Blog LIVE Blog - Norcom (5-2) at Churchland (6-2)

Greetings from William J. (Billy) Strickland Stadium in Portsmouth, VA and we have an intriguing Eastern District rivalry matchup as the Churchland Truckers (6-2) play host to the Norcom Greyhounds (5-2). This certainly brings playoff implications to the table. Churchland still has hopes for the No. 1 seed in Region 4A, where the likes of Warhill and Lake Taylor are also in the hunt for that top billing. Norcom, on the other hand, won't get the No. 1 seed in Region 3A, but they know winning out will put them at home in the first round. However, the Greyhounds play unbeaten Maury coming up on November 1st, and a loss either here today or next week means they'll likely be opening up on the road in the opening round - whether it's at York, Phoebus or Lafayette. It's Senior Day here at Churchland and it's a terrific class of more than 20 here getting a warm reception in pregame. They've helped turn the Truckers around and achieve their best start to a season since the 1970's. Before things got underway, emotions and tensions were running high as Churchland came out - even crossed the 50 to my surprise - and fortunately the coaches on both sides kept things from escalating and getting out of hand with both squads fired up for this one. These two teams want to get it going before our scheduled 1 PM kick-off! We'll have updates here and on Twiter @hatfieldsports