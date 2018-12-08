LIVE Blog of Class 2 State Finals - Graham (13-1) vs. Goochland (14-0)

Dec 8, 2018 at 4:08 PM

  mike salem

    Moderator
    Moderator
    Joined:
    Nov 2, 2009
    Messages:
    6,312
    Likes Received:
    3,117
    Location:
    Salem
    Graham G-Men (13-1) vs Goochland Bulldogs (14-0)
    Little over 20 minutes from gametime.
     
    1 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:08 PM
    Goochland to receive
     
    2 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:30 PM
    Ball on the Bulldogs 41
     
    3 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:30 PM
    Fumble on the pitch, Graham ball 44 yd line
     
    4 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:34 PM
    Allen keeper to the 33
     
    5 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:34 PM
    9 yd pass down to the 24
     
    6 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:36 PM
    15 yd TD run by Cam Allen.

    Graham 7-0
     
    7 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:38 PM
    Good return by Goochland to the 47.
     
    8 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:40 PM
    Turnover on downs, G-Men ball

    23 yd run.

    16 yd run by Allen to the 17.

    Sack for a 7 yd loss
     
    9 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:45 PM
    39 yd FG attempt, no good wide left.
     
    10 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:48 PM
    Goochland takes over but fumbles on the 23. Graham ball.

    1st down on the 13.
     
    11 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:51 PM
    30 yd Fg, no good.
     
    12 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:55 PM
    End of the 1st Quarter, Graham 7-0 over Goochland.
     
    13 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:56 PM
    Goochland to punt
     
    14 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 4:58 PM
    Graham ball 26 yd line.

    Interception by Goochland to the 28 of Graham.
     
    15 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:01 PM
    26 FG by Goochland, Graham 7 Goochland 3
     
    16 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:06 PM
    Offsetting penalties, re-kick.

    Touchback 20 yd line for Graham.
     
    17 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:09 PM
    Goochland QB gets injured on defense.

    Big pass play by Graham, 66 yds to the 5
     
    18 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:17 PM
    8 yd sack by Goochland.

    2 incompletions

    30 yd FG by Graham 10-3 over Goochland.
     
    19 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:21 PM
    Ambulance for the Goochland QB.
     
    20 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:25 PM
    48 yd punt by Goochland.
     
    21 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:27 PM
    50 yd run by Cam Allen to the 31 of Goochland, 1:30 before halftime.
     
    22 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:29 PM
    19 yd TD pass by Allen. Graham 17-3 just before halftime.
     
    23 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:33 PM
    Graham 17-3 halftime
     
    24 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:35 PM
    Graham ball on their own 19 to start the 2nd half.
     
    25 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 5:57 PM
    Goochland ball on the 41 after punt
     
    26 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:01 PM
    Goochland turnover on downs, Graham ball. 39 yd line of Goochland
     
    27 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:06 PM
    Ball on the 19
     
    28 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:08 PM
    Allen 16 yd TD pass Graham 24-3.
     
    29 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:10 PM
    Goochland ball on the 25.
     
    30 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:13 PM
    Graham forces punt, ball on their own 45.

    Dead ball PF on Graham. 2nd down and 25
     
    31 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:18 PM
    Graham forced to punt. 41 yd punt, no return. 10 yd hold on the kicking team. Re-kick.
     
    32 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:24 PM
    Fake punt, Goochland takes over on the Graham 33.
     
    33 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:26 PM
    Goochland moves to the 18.
     
    34 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:27 PM
    Down to the 1.

    TD Goochland, Graham leads 24-9. Blocked XP.
     
    35 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:31 PM
    End of the 3Q Graham 24-9.
     
    36 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:34 PM
    Graham forced to punt. Goochland ball 28 yd line.
     
    37 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:38 PM
    Goochland to the 46 of Graham
     
    38 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:42 PM
    Turnover on downs G-Men ball on their own 44.
     
    39 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:47 PM
    Allen 13 yd run behind massive OL of Graham.
     
    40 mike salem, Dec 8, 2018 at 6:49 PM
