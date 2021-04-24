LIVE Blog of Class 6 State Semis: Massaponax (8-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0)

Greetings from Beard-DeLong-Field at Tiger Stadium in Chesapeake for today's VHSL Class 6 State Semifinals for High School Football as the Oscar Smith Tigers (7-0) play host to the Massaponax Panthers (8-0) in a matchup of two dominant teams that have simply steamrolled competition to get to this point.

Oscar Smith, which is making its tenth trip in the State Semis, has outscored foes 380-9, an average of 54.3 to 1.3 per game. Massaponax, which is trying to reach the State Final for the first time since 2003, has averaged 50.1 points per game and is winning by nearly 41 points a contest.

See Full Class 6 State Semis Preview with Predictions Here

As for the weather, the temperature is comfortable in the 60's with cloud cover and a chance of rain, hopefully towards the end or after the game rather than a steady downpour at the start so that it doesn't affect the field conditions.

Kick-off and updates, including here as well as on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports, coming up in a few minutes at 2 PM EST!
 
The first play is a quick screen from Ethan Vasko to Amonte Jones and Massaponax is ready. Defenders Izaiah Dowell and Mike Swain (Campbell commit) drop him for a loss of 2 to get the Massaponax fans on their feet.

A gain of 9 for Vasko, who comes right back on a run and trucks a defender. Junior tailback Kevon King converts the 3rd & 3 for exact three yards, out of bounds at the 30. The next two runs pick up just three yards with Vasko and King. That brings up 3rd & 7 from the 33 and Vasko is short of the first down, tripped up by senior DB Antoine Miller.

But on 4th & 3, Tigers Head Coach Chris Scott leaves the offense on the field, they snap it quickly and run forward with King getting 8 yards to the 45. King adds four more, and suddenly, Oscar Smith is into Massaponax territory just when the Panthers thought they had them stopped, potentially punting. They actually moved to the other side of the 50 after a 12-yard run from Tyvon Norfleet.
 
Massaponax sees a pair of defenders in Thomas Lagana and Javaney Bruno - a sophomore and senior respectively - drop Tyvon Norfleet for a loss of 1. Then a pass is dropped by WR Amonte Jones. On 3rd & 16, it's Kevon King rushing for 6.

Can Oscar Smith convert a second time on this drive on fourth down? Nope. The 4th & 10 pass from the 39 of Massaponax is incomplete as Mike Swain was able to break it up or at the least keep it from being completed.

Massaponax runs it on their first four plays from scrimmage, including an impressive 4th & 2 conversion from their own 47 with QB Luke Morley (Navy commit) moving the chains out of the triple-option. Smith nearly had a fumble recovery on the second down play.

 
Coach Eric Ludden of Massaponax couldn't have dreamed up a better start. The Panthers had Quance from the tight end spot wide open over the middle as the entire Tigers defense was playing the run. On the previous fourth down, Morley kept it... but that's the trick in defending this very meticulous, deliberate Massaponax offense with the option as well as an improved passing attack.

Morley has been efficient all year and yet to throw an interception.
 
Oscar Smith's second series begins at the 1:43 mark of the opening period. Kole Jones has a 24-yard kickoff return to put it at their own 25. Elijah Christopher, the Commonwealth District Defensive Player of the Year, shows why with a tackle for loss on Kevon King. But on 2nd & 11, the Oscar Smith passing attack strikes with Ethan Vasko finding Amonte Jones down the Tigers sideline for 41 yards.

Add on a 15-yard horse collar penalty, and the ball moves up to the Massaponax 20. All in the blink of an eye. That's how quickly this Tigers team can erupt. Kevon King gains 15 on a run after a Tigers penalty, then it's Vasko finding Amonte Jones again for an 8-yard completion down to the Panthers 2. DeShaun Sharp stuffs King on 2nd & Goal, holding him to a yard.

We'll begin the 2nd period with 3rd & Goal for Smith at the Massaponax 1.
 
The Oscar Smith defense is starting to feed off the big play and touchdown from its offense. Consecutive tackles for loss by the Tigers, with Jah'Ke Hilliard in on one of those stops, brings up 3rd & 13 for Massaponax from their own 22. They're not known to air it out, so what do they do? They don't. The Panthers pitch it and Jacob Romero gets 10 before Maurice Freeman (Indiana signee) and Tae'Ron Richardson halt him.

Oscar Smith takes over at their own 37 after the punt with 8:46 to play in the first half.
 
The Tigers went to 'race-horse' mode on that series, using Devante Cooper on some runs, then incorporating defensive stud Sherrod Covil - one of the nation's top rated defensive backs from the Class of 2022 - on a series of runs. There was even a fumble after a completion to Amonte Jones for 10 yards after a big hit by Massaponax. However, Oscar Smith recovered it and advanced about 6 or yards.

More than anything, the pace picked up for the Tigers.

Massaponax begins its third series at their own 35 with 6:29 till half-time. They need to slow the game down or else it'll spell trouble.
 
Faced with a key 3rd & 2 from their own 43 following runs of 5 by Jacob Romero and 3 from Elijah Christopher, the Panthers break off a long run up the middle. Christopher breaks off tackles and gains about 22 into Smith territory. A personal foul on Smith puts the Panthers to the 20-yard line.

Christopher continues to bowl over tacklers and his latest run of 12 puts the Panthers at the Smith 4 as the clock ticks under 3 minutes until half-time. Massaponax has to feel great if they can get a score here AND - the emphasis on this part - stops Smith from going right down the field for a quick TD. That's because Massaponax gets the ball first to begin the 3rd period.

A firm tackle from d-lineman Caleb Jones on Christopher leaves him with a minimal gain of just a yard. Chris Scott burns a time-out before 2nd & Goal from the 3.
 
Very surprised Massaponax came out of that time-out and pitched it to the wide side of the field with all the team speed the Oscar Smith defense has. The result is a loss of 7 for Jacob Romero as sophomore LB Kameron Johnson drags him backwards. Johnson is having himself a very solid first half.

A run by Romero gets 4 back and then a late hit penalty out of bounds on Smith puts them half the distance to the 3. Massaponax uses a time-out before a critical 4th & Goal from the 3 with 2:09 left in the first half.
 
Massaponax goes to their stud in Christopher and he powers ahead between the tackles with a strong run into the end zone.

Coming into today, the Oscar Smith defense had given up just one touchdown in seven games, literally 28 quarters of football. In just under two periods, they've allowed two. Of course, this Massaponax team is a different animal, averaging over 50 points per game themselves.

Kole Jones returns the ensuing kickoff 26 yards to the Tigers 37, where they set up shop with 1:54 left in the opening half.

A couple of runs for Kevon King gains just 4 yards to bring up a key 3rd & 6 from their own 41 as the time ticks under a minute left in the 2nd period.
 
A 3-play, 63-yard drive in 1:06. If you blink, you might miss something really good with the Oscar Smith offense.

An immense hit by Sherrod Covil on the ensuing kickoff. Massaponax burns a time-out before 1st & 10 from their own 28 with 43 seconds till the break.

As Deep Creek found out weeks ago, don't get greedy trying to get a score before the half on this side the field. Massaponax has played a fine first half and they are OK to go into the break down 21-14, given they get the ball first to begin the 3rd period. If they put this in the air or get careless with the ball and it becomes Smith 28-14 by intermission, it could be lights outs in the second half.
 
Instead of just taking a knee or running out the clock, Massaponax puts it in the air, though with safe quick screen passes that are low-risk attempts for a turnover. Those receptions by A.J. Miller net a total of 18 yards before the Panthers use their final time-out with 1 second from their own 45. Luke Morley runs for a couple yards up the middle and is met by a pair of Tigers defenders, one of which is Jah'Ke Hilliard.

We've reached half-time...

 
Some numbers at the break...

Stats at the Half:

Oscar Smith 21:
Ethan Vasko - 6-8 for 129Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 11Yds. TD
Amonte Jones - 5Rec. 116Yds. TD
Kevon King - 11Car. 42Yds.
Sherrod Covil - 3Car. 20Yds; 2 Tackles, TFL
Devante Cooper - 2Car. 13Yds.
Tyvon Norfleet - 2Car. 11Yds.
Kole Jones - 1Rec. 13Yds.
Tae'Ron Richardson - 7 Tackles (2 Solo),
Maurice Freeman & Kameron Johnson - 4 Tackles, 1.5 TFL each

Tigers - 29 plays for 226 total yards (6-8 for 129 pass yards; 21 rushes for 97 yards); 0 turnovers; 4 penalties for 29 yards


Massaponax 14:
Luke Morley - 3-4 for 59Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 4Car. 5Yds.
Elijah Christopher - 12Car. 52Yds. TD; 5 Solo Tackles, TFL
Jacob Romero - 5Car. 16Yds.
Nathaniel Quance - 1Rec. 41Yds. TD
A.J. Miller - 2Rec. 18Yds; 4 Solo Tackles
Mike Swain - 5 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
Izaiah Dowell - 4 Tackles, 0.5 TFL

Panthers - 25 plays for 132 total yards (3-4 for 59 pass yards; 21 rushes for 73 yards); 0 turnovers; 1 penalty for 15 yards
 
Massaponax begins the 2nd half with possession at their own 28. Jacob Romero runs for 6 yards on the first play from scrimmage of the half.

Sylvester Johnson and Marqaz Young stop Elijah Christopher in his tracks on second down for no gain. On 3rd & 4, Christopher is tackled low by Tae'Ron Richardson, short about a yard and a half of the first down. On 4th & 1, Chirstopher gets a great spot - a generous one at that - and that gives them a fresh set of downs.

Romero gets 3 on a pitch play. Luke Morley nearly throws his first INT of the season as a dangerous pass down the middle is broken up by Sherrod Covil. It brings up 3rd & 7 from their own 42. Young comes free in the backfield to drop Morley for a loss of 3. Massaponax will punt it away.
 
After the 33-yard punt by Luke Morley, Oscar Smith starts at their own 28 with a 21-14 lead on Massaponax with 8:04 left in the 3rd period.

Oscar Smith is doing a nice job of using the run to potentially set up the pass and a play-action strike vertically. Kevon King runs for 7 yards and then 9 to move the sticks. However, an illegal procedure will back them up to their own 39. King is starting to get to the second level of the defense and his latest run is worth 11 to the 50.

A run of 7 by King gets him to the Massaponax 43. He's starting to rev the engine up similarly to the Region 6A Finals against Thomas Dale. Ethan Vasko keeps it for 4 yards, pulled down by A.J. Miller, and now the Massaponax defense is getting antsy. An encroachment penalty will give the Tigers a chance to maybe take a shot to the end zone on 2nd & 2.
 
Ethan Vasko shows off his improved mobility yet again, scrambling one way, then the other and extends the play with his feet for a first down. One has to wonder if this long, time-consuming drive that began at the 8:04 mark is starting to bog down for the Tigers, though. A false start penalty, a couple plays after Elijah Christopher and Javaney Bruno team up for a big tackle, puts the Tigers in 3rd & 8 from the 26 of Massaponax.

Junior center Maarten Woudsma, is the leader upfront for the Tigers, is helped off the field with what looks to be a leg injury following a 3-yard run from Devante Cooper. Oscar Smith will leave its offense on the field for a 4th & 5 play from the 23 with 2:34 to go in this 3rd period.
 
The fake field goal was probably in the bag all year long. Couldn't have a better time to go to it, too.

After the successful fake field goal though, a couple of Massaponax defenders in Elijhen Washington and I believe Tyheem Kimble drop Ethan Vasko for a loss of about 6. On 3rd & Goal from the 16, Elijah Christopher flattens Amonte Jones on a quick screen that gains just a yard.

We've reached the end of 3 quarters and a decision for the Tigers to start the 4th period.
 
Massaponax takes over at their own 3 after they are able to keep Xaviyon Harrell from getting in the end zone on the pass from Ethan Vasko.

The Panthers dig out from their own end, thanks to a personal foul penalty. If not for that, the Tigers would've had them facing 3rd & 8 from their own 5 due to the tackle for loss by Caleb jones. After Bryan Stukes and Marqaz Young combine to stop A.J. Miller on a quick screen that gains no yards, the Tigers commit another silly penalty on 3rd & 10 from their own 18.

A personal foul pushes the Panthers up to their own 33 with 9:35 remaining and Smith clinging to a 21-14 lead. Massaponax is flagged for illegal shift, so it'll make it hard on their running game to keep this drive going, facing 1st & 15 from their own 28.
 
Intentional grounding makes matters worse for Massaponax, turning a 2nd & 15 into 3rd & 25 from their own 18. Elijah Christopher rushes for 3 up the middle, stopped by Jah'Ke Hilliard.

The Panthers will punt it away with 7:32 to go in regulation. A muffed punt by Oscar Smith gives the Panthers new life, at the 47 of the Tigers with 7:21 remaining.
 
My oh my. No gin on the first run after the muffed punt as Elijah Christopher is stopped right away by Caleb Jones. Then it's Tyvon Norfleet with the loud tackle. On 3rd & 9, it's Jah'Ke Hilliard and Caleb Jones stopping Ty Colbert for a gain of 2.

On 4th down, the reverse doesn't work for Massaponax. Loss of 10.

 
Oscar Smith goes backwards after the big stop with their defense. So Massaponax can still get the ball back and make a comeback attempt.

Nathaniel Quance makes a tackle for loss on second down. Then on 3rd & 18 from their own 46, Ethan Vasko throws off the back foot and it's almost picked off by Tyheem Kimble, who was thinking 6 if he caught that one.

Massaponax takes over at their own 22 with 2:52 to go, trailing the host Oscar Smith Tigers 21-14.
 
Elijah Christopher rushes for 7 yards on 2nd & 11. Then it's Kole Jones drilling a wide receiver to break up the Luke Morley pass. With 40 seconds to go, a Massaponax player is being looked at with a leg injury. The Panthers have it 4th & 4 from the 24 of Smith with 40 seconds left. No shortage of drama here.
 
With Elijah Christopher now being helped off the field, the feeling here is that Eric Ludden will have to go to the passing game with Luke Morley without any time-outs. What he might hope for is that his dual-threat QB Luke Morley can get to the edge and out of bounds to stop the clock and get past the first down marker.

Here we go.
 
So Luke Morley completes the pass for 6 yards to Jacob Romero. They then lose 5 on a completion. A time-out is called (unclear on who... thought Massaponax was out... but not sure now).

Back-to-back incomplete passes brings up 4th & 15 from the 23 of the Tigers with 9 seconds to play. They even tried an end around pass with A.J. Miller and it was broken up in the end zone.
 
FINAL - Oscar Smith 21, Massaponax 14

Tigers host the winner of South County / Madison next Saturday in the Class 6 State Championship right here at Beard-DeLong-Easley Field.

Right now, Madison leads that game 22-21 over South County with just over 3 minutes remaining.
 
