Blog LIVE Blog Region 4A Finals - #2 Lake Taylor (11-1) at #1 Lafayette (11-0)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 23, 2018 at 5:45 PM.

    Greetings fans from Williamsburg, VA - the shopping capital of Virginia in my opinion when it comes to Black Friday. Ever since I was a little fella I've been venturing to these parts of the state with my folks on Thanksgiving Weekend, often for the best bargains and deals, then to check out a region title game in the '757.'

    This one tonight has the makings to be a special battle as it's Andy Linn's unbeaten and top-seeded Lafayette Rams at 11-0 overall playing host to the second-seeded Lake Taylor Titans at 11-1 overall, a program that has won a pair of state titles under its Head Coach in Hank Sawyer.

    Tonight's matchup at Wanner Stadium is one I've been anticipating and looking forward to for a few years now and it's the first time the Rams and Titans will square off on the gridiron. I'm about to pull up to the stadium now and will be back right around 7 PM for kick-off after taking in the pregame on the field while gathering some photos of both teams. Before that though, our next post will be the Preview we had up on the site earlier with Predictions...

    The winner of this game will play host to Eastern View (13-0), a 45-35 victory over Dinwiddie earlier today in the Region 4B Championship, in next weekend's State Semifinals.

    Don't forget to follow the Blog here tonight as well as my updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports
     
    From our Preview & Predictions column...

    #2 Lake Taylor (11-1) at #1 Lafayette (11-0) . . . It’s the first ever meeting between Lake Taylor and Lafayette, and a matchup that has been anticipated for years. These are two of the state’s premier programs and they finally square off in the playoffs in a game where one can argue the winner here is the favorite to claim the Class 4 crown, especially considering that reigning three-time State Champ Salem was bounced earlier in the postseason. Furthermore, the team that beat Lafayette in last year’s State Semis – Louisa – has also been eliminated.

    The last team in Class 4 to capture a state title not named Salem? That was Lake Taylor back in 2014, which came two years after they won the last AAA Division 5 crown by outlasting Stone Bridge in a classic. Hank Sawyer’s Titans are quite explosive on offense out of their twin-veer, averaging 46.3 points per game with a bruising sophomore running back in Malik Newton (159Car. 1718Yds. 26TD’s) leading the way.

    There’s also a talented sophomore QB that has shown significant improvement in Jeff Foster, who has completed 60 of 118 passes for 1436 yards and a 15-8 TD/Int. ratio to go with 727 yards rushing and 16 scores. A third rushing threat for the Titans is Dominique McNair (486Yds. 10TD's) behind a sturdy o-line led by Denzel Ewell and Jayshaun Brown-Houston. The Titans aren't afraid to go to the air and when they do the Rams will have to account for not just WR Javon Harvey (27Rec. 605Yds. 8TD's), but also tight ends Ikeem Wright (13Rec. 353Yds. 4TD's) and Corey Holloway.

    Andy Linn’s Lafayette bunch gives opponents fits out of the Wing-T with their closest game being a 13-3 victory over Poquoson in late October. The Rams are piling up 46 points and 421 total yards per game. Quarterback Zach New has completed 58% of his passes for 821 yards and a 12-4 TD/Int. ratio to go with four rushing scores. New is also one of Lafayette's better performers on a defense yielding just six points per game as he has recorded 60 tackles, seven for loss, nine pass breakups and five interceptions.

    The Lafayette ground attack puts up better than 335 rushing yards a contest as Dea-Mario Tyler comes in with over 1100 yards on the ground and Vashod Phillips would probably be close to that same total on another team as the feature ball carrier. Worry about them too much and WR Mike Rodgers (29Rec. 587Yds. 7TD's) will do damage catching the football. Elijah Washington and Kristian Wilkerson are the stalwarts in the trenches for Lafayette. On defense, linebackers Trey Canady and Josh Coley, a duo that entered the playoffs with 182 total tackles and 29 stops for loss, make them tick.

    Occasionally, the Titans are error-prone with 21 turnovers committed, 13 on lost fumbles, so that’s something Lafayette will look to potentially capitalize on in this matchup. Defensively, Lake Taylor is known for its relentless pursuit to the football.

    Their defense has come up with 23 takeaways. Even more impressive though, Sawyer's crew has 40 sacks with Holloway registering 17 of them. Wright, their second leading tackler with 70 total stops, is no slouch, nor is Tavion Copeland, one of the top d-linemen in Hampton Roads with 21 tackles for loss. Harvey is the best defender in the secondary from his corner spot, so it’ll be interesting to see if Lafayette – not known for testing defenses with its passing attack – will utilize TE Trey Neville (11Rec. 253Yds.) over the middle of the field and see if they can hit the aggressive Titans through the air with a target uncovered.

    This is an extremely tough ball game to call, and while Lafayette is a bit more consistent in what they do, the competition level for the Titans has been tougher to this point. Unless the Titans get sloppy and turn the ball over three or four times, their athleticism can pose more issues for Lafayette than anyone they’ve seen all year , and their passing game seems to be quite capable of winning if both ground attacks get neutralized, as evidenced by Foster’s game-winning comeback drive against Class 3 title contender Phoebus.

    Matt Says: Lake Taylor 22-16
    VHSL-Reference.com Says: Lafayette 23-17
    Coach Young Says: Lake Taylor 26-18
     
    Lafayette won the toss and deferred to the second half. So it'll be the host Rams kicking off to the visiting Titans, where Javon Harvey and Dominique McNair are waiting for the kick.

    Harvey fields it at his own 5 and returns it 8 yards to the 13-yard line, dragged down by junior Tygeigh Tyler.

    Jeff Foster fumbles the first play from scrimmage (the team's 28th fumble of the year), but he gets back on it to avoid it being the 14th lost fumble of the year for the Titans. The next play is an incomplete pass.

    On 3rd & 14, the Titans hand it off to their sophomore stud Malik Newtown and he rumbles 24 yards to the 33-yard line, stopped by Kristian Wilkerson and Mike Green. An unsportsmanlike after the play backs the Titans up 18.

    On the next play, an 82-yard touchdown run from QB Jeff Foster is called back on a holding penalty. He'll end up with just 14 yards before the 10-yard holding is enforced.
     
    No laundry on Lake Taylor this time as Dominique McNair breaks off a 39-yard run to the Lafayette 39-yard line. The speed and athleticism of the Titans is extremely evident on this first series. How Lafayette neutralizes that will be interesting to see.
     
    Lake Taylor's drive stalls out as on 2nd & 6 they lose a couple on a pitch play to McNair loses 6. On 3rd & 12, the pass is incomplete, almost picked by Bryce Cupp of Lafayette.

    An illegal procedure on Lafayette makes it 4th & 7, so the Titans instead of punting will keep the offense on the field from the 36 of the Rams. Jeff Foster scrambles out of trouble, but he throws it incomplete, out of bounds.

     
    After the officials call an intentional grounding on that 4th down pass for Lake Taylor, Lafayette starts at the 47-yard line of the Titans.

    They've stuck to their principles, pounding the rock out of the Wing-T, even without stud ball carrier Dea-Mario Tyler (ankle injury). Three different rushers - Vashod Phillips, E.J. Green and Trey Canady - have combined to net 41 yards on 8 rushes. That included a key 4th & 1 with Canady.

    Lafayette also got a 6-yard completion on 3rd & 5 with QB Zach New to tight end Trey Neville on a quick screen.
     
    Ground and pound is off to a great start for Lafayette. Lake Taylor has to be seething, knowing that they had a couple of chances on 3rd & 4th down to stop them, plus had a couple of long runs called back on penalties on their first series.
     
    Dom McNair returns the ensuing kickoff for Lake Taylor 22 yards to their own 31. McNair then breaks off a 15-yard run.

    The Titans are getting the chunk plays - if they don't get penalties - whereas Lafayette is grinding it out.
     
    The veer of Lake Taylor is giving Lafayette some issues up front as they aren't able to get to Foster by the time he reaches the second and third level of the defense.
     
    Lafayette begins its second series at their own 41 and Isaac Duncan's first carry is not a memorable one. Well, it will be for Lake Taylor's Malik Newton as the two-way standout sends him backwards for a loss of 2.

    Then it's Newton and Tyrique Tucker stopping Trey Canady for no gain.

     
    Lafayete's 3rd down pass is incomplete. A 28-yard punt or so means Lake Taylor starts its third possession at their own 28-yard line with 11:43 left in the second period.

    Jeff Foster gains 11 yards and was almost off to the races, but E.J. Green is able to get a hand on him to stop the potential long touchdown scamper.
     
    That's the 4th play of 20 yards or longer for Lake Taylor. That doesn't count the ones called back on flags or else it might be 6 or 7 and a double-digit advantage for the visiting Titans, who if they get a stop on defense / quick 3 & out, that's a group that may start to smell blood.
     
    Lake Taylor's defense forces a 3 & out. Corey Holloway from his edge spot is really causing havoc, both in the run game and pass game. On 3rd & long, Lafayette tries to get a pass off, but not enough time to get it down field against that ferocious rush of Hank Sawyer's defense.

    With 8:31 to go in the second period, Lake Taylor will take over at the Rams 36-yard line after a 7-yard punt.
     
    A 33-yard run by Malik Newton down to the Lafayette 5 is called back on an illegal procedure penalty. The Lake Taylor fans are on their feet on the opposite side of this pressbox I'm in expressing their displeasure. So instead of being in great position to go up 20-7, the Titans are faced with a 2nd & 17.

    Dom McNair gains just 4 yards before Josh Coley makes the tackle. On 3rd & 13, Jeff Foster's pass is incomplete, and now it's the Lafayette roaring, upset that an intentional grounding penalty wasn't called.

    As good of a night as Foster is having with 135 total yards between passing and rushing, he's been a bit spotty through the air in that he's just 1 of 6, much of it having to do with his o-line giving him precious few seconds to deliver the ball down the field.
     
    Lafayette's 4th possession starts at their own 20, where Trey Canady gains 8 on the first play. Then on 2nd & 2, it's QB Zach New brought down for a loss of 1 by Tavion Copeland.

    On 3rd & 3, it's Corey Holloway (a.k.a. Gripper) making a terrific open field tackle on Canady, who only gains 2. On 4th & 1, Andy Linn is deciding to punt it away with just over 5 minutes left before the break.

    Well, turns out the decision is made easier as a false start means the Rams will definitely punt it away on 4th & 6 from their own 24.
     
    A 2-yard punt for Lafayette (which earlier had just a 7-yard punt) means Lake Taylor has golden field position, at the 26-yard line of the Rams.

    But the Titans can't capitalize as Dom McNair gains just 1 on the first play. Then on 2nd & 9, Jeff Foster rushes the intended pass to Javon Harvey on a screen as it falls incomplete. On 3rd & 9, Malik Newton is dropped for a loss of 1. On 4th & 9, E.J. Green brings the pressure and Foster's pass is incomplete.

    Big stand for the Lafayette defense as the host Rams trail it 14-7 with 3:08 before intermission.
     
    Lafayette doesn't gain a yard on first down on their first fifth series that starts at their own 25. Then on 2nd & 10 with Raylyn Manley covering Mike Green down the field, the refs call pass interference. From here, it was hard to tell if they would call offensive or defensive pass interference. It ends up going against Lake Taylor, bailing the Rams out as they move up to their own 40.

    Just when Lafayette thinks they have momentum, QB Zach New is dropped for a loss of about 7 yards on a sack by LT's Corey Holloway. That is Holloway's 18th sack of the year. Both he and Ikeem Wright have posed serious problems for opposing teams off the edge this year.
     
    Andy Linn goes to his bag of tricks and tries a halfback pass that would've been a touchdown, except Lake Taylor's defender was all over Lafayette, drawing the pass interference. Not a bad penalty for the Titans. But bad news for Lafayette because after the play, a Rams player stands over a Lake Taylor player and taunts him.

    So that'll back the Rams up with less than a minute to go. Coach Linn will not be happy about that one. That means it'll be at the same yard line - 38 - but with a fresh set of downs.

    A quick 5-yard pass from Zach New to Trey Neville will force Lafayette to burn its final time-out with 48.3 seconds left in the 2nd period, facing 2nd & 5 from the Lake Taylor 33.
     
    That sack comes moments after a big completion on 4th & 12 by Zach New to Trey Canady for the Rams.

    A good half of football here in Williamsburg. Oh, and we have a celeb sighting here...

     
    Some numbers at the break...

    Half:

    Lake Taylor 14:
    Jeff Foster - 1-8 for 61Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 5Car. 74Yds. TD
    Dominique McNair - 5Car. 54Yds.
    Malik Newton - 4Car. 26Yds; 1Rec. 61Yds. TD; 7 Tackles (5 Solo), TFL
    Corey Holloway - 6 Tackles (4 Solo), Sack
    Dominique Daniels - 5 Tackles (3 Solo)

    Titans - 22 plays for 215 total yards (14 rushes for 154 yards; 1-8 for 61 yards passing); 0 turnovers; 8 penalties for 92 yards


    Lafayette 7:
    Zach New - 3-9 for 26Yds.
    Trey Canady - 11Car. 46Yds; 1Rec. 15Yds; 3 Tackles, TFL
    Trey Neville - 2Rec. 11Yds.
    Josh Coley - 3 Solo Tackles

    Rams - 32 plays for 86 total yards (23 rushes for 60 yards; 3-9 for 26 yards passing); 0 turnovers; 4 penalties for 30 yards
     
    Lafayette starts at its own 26 to begin the 2nd half. But before the first play, the Rams are forced to use a time-out.

    The Rams get a bug gain of 14 yards from WR Mike Rodgers on a run play, dragging defenders with him an extra 5 yards on the play.
     
    A pass interference is called on Lake Taylor, but Lafayette moves up to the 31-yard line of Lake Taylor after another solid 8 yard run with Mike Rodgers. But right before the 2nd & 2, the Rams have to burn another time-out. Coach Linn must be plenty angry about using two that quickly.
     
    Trey Canady converts a 4th & 7 for Lafayette at the Lake Taylor 25-yard line with an 8-yard run on a pitch play.

    The Rams cap the long drive with Mike Rodgers finding the end zone.

     
    Lake Taylor after a holding penalty will start at its own 14-yard line. Rolling to his right and against the pressure, Titans QB Jeff Foster finds Dominique McNair for a tough pass and catch, good for 5 yards. On the next play, it's Malik Newton gaining 6.

    Javon Harvey with a tough 10-yard catch to move the sticks, up to their own 35.

    The Titans move into Lafayette territory on a 24-yard run from Newton, who's starting to pick up steam and appear to get stronger as this game moves along.
     
    That now marks the most the usually stingy Lafayette defense - coming in allowing just 6 points per game on the year - has given up here in 2018. The previous most was 14 to York in a blowout win.
     
    Beginning their second series of the third period at their own 24-yard line, Lafayette goes to the air and the Rams are able to draw a pass interference on Lake Taylor. That's the 11th penalty on the Titans for 137 yards.

    From their own 39, they give it to Mike Rodgers and he gains about 6 before being stopped by Dominique Daniels and some mates donning red and white. Tell you what, the Rams are hanging in here and still running the ball tough, even without Dea-Mario Tyler and a key two-way starter in Timmy Gillen.
     
    A fumble by Lafayette and two plays later it's Javon Harvey hauling in a nice 26-yard pass from Jeff Foster. Problem is Harvey pushed off and it appears offensive pass interference will be the call.

    Perplexing to me, the refs huddle and wave the flag off. Harvey is a talented player and he made ESPN earlier this year on Randy Moss' segment for his one-handed snag. But Lafayette fans have a right to be upset about that one as the Titans are now at the 14-yard line of the Rams.
     
    This seems to be Malik Newton if you're Lake Taylor.
     
    Not a good scene here after the touchdown as the junior lineman is about to be carted away on a stretcher. Hate to see that..
     
    Play has now resumed after about a 5-minute stoppage in the action.
     
    Lafayette begins at their own 32-yard line with 10:50 remaining, and the run-oriented Rams now have to sprinkle in some passing. Following a 4-yard run from Vashod Phillips, they get a golden shot on 2nd & 6 as a receiver comes open streaking down the right sideline, but Zach New is unable to it to get it to him.

    On the next play, it's pressure coming right down on New with Corey Holloway and Tyrique Tucker. The Rams will probably punt it away - or maybe try a fake - on 4th & 6 from their own 36. New is just 3 of 12 through the air this evening (0 for 3 in the second half).

    When you get an opportunity for a big play against Lake Taylor's defense, you must capitalize. They are a high risk, high reward type of team.
     
    Lake Taylor is beginning to milk clock with Malik Newton, who may be best described as punishing with the way he's running the football tonight. His 14-yard run puts the Titans in Lafayette territory. But they're also using QB Jeff Foster to keep it out of the veer and Dominique McNair.
     
    Fear the veer
     
    Lake Taylor kicks it in the end zone for a touchback.

    On 2nd down, it's Lake Taylor DE Corey Holloway with a strip-sack and forced fumble (from up here, thought it was an incomplete pass, but nonetheless another high-motor, intense play from the Titans defensive standout). That is the 10th forced fumble of the year for Holloway. Can you say All-State?

    The next play, it's an INT for the Titans defense.
     
    Less can someone just post the score
     
    The last post before yours literally says 35-14.
     
    LT 35 Lafayette 14- FINAL!
     
