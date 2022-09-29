Blog LIVE Blog - Oscar Smith (3-0) at Indian River (3-1)

Greetings from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as the two-time defending Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith Tigers (3-0) visit the Indian River Braves (3-1) in a Southeastern District matchup.

Oscar Smith has long controlled this series, except for a couple years back when Indian River broke through with a victory.

As for the picks, here's what we have...

Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 41-18
Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 38-12

We'll have updates here + on Twitter @ hatfieldsports

It'll be Oscar Smith ball to start.
 
An excellent start from Indian River's defense, much to the delight of first-year Head Coach Brandon Carr I'm sure. He's seeing a bunch of hats get to the football, led by junior DE Jordan Harris (6-2, 230). Oscar Smith gained just 8 yards on its first three plays from scrimmage, and from their own 29, Coach Chris Scott elected to go for it on fourth down.

After gaining one first down on 3rd & 6 pass from QB Tyler Allison to Anthony Morris, the Braves are unable to go any further. A 3rd & 9 screen pass results in a loss of yardage. But a successful field goal try follows.

 
Oscar Smith's second possession starts with a little over seven minutes to go in the opening period from their own 31. They move the sticks right away on a run from senior Nathanael Thomas for 10 yards. But a sack followed by an incomplete pass brings up 3rd & 13. From his own 38, new QB Cade Cox - the Greenbrier Christian transfer - is unable to find his target.

This time, Tigers Coach Chris Scott will punt it away.

Just a 1 of 4 start for 4 yards - a completion on the opening series to Xavier Lewis - by the Tigers passing game. Not exactly looking like the outfit that has averaged 58.3 points per game through three contests.
 
Near disaster strikes for Oscar Smith on the 4th & 13 punt from their own 38 as the snap gets past the punter Alex Dyzia. However, Dyzia is able to retrieve it and punt it away from his own 6.

Indian River takes over at their own 42 with 5:59 to go in the opening frame. The Braves move the sticks after a run of two yards by Malachi Hinton following an eight-yard completion. The Oscar Smith defense stiffens though and Indian River punts it away with QB/P Tyler Allison on 4th & 5 from the Tigers 43. The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

So Oscar Smith's third series starts at their own 20 with 3:01 in the opening frame, trailing 3-0.
 
Facing 2nd & 7 from their own 33, it's QB Cade Cox of Oscar Smith connecting with junior wide receiver and Grassfield transfer Isaiah Acres for a gain of 16 yards. Tack on a face-mask penalty on the Braves and now the Tigers are in Indian River territory... but not for long. A penalty on the Tigers back them up back in their own territory.

On 3rd & long, the Tigers swing it out to diminutive yet dynamic Jamauri 'Bam' Knox for a highlight-reel play that nets 21 yards to move the chains. On the next play, it's Indian River junior corner Jakeyse Graves showing why he too is a D-1 prospect, intercepting Cade Cox.

What a start for Coach Carr's Braves defensively.
 
The Oscar Smith fans across the way are stunned. A Thursday night game against your rival with the start time moved up before inclement weather hits the area from Hurricane Ian has Oscar Smith off its game, but so too do the Braves of Indian River.

Give the Braves a ton of credit for coming out ready to play, just a few weeks after getting handled here on this field by another Southeastern District team - King's Fork - by a count of 28-0.

The Braves were solid up front on that play to spring Hinton - who has elite track level speed - free, and the Tigers linebackers didn't shade over to him in time to make a play.
 
A new QB is in for Oscar Smith in senior Parker Lancaster (6-3, 200). He completes a pair of passes to West Virginia commit Tory Johnson Jr. with the significant one coming on 3rd & 11 from the Braves 47 for 19 yards.

Then around the goal-line, the Braves come up with their second enormous takeaway of the night...


So those that expected Oscar Smith would take this one comfortably, possibly by a running clock margin, aren't looking to wise right now.
 
Getting points off a turnover is a big deal. Indian River did it the last time off a takeaway, but won't this time as the Oscar Smith defense - with senior DE Xavier Jones (6-2, 245) making a sack right away - force a 3 & out by the Tigers.

Indian River is now lining up to punt with a little over 7 minutes to go in the half, but in good shape right now, ahead 10-0 on Oscar Smith.

Tyler Allison started 4 of 4 for 12 yards passing, but has missed his last two attempts. That's OK as long as he takes care of the football and makes smart decisions.
 
One of the Oscar Smith assistant coaches was screaming at the top of his lungs here in the pressbox to get a time-out because t he Tigers were not aligned and Talley had no one to cover him when he caught the screen.

Indian River has capitalized on the miscues of Oscar Smith and made the big plays necessary to spring an upset. That being said - there is still a LOT of time left in this one.
 
Oscar Smith gets a nice 45-yard kickoff return from Jamauri 'Bam' Knox to get them to the Braves 41 for their fifth possession of the half with 6:51 till intermission. Right away, the Braves get a huge play from DE Jordan Harris, who has three stops behind the line of scrimmage so far tonight.

The Braves hold up against the Tigers running game, and with Oscar Smith's passing attack less than explosive thus far, it brings up a 4th & 7 from the IR 37. Once again, the Indian River defense is able to stand tall and halt them on an incomplete pass.

Indian River takes over for their fifth series at their own 37 with 5:28 till half-time.
 
First mistake of the night for Braves junior QB Tyler Allison, who was 5 of 7 for 87 yards - including that 'wow' moment on a 75-yard TD pass to I'Mire Talley on 4th down.

Oscar Smith is now set up with good field position and a gold chance to cut into this deficit, at the Braves 45 with 4:26 till half-time. Shockingly though, the Tigers trail 17-0 on the road against an Indian River team they've 21 times in 22 meetings since the turn of the century.
 
No let up in the aggressiveness of Oscar Smith Coach Chris Scott, electing to go for 2. The thing we saw though was what we noticed in their preseason scrimmage against Kempsville and that backup running back Isaac Huffman, a 5-9, 160 pound junior, can do damage when he gets a crease. He had two effective off tackle runs that netted double-digit yards, the ladder for a touchdown.

This game is going to come down to ball security and which line of scrimmage can dictate things. Oscar Smith's defense has made plays against the run and gotten after Tyler Allison a few times. But the Tigers have to figure out a way to block Braves junior DE Jordan Harris.
 
An interesting move by Oscar Smith Coach Chris Scott, trying to keep the momentum going after a score and trying an onside kick. The Braves recover, so they have it at their own 49 with 3:52 to go in the second period. With a 17-6 lead, they can't get too comfortable. Getting points - either via a field goal or another touchdown - would help immensely since the Braves get the ball first in the second half.

Oscar Smith appears to stuff the run game on first down, but a 15-yard face-mask penalty will give the Braves the ball in Oscar Smith territory at the 37. The Braves don't help themselves with a false start penalty, followed a couple plays later by a screen play losing six yards where Robbie Jones and Octavion Taylor combine to stop him.

The Tigers use their first time-out with 2:15 to go before the break. Facing 3rd & 19 from the Oscar Smith 46, Braves QB Tyler Allison is dropped for a loss of 1 on a sack by junior OLB/DE Jerrod Wilson. The Tigers use their second time-out and have plenty of time to score themselves here before half-time hits.
 
Indian River lines up to punt it away, but the snap gets away from Tyler Allison. The Braves try to scoop it up and boot it away, but fumble and Tigers safety Erion Griffin recovers. It's at the Braves 23 with 2:01 till half-time.

Everything is starting to go wrong for Indian River and right for the visiting Tigers, now clearly awake.
 
Oscar Smith is starting to play like their normally do on Friday nights and the offense figured out how to move the ball down the field, mainly through the running game.

It still remains to be seen what the Tigers can do with their passing attack, whether Parker Lancaster or Cade Cox gets in a groove from the QB spot.
 
Indian River gets the ball back with just a little over a minute to go till half-time and they stick to the ground game with junior Daeshawn Nixon. His three runs gain all over about 5 or 6 yards. We go to the break all deadlocked.


Time to catch our breath... back shortly...
 
Stats at the Half:

Indian River 17:
Tyler Allison - 6-9 for 85Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio
Malachi Hinton - 5Car. 8Yds.
I'Mire Talley - 2Rec. 69Yds. TD
Anthony Morris - 1Rec. 10Yds.
Davion Turns - 3Rec. 2Yds.
Jakob DiVincezo - 6 Tackles (4 Solo)
Jordan Harris - 3 Solo TFL
Jakeyse Graves - 3 Tackles, INT

Braves - 25 plays for 103 total yards (6-9 for 85 yards passing, 1 TD, 1 INT; 16 rushes for 18 yards, 1 lost fumble); 2 turnovers; 4 penalties for 40 yards


Oscar Smith 13:
Parker Lancaster - 3-4 for 37Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Cade Cox - 3-7 for 41Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Isaac Huffman - 6Car. 54Yds. TD
Nas Jacobs - 9Car. 27Yds.
Jamauri 'Bam' Knox - 2Rec. 35Yds.
Tory Johnson - 1Rec. 23Yds.
Xavier Jones - 7 Tackles, Sack
Jerrod Wilson - 5 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, Sack

Tigers - 32 plays for 164 total yards (6 of 11 for 78 pass yards; 21 rushes for 86 yards); 2 turnovers; 3 penalties for 25 yards
 
Another pass that Tyler Allison would've liked to have back because it was 3rd & 7 from their own 23 and they would've been better to punt and try to put Oscar Smith on its end of the field.

Instead, the Tigers, rolling with major momentum, have it at the 42 of the Braves with 10:30 to go in the third quarter.
 
After the INT by Etheridge, the Tigers begin to move it with the running game behind Isaac Huffman again, but a penalty pushes them back. Then on 2nd & 11, it's that man again - Braves stud junior DE Jordan Harris - coming free unblocked and dropping a Tigers ball carrier for a loss of 3.

On 3rd & 14 from the 34, Parker Lancaster drops back to throw and heaves one toward the end zone for West Virginia commit Tory Johnson Jr. A pass interference is called on Indian River and that is a costly 15-yard flag.
 
As much as people will talk about how much the Tigers may miss QB Ethan Vasko, who's now at Kansas, they also have missed Tidewater Player of the Year Kevon King at running back. They continue to split the carries up among multiple backs. King was a true workhorse.

With that, the running game between the tackles has been less than stellar. Now, inside the 10 after a nifty run from QB Parker Lancaster, the Tigers get flagged on consecutive plays, the first being of the 15-yard variety. Now

Oscar Smith looking at 2nd & Goal from the 29 of Indian River with 6:12 to go in the third period. Now 3rd & Goal after another incomplete, where the triggerman is trying to get all of it back on one throw.
 
And in addition to Harris, the likes of Chris Show (6-0, 253 senior) and Ty Whichard (63, 290 junior) have pushed the pocket effectively. It's Shaw sacking QB Parker Lancaster on 4th & Goal from the 29.

Indian River's second offensive possession will begin at their own 34 with 5:51 to go in the third period. The Braves cling to a 17-13 lead.
 
Not good news for Indian River - trying to pull of a stunner tonight - as their playmaking receiver I'Mire Talley, drawing looks from a host of schools with Norfolk State among them - going down with an injury after nearly making a spectacular catch on 3rd & 13. Sophomore DB Jahmari Deloatch helped dislodge a potential grab in Indian River territory.

On 4th & 13, Braves QB Tyler Allison gets the snap and appears to fake the punt (maybe on his own?) and he is gobbled for a short gain.

Oscar Smith takes over at the Indian River 34 with 4:51 left in the third period.
 
Kamil Mason breaks up an nearly intercepts an Oscar Smith pass from QB Cade Cox on 4th & 4 from the 28 of Indian River after the Tigers offense was unable to make them pay on three straight run plays. Once again, Jordan Harris had a tackle for loss off the edge on that sequence.

Indian River takes over at their own 28 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.
 
The Braves were headed for another punt, just a couple plays after KeKoa Benavente broke off a 15-yard run. It was the most effective run of the night by far for Indian River, which has had several guys cramp up and they're struggling to sustain any type of offense whatsoever.

Back to work for them, now suddenly trailing after leading 17-0. They have it at their own 34 with 1 minute left in the third quarter. On the bright side, if you told the Braves they'd be only down 2 late in the third quarter in this battle with the football before the game, they would've signed for that in a heartbeat I bet.
 
Like the way Brandon Carr has gone to a different back in Malachi Hinton and trying to run the ball between the tackles to chew clock here in this close game. Stay with who's hot and Hinton had a 12-yard burst to end the third period. He has next-level speed.

On a 3rd & 3 from the Smith 41, junior center Andrew Bezenski did a nice job of opening up a running lane for his back. The interior o-line has really sucked it up well on this series to begin the period.

Now the other junior for the Braves - Daeshawn Nixon - comes in and moves the chains on 3rd & 3 from the 27 to the 23. Clock is ticking under 8 minutes to go in regulation and that's what you want if you're an Indian River.
 
Not sure I agree with this one from Brandon Carr as I'd try for the 34-yard field goal and the lead here. Tyler Allison just scrambled out of a near sack to gain 3 yards on a run. Plus, they've already made a field goal of more than 30 yards out earlier in this game.
 
The Indian River defense comes up with consecutive stops - the first two on tackles for loss by d-linemen Jordan Harris (his 6th of the night behind the line of the night) and Chris Shaw. Then it's Kamil Mason with a stop. The Tigers punt it away here with about 5 minutes and change from their own 16.
 
Literally, the Smith punter kicked off his teammates rear - not intentionally of course - and Indian River takes over at their

This is a golden chance to take the lead on a field goal - or even a touchdown - for Indian River.
 
Just when Indian River thought they had a great chance to score with it on 2nd & Goal from the 6, the Braves lose 5 yards on a run trying to stretch it outside with I'Mire Talley (a wide receiver now in the backfield) with the stop by freshman Jacoby Marshall.

Then Indian Rivet gets flagged for a 15-yard penalty.

On 3rd & Goal from the 25 - it's incomplete.

Now a field goal try of 42 yards with 3:58 to play.
 
This was a gut-check, gritty performance from Oscar Smith tonight. Certainly not their best, but they got quite a battle from Indian River.

The Braves will have to use their remaining time-outs and hope for a miracle.
 
