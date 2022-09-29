An interesting move by Oscar Smith Coach Chris Scott, trying to keep the momentum going after a score and trying an onside kick. The Braves recover, so they have it at their own 49 with 3:52 to go in the second period. With a 17-6 lead, they can't get too comfortable. Getting points - either via a field goal or another touchdown - would help immensely since the Braves get the ball first in the second half.



Oscar Smith appears to stuff the run game on first down, but a 15-yard face-mask penalty will give the Braves the ball in Oscar Smith territory at the 37. The Braves don't help themselves with a false start penalty, followed a couple plays later by a screen play losing six yards where Robbie Jones and Octavion Taylor combine to stop him.



The Tigers use their first time-out with 2:15 to go before the break. Facing 3rd & 19 from the Oscar Smith 46, Braves QB Tyler Allison is dropped for a loss of 1 on a sack by junior OLB/DE Jerrod Wilson. The Tigers use their second time-out and have plenty of time to score themselves here before half-time hits.