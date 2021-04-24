LIVE Blog of Class 6 State Semis: Massaponax (8-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0)

matthew328826
Greetings from Beard-DeLong-Field at Tiger Stadium in Chesapeake for today's VHSL Class 6 State Semifinals for High School Football as the Oscar Smith Tigers (7-0) play host to the Massaponax Panthers (8-0) in a matchup of two dominant teams that have simply steamrolled competition to get to this point.
Oscar Smith, which is making its tenth trip in the State Semis, has outscored foes 380-9, an average of 54.3 to 1.3 per game. Massaponax, which is trying to reach the State Final for the first time since 2003, has averaged 50.1 points per game and is winning by nearly 41 points a contest.
See Full Class 6 State Semis Preview with Predictions Here
As for the weather, the temperature is comfortable in the 60's with cloud cover and a chance of rain, hopefully towards the end or after the game rather than a steady downpour at the start so that it doesn't affect the field conditions.
Kick-off and updates, including here as well as on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports, coming up in a few minutes at 2 PM EST!
