Blog LIVE Blog - Monacan (3-0) at Manchester (2-0)

Ready to roll with some Wednesday night High School Football and it's a heavyweight showdown we'll get in before Hurricane Florence begins to affect the Commonwealth as the Monacan Chiefs (3-0) visits the Manchester Lancers (2-0), ranked #3 in the state in Class 6. After seven straight wins in the series by Manchester, the Chiefs from Monacan have won two of the past three encounters, including 42-35 last year. Jim Henderson's Chiefs will be missing three key starters in RB/SS Teon Powell (164 yards, 100 yards rushing), RT/DL B.J. Worsham and LB/RB Tanner Addams due to injury. Leading them will be QB Stone Snyder, a strong runner who's also a physical presence on defense at linebacker. Manchester is led by five FBS commits - QB Brendon Clark (Notre Dame), WR Alston Robinson (ODU), OL Will Pritchard (Virginia Tech), DE Hakeem Beamon (Penn State) and DB Kei'Trel Clark (Charlotte). While Monacan beat the likes of Hanover, Glen Allen and Clover Hill by double-digits, Tom Hall's Lancers rolled past Cosby 49-6 and blanked Riverbend 75-0. Follow Updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports