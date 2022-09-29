matthew328826
Greetings from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as the two-time defending Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith Tigers (3-0) visit the Indian River Braves (3-1) in a Southeastern District matchup.
Oscar Smith has long controlled this series, except for a couple years back when Indian River broke through with a victory.
As for the picks, here's what we have...
Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 41-18
Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 38-12
We'll have updates here + on Twitter @ hatfieldsports
It'll be Oscar Smith ball to start.
