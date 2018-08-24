Blog LIVE Blog - Princess Anne at Tallwood

Greetings from sunny Virginia Beach - and I do mean sunny (it's a blinding sun, which is tolerable considering the temperature is 78 degrees instead of 98) - as the Tallwood Lions play host to the Princess Anne Cavaliers. Both teams made the playoffs a season ago; Princess Anne in Class 5 and Tallwood in Class 6. Both lost on the road in the opening with Nansemond River ousting PA, while Landstown eliminated Tallwood. Tallwood is 14-1 the past 15 meetings against Princess Anne. Princess Anne won the toss and elected to kick, so the host Lions get the ball first. Follow updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports throughout the evening. Stay tuned...