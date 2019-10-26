Blog LIVE Blog - Norcom (5-2) at Churchland (6-2)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Oct 26, 2019 at 12:50 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,595
    Likes Received:
    452
    Greetings from William J. (Billy) Strickland Stadium in Portsmouth, VA and we have an intriguing Eastern District rivalry matchup as the Churchland Truckers (6-2) play host to the Norcom Greyhounds (5-2). This certainly brings playoff implications to the table.

    Churchland still has hopes for the No. 1 seed in Region 4A, where the likes of Warhill and Lake Taylor are also in the hunt for that top billing. Norcom, on the other hand, won't get the No. 1 seed in Region 3A, but they know winning out will put them at home in the first round. However, the Greyhounds play unbeaten Maury coming up on November 1st, and a loss either here today or next week means they'll likely be opening up on the road in the opening round - whether it's at York, Phoebus or Lafayette.

    It's Senior Day here at Churchland and it's a terrific class of more than 20 here getting a warm reception in pregame. They've helped turn the Truckers around and achieve their best start to a season since the 1970's.

    Before things got underway, emotions and tensions were running high as Churchland came out - even crossed the 50 to my surprise - and fortunately the coaches on both sides kept things from escalating and getting out of hand with both squads fired up for this one. These two teams want to get it going before our scheduled 1 PM kick-off!

    We'll have updates here and on Twiter @hatfieldsports
     
    1 matthew328826, Oct 26, 2019 at 12:50 PM
  2. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,595
    Likes Received:
    452


    Great field position for Churchland to start, and the Truckers will also get it to begin the 2nd half since Norcom couldn't corral that opening kickoff.
     
    2 matthew328826, Oct 26, 2019 at 1:14 PM
  3. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,595
    Likes Received:
    452


    Coach Dontrell Leonard's Truckers didn't get fancy. They run 5 plays with three different backs - Bunch, George Wise and Kenny Gallop - and it results in a touchdown along with a successful PAT. Norcom had an encroachment penalty during that series.
     
    3 matthew328826, Oct 26, 2019 at 1:15 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page