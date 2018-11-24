Blog LIVE Blog Region 3A Finals - #3 Norcom (8-4) at #1 Phoebus (11-1)

Greetings from a soggy Darling Stadium in Hampton. It has been raining all morning long as we get set for the Class 3, Region A Championship with the top-seeded Phoebus Phantoms (11-1) playing host to the third-seeded Norcom Greyhounds (8-4). Norcom has rebounded from a 0-3 start to win eight of their last nine ballgames. The lone loss in that stretch was to Maury, which stunned the state last night with its 42-21 win over Indian River in the Class 5, Region A title game. The Greyhounds also beat Lake Taylor, who handed Phoebus its lone loss of the year. Given the field conditions and these being two physical, aggressive defenses going head-to-head, my expectation is a low-scoring ballgame. Before we get to the kick-off and our updates you can find here as well as on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ... a snipet from our predictions below... #3 Norcom (8-4) at #1 Phoebus (11-1) . . . Since 2001, the Phantoms and Greyhounds have met five times. Every outcome was in favor of Phoebus, two of them in the playoffs; a 24-20 escape by the Phantoms in the 2011 regional final as well as a 34-0 shutout two years ago. Norcom is coming off a 14-12 win over Hopewell, the defending State Champs in Class 3 that beat Phoebus in the second round of the playoffs last year, 7-6. Matt Says: Norcom 13-10 VHSL-Reference.com Says: Phoebus 27-14 Coach Young Says: Phoebus 21-14