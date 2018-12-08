LIVE Blog of Class 1 State Championship - Riverheads 35, Chilhowie 7 - FINAL

Discussion started by mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 11:55 AM.

    Game between Riverheads (12-1) & Chilhowie (14-0)
     
    Riverheads has won the coin toss and will receive.
     
    Riverheads ball on their own 34.
     
    PF facemask against Chilhowie moves it to the 45.

    3rd play of the game 45 yd TD to Moose Lee. 7-0 Riverheads 56 seconds in.
     
    Chilhowie ball on 30 yard line.
     
    Sack back to the 24. 3rd and 16.

    Incomplete pass

    Punt

    5 yd running into the kicker penalty
     
    Riverheads ball own 22
     
    Riverheads big run to the 39.

    Another 6 yds to the 45. 3rd and 1.
     
    That pass play so early in the game could be the difference. Now they can't key in on just the run.
     
    Devin Morris 10 yd run on 4th down. 1st down on 44 of Chilhowie.

    Sack back to the 46.

    6 yd run, 4th & 6.

    Chilhowie stops the screen pass and takes over on their own 47.
     
    No dog in the fight here. I couldn't make any of the games today due to work and class. Is there a Chilhowie radio broadcast? I can't take much more of the Riverheads broadcast.
     
    Chilhowie forced to punt 4th & 9.

    7 yd punt
     
    13 yd run by Morris to the Warriors 42.
     
    Chilhowie stones the runner on 4th down, takes over on their own 38.

    End of the 1st Quarter, Riverheads 7-0
     
    Chilhowie gets their 1st, 1st down.

    Moving into Riverheads territory. Another 1st down.
     
    Chilhowie another 1st down to the 21 yd line
     
    Riverheads stops the Warriors on 4th down.

    Riverheads QB Smiley 14 yd run to their own 30.

    Another Gladiators 1st down.
     
    Riverheads down to the Warriors 39.

    2nd TO by the Warriors
     
    Chilhowie 19 plays so far, 29 for Riverheads
     
    Fumble recovered by the Gladiators 10 yd loss.

    Teams exchange timeouts.

    Riverheads looks to punt
     
    Chilhowie ball own 10 yd line 53 sec left before halftime
     
    Halftime Riverheads 7 Chilhowie 0
     
    Stats:

    1st downs: R 8 C 4
    Rushing R 103 C 40
    Passing R 40 (TD) C 13
    Total offense plays-yds R 29-143 C 22-53
    Time of possession R 13:54 C 10:06
     
    Last year's game was 21-0 Riverheads @ halftime.
     
    Chilhowie ball on their own 25 to begin the 2nd half.
     
    Chilhowie forced to punt on 3 and out. Ball to Riverheads their own 35.
     
    Riverheads forced to punt, Chilhowie ball 16 yd line.
     
    Chilhowie forced to punt
     
    Riverheads ball on Chilhowie 43.

    Holding on Chilhowie.

    Jaden Phillips 27 yd run down to the 1.

    QB sneak, TD Riverheads 14-0
     
    Fumble on the kickoff, Chilhowie recovers on 30.

    33 yd Pick 6 by Jaden Phillips

    Riverheads 21-0
     
    Chilhowie ball on their own 27.

    1st down at the 38.
     
    Sounds like boring game, glad I not go.
     
    Chilhowie 28 yd pass down to the Riverheads 34.

    Another pass down to the 22.

    Now down to the 17 yd line.
     
    Chilhowie 1st down 10 yd line
     
    1st TD by the Warriors in almost 7Q against Riverheads. 21-7 Riverheads over Chilhowie. Pass rec by Logan Adams.
     
    Riverheads recovers on side kick. Ball at the 40.
     
    End of the 3rd quarter. Riverheads 4th & 1 when play resumes. Riverheads 21-7.
     
    1st down on the qb keep
     
    Jaden Phillips 17 yards on the trap play.
     
    Another 1st down on the trap play by Phillips down to the 16.
     
