Blog LIVE Blog - Northside (3-0) at Salem (2-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Sep 13, 2018 at 6:59 PM.

    Ready for some Thursday night High School Football as the reigning three-time State Champion Salem Spartans (2-1) play host to the unbeaten and emerging Northside Vikings (3-0).

    Salem is coming off a rare loss, 27-20, at Dinwiddie last week. They go for their fourth straight win in the series. Meanwhile, Northside is looking for their first 4-0 start since 2013 when the Vikings finished 14-1 overall on their way to winning a state title.

    Senior QB Jack Gladden was injured last week against Dinwiddie and will not play due to that high ankle sprain, so sophomore Hunter Chaney will get the nod.

    Follow our updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...
     
    Salem's first possession begins at their own 27. Two runs by Isaiah Persinger - who gained 168 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against Dinwiddie last week - and Zavione Wood combine for just three yards. So on 3rd & 7 from their own 30, the Spartans go to the air and Hunter Chaney's first pass is incomplete. The quick screen was dropped.

    Hunter Grepiotis with a nice punt and Northside will begin at its own 30, less than two minutes into the contest.
     
    Right out of the gate, Northside goes to the running game and it's Princton Hall - off a 121-yard performance on 15 attempts last week - picking up 11 on the first play from scrimmage for Scott Fisher's Vikings. They then go to the passing attack with QB Jalen Jackson hitting Christian Fisher, followed by Tyrel McEnheimer for a total of 9 yards.

    On 4th & 1 from the 50 - the Vikings go to their Pistol formation and it's a first down run of about 4 by Christian Fisher.

    Jackson rolls right and it's incomplete. But Northside is using a good mix of run and pass on their first series.
     
    On 3rd & 10 rom the 46 of Salem - Northside goes to the screen game and QB Jalen Jackson hits Princton Hall for a pick up of 27 yards into the Salem red zone. Credit Zavione Wood for making the tackle, otherwise he would've reached the end zone.

    Northside has a nice tempo on this opening drive.
     
    Check that, a 10-play, 70-yard drive for the visiting Vikings.
     
    Salem goes to a jumbo set on offense, but their running game doesn't get much on the first play of their second series. On 2nd & 9, it's a sweep with Isaiah Persinger and he's using nifty footwork outside the tackle box, getting to the 30-yard line of the Spartans with 5:45 to go in the opening period.

    A big 3rd & 2 from their own 38 becomes a 3rd & 7 with a delay of game as sophomore QB Hunter Chaney is unable to get the snap off before the play clock expires. That could force the Spartans to change the play call up here and go to the air.
     
    The pass intended for Chase Farris is incomplete and sophomore LB Zachary Horton was breathing down the neck of QB Hunter Chaney. So for the second straight possession, Salem is forced to punt it away.

    A 15-yard punt by the Spartans, neary blocked, and Northside will take over at the Salem 48, leading 7-0 late in the opening period.
     
    Northside goes to a trick play and formation to begin their second series - with just 2 offensive lineman - and it ends up being an illegal shift.

    Another Vikings penalty after a 7-yard screen pass from QB Jalen Jackson to Tyrel McEnheimer, this one a personal foul of 15 yards that will back up the Vikings. But Salem is then called for a 15-yard personal foul following the next completion to Princton Hall.
     
    A great job of reading his keys by Salem's Jorden McDonald, sniffing out the screen pass and dropping Northside for a loss of 7. Then the next pass, intended for Zachary Horton (who already has 3 assisted tackles on defense), is incomplete. Northside will punt it away and takes a friendly roll until it is downed at the 23-yard line of Salem.
     
    Man Matt, don't bring us another "PenaltyFest!"
     
    Salem begins its third possession at their own 23 with 1:47 left in the opening period. Hunter Chaney's pass is incomplete, meaning he's 0 for 3 thus far.

    Junior LB Jacob Elliott along with junior DE Gavyn Preston of the Northside defense come flying in to limit Salem RB Zavione Wood for a gain of 1.

    On 3rd & 9 - Chaney has WR Shawn Collins streak open down the right sideline, but he overthrows him by just a pinch. So the Northside defense forces a 3 and out.

    Christian Fisher's return on the punt is about 3 yards, giving the Vikings the football near midfield with precious seconds left in the second period. It'll be at their own 44 to be exact.
     
    Bobby Pinello and Chandler Sutphin drive Northside RB Princton Hall back and hold him to just a gain of 1 on Northside's third offensive series. On the final play of the opening period, the Vikings fake the jet sweep and it'll be QB Jalen Jackson on the keeper for 15 yards into Salem territory with 3 seconds left in the first quarter.

    Time should run out once the officials wind the clock. Well, it won't as Northside calls a time-out.

    Northside has 51 yards rushing and 46 yards passing compared to Salem's 0 for 4 through the air and 24 yards rushing on 7 attempts.
     
    Following an illegal shift (the 2nd of the opening quarter), Northside gains 8 on a Princton Hall run.

     
    Northside is using Christian Fisher in both the run and pass game as he picks up 4 on the ground and 5 on a short pass.

    A pass down the field is tipped and nearly picked by Salem DB Shawn Collins, where two flags are thrown late in the play. Offsetting penalties - roughing the passer and ineligible receiver down the field - make it 2nd & 10 from the 29-yard line of Salem for the visiting Vikings.
     
    A terrific play by senior DE Anthony Haupt, reading the run and bringing down the Northside ball carrier for a loss of 5. On 3rd & 15, it's Haupt again, this time with a sack of QB Jalen Jackson. So Northside will be forced to punt. Coach Stephen Magenbauer has to love the stand by his defense there.

    The punt is down at the Salem 10.
     
    Missing starting RT Glenn Compton due to injury, Salem is struggling to get their ground game - headed up by Isaiah Persinger and Zavione Wood - going. Kudos to the Northside defense, which hasn't had any glaring missed tackles thus far, and now a 3rd & 7 is coming up for the Spartans following two minimal gains on the ground.

    Isaiah Stephens drags down FB Bobby Pinello a few yards short of the first down.
     
    Northside is playing the field position game and doing so wonderfully, looking at 1st & 10 from the Salem 42 to begin their 4th series of the night here early in the second quarter with 7:01 till half-time.
     
    A 5 yard run from Princton Hall and then on 2nd & 5 it's Chauncey Logan, one of the key DB's for Salem, keeping the intended target from Northside on the pass play from getting open.

    On the QB keeper, Jalen Jackson appears to get some yardage, but as he goes to the ground, the ball squirts loose (believe the hit was delivered by Avery Close) and it's recovered by Salem's Bobby Pinello.

    So the Spartans make a break and have it at their own 35.
     
    Boom, just like that, Salem is on the board and this game is tied up. That can be a demoralizing blow for Northside, which needs to put together a solid drive before the half, even if it doesn't result in points. What they can't do is let Salem get the ball back and take the lead going to the locker room after out-playing the Spartans for a good chunk of this first half.
     
    A great run to begin the 5th series of the night for Northside by Princton Hall before driven out of bounds by Shawn Collins of Salem. It picks up 9 to bring up 2nd & 1.

    Love the aggressive approach from Coach Scott Fisher and his Vikings as they see 2nd & 1 and take a shot with QB Jalen Jackson. Jackson finds his open target Christian Fisher on a go route that ends up being a gain of 36 yards through the air.
     
    Northside is looking to attack the freshman - albeit a talented one - in Chauncey Logan of Salem. Scott Fisher gains 10 again on a completion from QB Jalen Jackson. Now in the Salem red zone, the Vikings bounce it outside on a run from Princton Hall for 16 yards down to the Salem 4.

    That was a great play call again as the LB's of Salem with Bobby Pinello, Avery Close and Chandler Sutphin were starting to clamp down on the rushes between the tackles.
     
    A huge response from the Northside offense, following their turnover and quick game-tying touchdown by Salem.

    The Vikings are just 4-27 in the past 31 meetings against Salem, but this is a new Northside team. They have the confidence they can hang with anyone, and that early season win over a Heritage-Lynchburg team that reached the State Championship in Class 3 last year by a wide margin further bolstered it...
     
    We're now starting to see some angry runs from Isaiah Persinger - first a gain of 12 and then a pitch to the right side that results in a gain of 19 before Gavyn Preston knocks him out of bounds.

    Northside uses their second time-out with 2:06 to go before half-time and the Vikings trying to stop a Spartans team looking at 2nd & 10 from the 43-yard line of NHS.
     
    Nearly a big TD out of the time-out as Hunter Chaney tries to hit Chase Ferris in double coverage, but Corey Brooks and Tyrel McEnheimer prevent the score.

    A fumble on the snap - center to QB exchange - and Northside takes over at their own 44 with 1:56 till half-time. That was Salem's first turnover, a week after committing 6 of them (4 on lost fumbles) at Dinwiddie.
     
    Northside is playing with a sense of urgency before the break as they get a 7-yard completion from QB Jalen Jackson to Zachary Horton on 2nd & 9. The third and short turns into a fresh set of downs with Princton Hall gaining 5 into Salem territory.

    A time-out by Salem as Coach Stephen Magenbauer wants to get a stop with Northside looking at 3rd & 8 from the 43-yard line of the Spartans with under a minute to go until half-time.
     
    Manns was hit in stride by Jackson on the pass, the 12th completion of the night by the Northside QB and the first to that receiver. He's done an excellent job of spraying the ball around to five different receivers. That's exactly what Salem did not want to happen approaching half-time.
     
    It only took 14 seconds, but the feeling may last all day for Salem fans.
     
    Time for me to grab some quick dinner... back in a few.
     
    Some numbers at the break....

    Northside 21:
    Jalen Jackson - 12-18 for 149Yds. 1-0TD/Int. ratio; 6Car. 30Yds. TD
    Princton Hall - 11Car. 54Yds; 2Rec. 30Yds.
    Christian Fisher - 5Rec. 57Yds; 3Car. 12Yds. TD
    Marqui Manns - 1Rec. 43Yds. TD
    Jacob Elliott - 5 Tackles
    Gavyn Preston - 4 Tackles

    Vikings - 39 plays for 246 total yards; 12-18 for 149 pass yards; 21 rushes for 97 yards; 1 turnover (lost fumble); 3 penalties for 30 yards

    Salem 13:
    Hunter Chaney - 1-6 for 65Yds. 1-0TD/Int. ratio
    Isaiah Persinger - 10Car. 54Yds; 98 yard kick return TD
    Bobby Pinello - 1Car. 6Yds; 8 Tackles (4 Solo), Fumble Rec.
    Shawn Collins - 1Rec. 65Yds. TD; 5 Tackles (4 Solo)
    Chandler Sutphin - 4 Tackles

    Spartans - 20 plays for 128 total yards; 1-6 for 65 pass yards; 14 rushes for 63 yards
     
    Northside receives the kickoff to start the 2nd half and Tyrel McEnheimer has a nice return for Northside to about the 41, then tack on 15 more with a late hit by Salem. That will put them at the Salem 44.
     
    Jalen Jackson with a big QB keeper run of about 18 yards down to the Salem 9 following the run from Jalik Preston.

    Jackson and Christian Fisher keep the running between the tackles, then on 3rd & Goal from the 5, it's Chauncey Logan with solid coverage to keep Zachary Horton from hauling in a TD.

    A field goal try coming for the visiting Vikings...
     
    Joshua Davis' line-drive 22-yard field goal is no good, off the upright.

    So Salem dodges a bullet and the Spartans still only trail it 21-13 here in the 3rd quarter.
     
    Salem's first possession begins with Isaiah Persinger gaining 5 on a trap play. Then it's a quick screen with QB Hunter Chaney to WR Shawn Collins for 2.

    On 3rd & 3 from their own 27 - 6'1' senior wideout Torren Pellant makes a great diving catch for a pick up of 9 yards. They stick with the trap and Persinger gains 10 more. That trap play is working, faking it to the fullback and then giving it to their workhorse. He's running with a full head of steam.
     
    Not good news for Salem as fullback Bobby Pinello - doubling as their leading tackler from the linebacker spot - comes hobbling off the field after a 4-yard run. Hopefully for the Spartans is only minor and a cramp.

    A holding penalty brings it back to their own 40, facing 2nd & 16 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
     
    Salem RB Isaiah Persinger fumbles - the 2nd lost fumble of the night (and 6th lost fumble in two games) for the Spartans - and Northside's Zachary Horton recovers.

    So leading it 21-13 halfway through the third quarter, the Vikings have a great chance to extend their advantage as they take over at the Salem 35.
     
    Princton Hall runs for 3 on first down for Northside. Then against the Salem blitz, the dump off pass is incomplete, bringing up 3rd & 7 from the Salem 32 with 3:27 left in the third period.

    Christian Fisher makes his 3rd catch on third down of the night to move the chains - this latest on an out pattern from QB Jalen Jackson as he continues to work matched up against the freshman Chauncey Logan.
     
    From the 22-yard line of Salem, Northside RB Princton Hall makes a superb move to bounce off a tackler before he's dumped by Chandler Sutphin and Bobby Pinello of Salem. Hall is having his leg looked at, and with the warm weather we're thinking - and certainly hoping - it's nothing more than a cramp. He's had a fine night with 14 rushes for 63 yards to go with 3 catches for 30 yards.

    With 2:40 to go in the third quarter, it's 2nd & 6 at the Salem 18 and Sutphin sends Preston backwards a yard. Another pivotal third down on trap for the Vikings.
     
    On 3rd & 7 from the Salem 17 - QB Jalen Jackson scrambles to his right, has nothing, comes back the other way and wide open is Marqui Manns for the TD catch.

    Another clutch third down conversion for Northside. That has been one of the keys all night long for Northside to control Time of Possession, extend drives and wear out the Salem defense when they think they are about to get off the field (or in this case, force a FG try).

     
