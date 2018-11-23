Blog LIVE Blog Region 4A Finals - #2 Lake Taylor (11-1) at #1 Lafayette (11-0)

Greetings fans from Williamsburg, VA - the shopping capital of Virginia in my opinion when it comes to Black Friday. Ever since I was a little fella I've been venturing to these parts of the state with my folks on Thanksgiving Weekend, often for the best bargains and deals, then to check out a region title game in the '757.'



This one tonight has the makings to be a special battle as it's Andy Linn's unbeaten and top-seeded Lafayette Rams at 11-0 overall playing host to the second-seeded Lake Taylor Titans at 11-1 overall, a program that has won a pair of state titles under its Head Coach in Hank Sawyer.



Tonight's matchup at Wanner Stadium is one I've been anticipating and looking forward to for a few years now and it's the first time the Rams and Titans will square off on the gridiron. I'm about to pull up to the stadium now and will be back right around 7 PM for kick-off after taking in the pregame on the field while gathering some photos of both teams. Before that though, our next post will be the Preview we had up on the site earlier with Predictions...



The winner of this game will play host to Eastern View (13-0), a 45-35 victory over Dinwiddie earlier today in the Region 4B Championship, in next weekend's State Semifinals.



Don't forget to follow the Blog here tonight as well as my updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports

