Blog LIVE Blog - St. John Bosco, CA (4-0) at Oscar Smith, VA (2-0)

Greetings from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake for tonight's showdown with St. John Bosco Prep of California (4-0) taking on the Oscar Smith Tigers (2-0).

Bosco comes in ranked No. 3 nationally by USA Today with a bevy of FBS prospects that we'll highlight below. Oscar Smith is no stranger to playing in a national spotlight games, though, and the Class 6 State Champs are ready to show their worth against one of the best in America. Even Coach Chris Scott scheduled some powers - such as IMG Academy of Florida - when he was at the Head Coach at Catholic High in Virginia Beach before he got to Oscar Smith.

We're still an hour-plus away from kick-off, but for the time being, let's give you an idea of how the crowd is looking outside the stadium...

 
Kick comes up at 7 PM, but before we give you updates, here's the preview from earlier in our VIP Board...

St. John Bosco, CA (4-0) at Oscar Smith (2-0) . . . Here it is, the game everyone has been waiting for as a Top 5 team in the country in St. John Bosco makes the trip east from California to face the defending Class 6 State Champs in Virginia, at Oscar Smith's Beard-DeLong-Easley Field. The Tiger Cage will be out, so will throngs of fans, and many have circled this September 17th date since the game was announced.

This is going to be a huge game, full of FBS commits and should be a great opportunity for Smith to show what they are made of on the national scene. Ten different players have scored a touchdown on offense for Bosco, including 6'5" junior tight end / defensive end Matayo Uiagaleli, the younger brother of Clemson QB D.J. Uiagaleli. Among the verbal commits in the senior class are four-star QB Katin Houser (Michigan State), four-star DB Sione Hala (Boston College), WR Chedon James (Air Force), DT Jairus Steele (Navy), DE Nate Burrell (Cal) and LB Jalen Woods (UCLA).

Bosco has outscored its foes 148-48 on the season through four games. They beat East St. Louis 42-26 the last time out. They become the latest in a long line of out-of-state, nationally-ranked foes for Oscar Smith that include the likes of Vero Beach, Florida (2017), DeMatha of Maryland (2016), Booker T. Washington of Florida (2014), Byrnes from South Carolina (2012), Gilman of Maryland (2011), Pickerington Central of Ohio (2010) and Venice from Florida (2009). Oscar Smith's last two out-of-state wins came over West Forsythe of North Carolina in 2018 and Venice.

One of the matchups to watch will be Oscar Smith's stellar DT Caleb Jones, who had 12 sacks during the abbreviated season, and that defensive front against a massive Bosco o-line that features OG Earnest Greene, who at 6-5, 330 pounds, is rated No. 61 nationally and a four-star by Rivals.

Conversely, the Oscar Smith o-line minus scholarship level center Maarten Woudsma, will have to be ready to handle a fierce defensive front that has 19 sacks through four games. Woods leads the way with 5.5, behind three from Uiagalelei. Much like their offense, everybody eats as 11 different players have recorded a sack so far this season for the Braves.

If Tigers RB Kevon King can come anywhere close to the level of success he had a week ago in a 57-0 thrashing of Grassfield where he ran for 224 yards and 5 TD's on 19 carries, then it'll take tremendous pressure off the Smith passing game. Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko (ODU commit) has a host of fleet-footed receivers, led by Amonte Jones and Jamauri 'Bam' Knox to spray the ball to, plus is a threat on the run as he proved during their state title run.

Defensively, the Tigers have held their last nine Southeastern District foes to just one total touchdown. This is a much greater challenge for a group headed up by four-star recruit Sherrod Covil (Clemson pledge), a defensive back who had a pair of pick-sixes last season vs. Deep Creek and knows how to rise to the occasion on the big stage.

Matt Hatfield Says - Bosco 36-19
Coach Ed Young Says - Bosco 30-14
 
Some of the noteworthy folks among the thousands in attendance. Largest crowd I've seen live obviously since the pandemic hit in March of 2020.

Oscar Smith has just entered the field after their infamous Tiger Cage.

Smith ball to start after the captains met at midfield for the coin toss. Great night for High School Football.
 
Kevon King, who had the 200-yard plus game against Grassfield last week, had three rushes for 14 yards with his first carry going for 9. After Ethan Vasko missed on his first completion, he found Amonte Jones, but a fumble - believe to be forced by Air Force commit Chedon James - ended the scoring threat.
 
Rayshon Luke is a three-star with upwards of 16 scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Florida and Georgia.

He shot out of a cannon, like many of the elite level players that have come from out of state from schools like Booker T. Washington of Florida and DeMatha, have done before.
 
Oscar Smith decided not to punt and rather to go for it, an aggressive approach that has long been the philosophy of Chris Scott's going back to his days at Ocean Lakes and Catholic. It could result in Bosco going up double-figures quickly.
 
Bosco put in a new quarterback as Michigan State commit Katin Hauser relieved Pierce Clarkson. He found Chedon James for a 15-yard completion, then Logan Booker for 9 and Rayshon Luke for 4.

A run was stuffed by Caleb Jones and Sylvester Johnson for Oscar Smith on 2nd & Goal from the 4 to bring up the throwing situation on 3rd down. They flexed out the 6'5, 265 pound tight end whose older brother plays at Clemson and he had a favorable one-on-one matchup on the jump-ball in the corner part of the end zone.
 
A holding on the ensuing kickoff return keeps Oscar Smith from having better field position for their third series. The Tigers begin at their own 16 with 3:46 to go in the opening period. They get a 7-yard run from Jason Woodard and then Amonte Jones is left uncovered along the Smith sideline on an underneath route, gaining 21 yards on his pass from Ethan Vasko.

The Bosco defense stiffens on some read option calls by Smith as Ethan Vasko is drilled for no gain on a 2nd & 5 by hard-hitting LB Jalen Woods a play after Jamauri 'Bam' Knox picked up 5 on a run. Then on 3rd & 5, it's Jaxon Harley dropping Vasko for a loss of 2 on a run play.

After a time-out, Chris Scott elects to bring on the punting team on 4th & 8 from their own 47 with 27 seconds left in the opening frame.

Bosco's 9-yard punt return has them at their own 25 with 15 seconds left in the opening quarter. Clarkson is back in at QB and his first pass of the possession is incomplete.
 
Pretty good balance for Oscar Smith offensively, but they have to feel like they could have two scores, at least seven points, on the board. The way Bosco has gashed Smith on the perimeter / outside is seldom every seen. That speaks to the level of speed and athleticism these fellas from California bring to the table.
 
It's pretty evident how much Oscar Smith misses its offensive line stalwart, center Maarten Woudsma, who is still dealing with an injury (sprained foot I believe) sustained towards the end of last season. Without him, the pocket is staring to collapse more frequently. Back-to-back incomplete passes bring up 3rd & 10 from the 20 for Smith on this fourth series of the half. They may be forced to go back to the air here.

A personal foul penalty on Bosco on 3rd down gives the Tigers a fresh set of downs at the 35. Ethan Vasko then misses Kevon King in the flat area on what looked to be a wheel route. Just missing by a small fraction on a couple of these throws.
 
Peyton Woodyard just absolutely lit up Oscar Smith's Jamauri 'Bam' Knox on a pass over the middle that was nearly complete on 2nd & 10. Vasko is crunched by Navy commit Jairus Satele and Jailen Perkins on a drop back to throw. But on 4th & 10, the Tigers leave the offense on the field from their own 35 and Vasko hits Amonte Jones along the sideline for 12.

Jones has been his favorite target with a trio of receptions for 48 yards. The Tigers could really use a time-consuming drive to get back in this game and make things more competitive. In order to do that, they're going to need the front five to stay on their blocks long enough for Vasko and his weapons to create something against a defense that covers tremendous ground in a hurry.
 
Oscar Smith is starting to get in a better rhythm offensively, and they do it by using Kevon King, their standout tailback, out of the backfield in the passing game. He gains 13 on a pass from Ethan Vasko on a play where LT Randal Pearson loses his helmet and has to come out for a play. But fortunately for the Tigers, the next play is not a negative one. Instead, Vasko muscles ahead for 5 on a tough run between the tackles.

The next two plays pretty much go nowhere. Big Matayo, #11, off the edge makes his presence felt on defense. It eventually brings up a 4th & 14, where Sherrod Covil gains 12 on a dump off pass, getting taken out of bounds short of the sticks.

Bosco takes over at the 7:22 mark of the 2n d period from their own 31.
 
That came on 3rd & Goal, after some confusion up here in the box thinking it was 4th & Goal. Regardless, Bosco adds to its lead wit ha workman like drive.

Eli Thompson returns the ensuing kickoff 25 yards as the Tigers will start their fifth series at their own 28 with 4:08 left in the opening half. What looks to be a big completion to Amonte Jones is called back on a holding penalty, the 7th infraction of the night on the Tigers.
 
Junior LB Deven Bryant absolutely unloads with a shot on QB Ethan Vasko of Oscar Smith. It's incomplete and brings up 2nd & 23, where Kevon King turns a run up the middle and cuts outside, gaining 35 yards to the Bosco 49. He is tackled out of bounds and the personal foul puts the Tigers up 15 more yards to the Bosco 34.

This is a fast and aggressive defense, unlike any I can recall in recent years, making it hard for these Tigers playmakers to turn a good play into a longer, scoring one.

To that point, Vasko scrambles around for about 25-30 yards from numerous defenders and it ends up being a 7-yard run to bring up 3rd & 3 from the 27 with 2:06 to go in the half. It was the type of run that endears him to Tigers fans, and soon ODU Monarchs fans, but also typifies just the powerhouse they are facing from the other side of the country tonight.
 
A second personal foul penalty on this series by Bosco gives Oscar Smith some life as a 3rd & 3 from the 27 turns into 1st & 10 from the 14 of Bosco for the Tigers. But the Tigers shoot themselves in the foot with an errant pitch and a snap that QB Ethan Vasko is unable to handle.

Suddenly, just like that, Oscar Smith is facing 3rd & 35 from the Bosco 39 with 1:05 to go in the half. Bosco used one of its three time-outs as they are thinking about getting the ball back and trying to score.
 
Jordan Lockhart stays in pursuit on 3rd & 35 and sacks Ethan Vasko for a loss of 11. Bosco uses another time-out with 50 seconds left in the first half. They want to get the ball back and in decent range for a shot in the end zone or maybe even a field goal try.

If I'm Smith here, facing a 4th & 46, I'm punting this away. It looks like they are going to do just that coming out of the time-out.
 
The hurry-up, no-huddle offense for Bosco is in effect here as Pierce Clarkson is back in at QB and the junior completes a pair of passes - 8 yards to Chedon James and 29 to Jabari Bates - to get the Braves into Oscar Smith territory. However, the last two are incomplete and time runs out on the half.
 
Your Stats at the Half...

St. John Bosco (CA) 28:
Katin Houser - 7-11 for 95Yds. 2-0 TD/Int. ratio; 1Car. 10Yds.
Pierce Clarkson - 4-8 for 102Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Rayshon Luke - 2Car. 86Yds. TD
Chedon James - 4Rec. 80Yds. TD
Matayo Uiagalelei - 2Rec. 36Yds. 2TD's; 0.5 TFL
Luke Reynoso - 1Rec. 34Yds.
Jabari Bates - 1Rec. 29Yds.
Peyton Woodyard - 4 Tackles, PBU

Bosco - 26 plays for 290 total yards (11 of 19 for 197 yards passing; 7 rushes for 93 yards); 5 penalties for 66 yards; 0 turnovers.


Oscar Smith (VA) 0:
Ethan Vasko - 6-15 for 76Yds.
Krbon Kinh - 7Car. 59Yds; 1Rec. 13Yds.
Amonte Jones - 3Rec. 48Yds.
Sherrod Covil - 2Rec. 15Yds.
Jason Woodard - 1Car. 7Yds.
Caleb Jones - 3 Tackles, TFL
Cincere Quarterman - 2TFL

Tigers - 33 plays for 120 total yards (6 of 15 for 76 yards passing; 18 rushes for 44 yards, 1 lost fumble); 7 penalties for 65 yards; 1 turnover on lost fumble.
 
Oscar Smith tries an onside kick to begin the 2nd half and Bosco recovers at the 43 of the Tigers with 11:59 on the clock in the third period. And if the first half was any indication, it probably won't take long for them to reach the red zone or end zone for that matter.
 
Following an 11-yard pass by Ethan Vasko to Sherrod Covil, the Tigers see consecutive plays pick up no yards. One is a run that is sniffed out immediately. The other is a dropped pass on a comeback / underneath route.

A fumble by the Tigers is recovered by Bosco at the 33 of Oscar Smith with 10:04 left in the 3rd period.
 
