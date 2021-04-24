LIVE Blog of Class 6 State Semis: Massaponax (8-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0)

The first play is a quick screen from Ethan Vasko to Amonte Jones and Massaponax is ready. Defenders Izaiah Dowell and Mike Swain (Campbell commit) drop him for a loss of 2 to get the Massaponax fans on their feet.



A gain of 9 for Vasko, who comes right back on a run and trucks a defender. Junior tailback Kevon King converts the 3rd & 3 for exact three yards, out of bounds at the 30. The next two runs pick up just three yards with Vasko and King. That brings up 3rd & 7 from the 33 and Vasko is short of the first down, tripped up by senior DB Antoine Miller.



But on 4th & 3, Tigers Head Coach Chris Scott leaves the offense on the field, they snap it quickly and run forward with King getting 8 yards to the 45. King adds four more, and suddenly, Oscar Smith is into Massaponax territory just when the Panthers thought they had them stopped, potentially punting. They actually moved to the other side of the 50 after a 12-yard run from Tyvon Norfleet.