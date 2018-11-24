Blog LIVE Blog Region 3A Finals - #3 Norcom (8-4) at #1 Phoebus (11-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 1:58 PM.

    Greetings from a soggy Darling Stadium in Hampton. It has been raining all morning long as we get set for the Class 3, Region A Championship with the top-seeded Phoebus Phantoms (11-1) playing host to the third-seeded Norcom Greyhounds (8-4).

    Norcom has rebounded from a 0-3 start to win eight of their last nine ballgames. The lone loss in that stretch was to Maury, which stunned the state last night with its 42-21 win over Indian River in the Class 5, Region A title game. The Greyhounds also beat Lake Taylor, who handed Phoebus its lone loss of the year.

    Given the field conditions and these being two physical, aggressive defenses going head-to-head, my expectation is a low-scoring ballgame.

    Before we get to the kick-off and our updates you can find here as well as on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ... a snipet from our predictions below...


    #3 Norcom (8-4) at #1 Phoebus (11-1) . . . Since 2001, the Phantoms and Greyhounds have met five times. Every outcome was in favor of Phoebus, two of them in the playoffs; a 24-20 escape by the Phantoms in the 2011 regional final as well as a 34-0 shutout two years ago.

    Norcom is coming off a 14-12 win over Hopewell, the defending State Champs in Class 3 that beat Phoebus in the second round of the playoffs last year, 7-6.

    Matt Says: Norcom 13-10
    VHSL-Reference.com Says: Phoebus 27-14
    Coach Young Says: Phoebus 21-14
     
    1 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 1:58 PM
    It'll be Phoebus ball to start and Caleb Randolph returns the opening kickoff 21 yards, so the Phantoms will start at their own 33. Following a 3-yard run from fullback Kimani Robinson, it's Anthony Turner breaking off a 44-yard run into Norcom territory.

    The Norcom defense bites down hard on the run as the Phantoms get in the red zone with Teion Coston, Antwaun Powell-Ryland and company limiting Turner to just 6 yards on his next 3 rushes.
     
    2 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:06 PM
    Norcom's defense dodges a bullet to start and now will try to strike first as they begin at their own 20 with 7:58 to go in this opening period.
     
    3 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:07 PM
    A couple solid stops from LB Trevon Hayes and DL Austin Gilliam as Phoebus forces Norcom to go 3 & out on its opening possession. What hurt Norcom most was back-to-back plays before even their first snap from scrimmage. That put them in a 1st & 20 hole from their own 10, meaning the Phoebus defense could pin its ears back and come after QB Jacoby Smith.

    A 33-yard punt by Norcom will mean Phoebus begins at their own 45-yard line with 6:13 to go in the opening stanza.
     
    4 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:10 PM
    On 2nd & 6 from their own 49, Phoebus senses what it's going to be about today and they run off tackle to the left side with sophomore Anthony Turner, who gains 12 yards into Norcom territory at the 39.

    But once again, the Nocom defense stiffens.

     
    5 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:15 PM
    Norcom moves the chains for the first time on the afternoon when QB Jacoby Smith hits WR Josiah Hayes (transfer from Nansemond River this year) for an 8-yard completion on 3rd & 6, up to their own 35. Demonte Dunlap gains a yard.

    The period is over in this defensive struggle.

     
    6 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:19 PM
    Norcom's drive fails to produce a second first down. Josiah Silver is disrupting things up front with 3 tackles early and a stop for loss. He's also starting at left tackle for the Phantoms today. On 3rd & 13 from his own 31, QB Jacoby Smith escapes the pressure and picks up 4 yards.

    Rashaad Greenidge booms a 54-yard punt for the Greyhounds, so Phoebus will be inside their own 15 for their third possession at the 10:49 mark of the second period.
     
    7 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:26 PM
    Phoebus is in the midst of long drive - the 9th play coming up for them with 3rd & 7 at the Norcom 47.

    It has been all Anthony Turner running the ball - up the gut, right and left. Turner has carried it on 16 of their first 18 plays from scrimmage. Turner has 103 yards rushing.

    On 3rd & 7, QB Chris Daniels keeps it and gains nothing as Kameron Stephenson and Teion Coston clean him up right away.

    An 18-yard punt to the 29-yard line of Norcom, where the Greyhounds will begin as it is a monsoon here at Darling with 3:42 before intermission.
     
    8 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:33 PM
    A scoring opportunity now for Larry Archie's Greyhounds.
     
    9 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:36 PM
    Norcom is now facing 3rd & Goal from the Phoebus 16-yard line with 2:18 before the break as they call time-out.

    A bad snap on 1st & Goal from the 5 sails over QB Jacoby Smith's head, resulting in a 10-yard loss. Then it is Smith dropped for a loss of 1 by Domonic Edwards.

    Smith throws a nice ball over the middle to Celon Lawrence, who can't quite haul it in for a touchdown. Imagine the ball is so slippery he was unable to get a good handle on it, so the Greyhounds appear to be trotting out their field goal kicker for a 33-yard attempt.
     
    10 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:37 PM
    11 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:40 PM
    Starting at their own 30 with 2:09 until the break, the Phantoms give the ball to their All-Star wide receiver Barry Hargraves on a sweep that nets 5 yards. On 2nd & 5, it's Anthony Turner stopped for no gain as DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland - who already holds offers from UVA and Virginia Tech and is the younger brother of ex-Greyhounds standout linebacker Demontray Ryland (now an assistant for Norcom) - is right there to stop him cold.

    Phoebus will burn a time-out, their final one of the half, with 39 seconds left in this second period before 3rd & 5 from their own 35.
     
    12 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:42 PM
    The Norcom defense has really made some terrific hits, especially LB Taurus Jones with 9 tackles total by my count (5 solo). He looks the part of a Saturday College Football player.
     
    13 matthew328826, Nov 24, 2018 at 2:47 PM
