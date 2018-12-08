LIVE Blog of Class 2 State Finals - Graham (13-1) vs. Goochland (14-0)

Separate names with a comma.
Dec 8, 2018
Graham G-Men (13-1) vs Goochland Bulldogs (14-0)
Little over 20 minutes from gametime.
Goochland to receive
Ball on the Bulldogs 41
Fumble on the pitch, Graham ball 44 yd line
Allen keeper to the 33
9 yd pass down to the 24
15 yd TD run by Cam Allen.
Graham 7-0
Good return by Goochland to the 47.
Turnover on downs, G-Men ball
23 yd run.
16 yd run by Allen to the 17.
Sack for a 7 yd loss
39 yd FG attempt, no good wide left.
Goochland takes over but fumbles on the 23. Graham ball.
1st down on the 13.
30 yd Fg, no good.
End of the 1st Quarter, Graham 7-0 over Goochland.
Goochland to punt
Graham ball 26 yd line.
Interception by Goochland to the 28 of Graham.
26 FG by Goochland, Graham 7 Goochland 3
Offsetting penalties, re-kick.
Touchback 20 yd line for Graham.
Goochland QB gets injured on defense.
Big pass play by Graham, 66 yds to the 5
8 yd sack by Goochland.
2 incompletions
30 yd FG by Graham 10-3 over Goochland.
Ambulance for the Goochland QB.
48 yd punt by Goochland.
50 yd run by Cam Allen to the 31 of Goochland, 1:30 before halftime.
19 yd TD pass by Allen. Graham 17-3 just before halftime.
Graham 17-3 halftime
Graham ball on their own 19 to start the 2nd half.
Goochland ball on the 41 after punt
Goochland turnover on downs, Graham ball. 39 yd line of Goochland
Ball on the 19
Allen 16 yd TD pass Graham 24-3.
Goochland ball on the 25.
Graham forces punt, ball on their own 45.
Dead ball PF on Graham. 2nd down and 25
Graham forced to punt. 41 yd punt, no return. 10 yd hold on the kicking team. Re-kick.
Fake punt, Goochland takes over on the Graham 33.
Goochland moves to the 18.
Down to the 1.
TD Goochland, Graham leads 24-9. Blocked XP.
End of the 3Q Graham 24-9.
Graham forced to punt. Goochland ball 28 yd line.
Goochland to the 46 of Graham
Turnover on downs G-Men ball on their own 44.
Allen 13 yd run behind massive OL of Graham.