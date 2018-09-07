Blog LIVE Blog - Salem (2-0) at Dinwiddie (2-0)

Greetings as the 30-minute weather / lightning delay appears to be over as we have a barn-burner tonight on this first Friday of September for 2018 with the Dinwiddie Generals (2-0) playing host to the Salem Spartans (2-0), reigning three-time State Champs at the Class 4 level. Salem won the 2016 State Championship game encounter at William & Mary in a classic, with both teams exchanging scores late, the Spartans getting the last one to take the victory. Meanwhile, Dinwiddie hit the road last year and won it on a fourth down touchdown pass late from K'ymon 'Peety' Pope to Jasiah Williams. We'll keep you updated throughout the evening here and via my Twitter feed @ hatfieldsports ... stay tuned!