw him do that back in the preseason scrimmage against Ocean Lakes with effectiveness, and blocking him will be a chore tonight for Monacan, especially without a key lineman in Worsham.
     
    13 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:41 PM
  14. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Big punt return from Kei'Trel Clark, the Charlotte commit for Manchester, and the Lancers are inside the 10 following a run from Shamar Figueroa (good for 11).

    Clark's punt return was good for 57 yards.

    Brendon Clark - no relation - punches it in from a yard out on the QB sneak TD.

    Early 2ndQ - Manchester 21, Monacan 3.
     
    14 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:42 PM
  15. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    For their fourth series of the night, Monacan begins at its own 20 following the touchback from Manchester.

    Stone Snyder's quick 8-yard completion puts Monacan with 2nd & 2, but Alex Murphy loses a yard. On 3rd & 3, Snyder runs ahead to move the chains and there's a face-mask penalty for 15 yards that will move the Chiefs near midfield at their own 47.
     
    15 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:45 PM
  16. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Outside linebacker K.J. McNeil comes up with a solid pass breakup to bring up 3rd & 10 for Monacan. Stone Snyder is scrambling away from the pressure being applied by McNeil, Beamon and others. Ticking under 8 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter, Manchester will be getting the fumble again as the Chiefs are lining up to punt it away.

    Check that, Monacan decides to go for it on 4th & 10 from their own 46 and the pass intended for Taylor Green is incomplete with Manchester well covering that play.
     
    16 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:49 PM
  17. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Manchester QB Brendon Clark misses his intended target in WR Miles Moore on a home run shot by just a pinch. On 2nd & 10, wasting no time, it's a straight ahead hand-off to Isaiah Todd and he runs hard with a low center of gravity for about 6 yards. Then it's Brendon Clark keeping it to move the chains for a gain of 5.

    Manchester keeps the up-tempo as they face 2nd & 6 from the 31.
     
    17 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:52 PM
  18. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    It's a skinny post on 2nd & 6 from the 31-yard line of Monacan and Manchester QB Brendon Clark finds Brandon Majette for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.

    Manchester extends its lead to 28-3 over Monacan midway through the 2nd quarter.

    That was a quick 5-play, 46-yard drive that took all of 1:20 to complete.
     
    18 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:55 PM
    DinwiddieProud likes this.
  19. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    On back-to-back plays, it's QB Stone Snyder finding Elijah McLeod, but those two catches combined for a loss of 1.

    On 3rd & 11 from their own 19 - Snyder takes off and shows his toughness for a gain of 16.
     
    19 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:57 PM
  20. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Monacan has raised the intensity and aggressiveness meter a bit and QB Stone Snyder connects with sophomore Kyjuan Pettus for the longest Chiefs completion of the day - 36 yards down to the 29 of Manchester. Snyder then dumps it off to McLeod for a gain of 4 more as the Chiefs are close to their third trip inside the Manchester red zone of the first half. Problem is they trail it 28-3 and cannot settle for a field goal, they need a touchdown on this one.
     
    20 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:59 PM
  21. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Tremendous tackle for loss shooting the gap by Alston Robinson, the ODU commit, on second down as the Monacan offense is looking at 3rd & 8 from the 28-yard line of Manchester.

    Synder runs with authority for a gain of 16 down to the 11 of the Chiefs.
     
    21 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:01 PM
  22. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Stone Synder runs for 2 on 1st & 10 from the Manchester 11, but somehow Monacan took a long time before getting off the snap... too long in fact as they were called for a delay of game. That backs them up 5. That may seem like a small deal, but it's a fairly big deal because that probably puts them in a passing situation as opposed to running, and an incomplete creates third-and-long. Manchester's defense now has the advantage.
     
    22 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:03 PM
  23. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Well, the Manchester defense did have the advantage until the holding gave Monacan the ball on second down from the 6-yard line. It has been a pretty crisp half for the most part until the last couple of plays.

    A Stone Snyder is batted down at the line of scrimmage. Manchester's defensive line and linebackers are consistently looking to get their hands on the football in the pass game, more than most teams and that can attributed as to part of why they are so successful on that side of the ball.

    Monacan is facing 3rd & 6 at the 7-yard line of Manchester, which will see LB Demetrius Tyler come off the field and be looked at for an injury.
     
    23 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:06 PM
  24. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Monacan will go for it on 4th & 6 from the 7 of Manchester and why not? They trail the host Lancers 28-3 late in the second quarter, 1:18 to be exact until intermission.

    Consecutive time-outs, one from each team...

     
    24 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:09 PM
  25. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Manchester 28, Monacan 9 with 1:05 till the break. Stone Snyder runs for a 7-yard TD on 4th & 6 as Monacan gets a touchdown before the break to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive in 5:52. The 2-point conversion try is incomplete, batted away by Manchester.
     
    25 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:11 PM
  26. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Manchester is looking at a 2nd & 30 from their own 20 following an intentional grounding. Not the best play for QB Brendon Clark, but the Notre Dame commit will more than likely make up for it before this one is done.

    A handoff right up the middle for Isaiah Todd, who makes it 3rd and about 16. Todd gains about 14 and time runs out for the first half.

    A great showing from Manchester offensively in the first half, while a couple of missed opportunities by Monacan have kept this from being tighter as the Chiefs have made plays, just not the drive finishers as consistently.
     
    26 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:15 PM
  27. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334


    Some unofficial numbers at the break...

    Manchester 28:
    Brendon Clark - 6-11 for 125Yds. 2-0TD/Int. ratio; 6Car. 16Yds. TD
    Isaiah Todd - 10Car. 67Yds.
    Brandon Majette - 2Rec. 40Yds. TD
    Kevin Henderson - 1Rec. 48Yds. TD
    Zachary Bowman - 2Rec. 24Yds.

    Lancers - 29 plays for 216 total yards; 6-11 for 125 pass yards; 18 rushes for 91 yards; 1 turnover (lost fumble); 3 penalties for 35 yards

    Monacan 9:
    Stone Snyder - 6-13 for 72Yds; 11Car. 50Yds. TD
    Kyjuan Pettus - 2Rec. 56Yds.
    Juan Branch - 1Rec. 9Yds.
    Elijah McLeod - 3Rec. 3Yds.

    Chiefs - 27 plays for 117 total yards; 6-13 for 72 pass yards; 14 rushes for 45 yards; 0 turnovers; 4 penalties for 30 yards.
     
    27 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:17 PM
  28. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    8,893
    Likes Received:
    334
    Monacan gets the ball to begin the second half as they try to build on the momentum to end the second period with that 80-yard touchdown drive.

    Stone Snyder finds Juan Branch for a swing pass of 10 yards to move the chains and Monacan has an extra pep in their step.
     
    28 matthew328826, Sep 12, 2018 at 7:39 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page