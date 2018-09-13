Blog LIVE Blog - Northside (3-0) at Salem (2-1)

Ready for some Thursday night High School Football as the reigning three-time State Champion Salem Spartans (2-1) play host to the unbeaten and emerging Northside Vikings (3-0). Salem is coming off a rare loss, 27-20, at Dinwiddie last week. They go for their fourth straight win in the series. Meanwhile, Northside is looking for their first 4-0 start since 2013 when the Vikings finished 14-1 overall on their way to winning a state title. Senior QB Jack Gladden was injured last week against Dinwiddie and will not play due to that high ankle sprain, so sophomore Hunter Chaney will get the nod. Follow our updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...