Blog - LIVE Blog - St. John Bosco, CA (4-0) at Oscar Smith, VA (2-0)

St. John Bosco, CA (4-0) at Oscar Smith (2-0) . . . Here it is, the game everyone has been waiting for as a Top 5 team in the country in St. John Bosco makes the trip east from California to face the defending Class 6 State Champs in Virginia, at Oscar Smith's Beard-DeLong-Easley Field. The Tiger Cage will be out, so will throngs of fans, and many have circled this September 17th date since the game was announced.



This is going to be a huge game, full of FBS commits and should be a great opportunity for Smith to show what they are made of on the national scene. Ten different players have scored a touchdown on offense for Bosco, including 6'5" junior tight end / defensive end Matayo Uiagaleli, the younger brother of Clemson QB D.J. Uiagaleli. Among the verbal commits in the senior class are four-star QB Katin Houser (Michigan State), four-star DB Sione Hala (Boston College), WR Chedon James (Air Force), DT Jairus Steele (Navy), DE Nate Burrell (Cal) and LB Jalen Woods (UCLA).



Bosco has outscored its foes 148-48 on the season through four games. They beat East St. Louis 42-26 the last time out. They become the latest in a long line of out-of-state, nationally-ranked foes for Oscar Smith that include the likes of Vero Beach, Florida (2017), DeMatha of Maryland (2016), Booker T. Washington of Florida (2014), Byrnes from South Carolina (2012), Gilman of Maryland (2011), Pickerington Central of Ohio (2010) and Venice from Florida (2009). Oscar Smith's last two out-of-state wins came over West Forsythe of North Carolina in 2018 and Venice.



One of the matchups to watch will be Oscar Smith's stellar DT Caleb Jones, who had 12 sacks during the abbreviated season, and that defensive front against a massive Bosco o-line that features OG Earnest Greene, who at 6-5, 330 pounds, is rated No. 61 nationally and a four-star by Rivals.



Conversely, the Oscar Smith o-line minus scholarship level center Maarten Woudsma, will have to be ready to handle a fierce defensive front that has 19 sacks through four games. Woods leads the way with 5.5, behind three from Uiagalelei. Much like their offense, everybody eats as 11 different players have recorded a sack so far this season for the Braves.



If Tigers RB Kevon King can come anywhere close to the level of success he had a week ago in a 57-0 thrashing of Grassfield where he ran for 224 yards and 5 TD's on 19 carries, then it'll take tremendous pressure off the Smith passing game. Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko (ODU commit) has a host of fleet-footed receivers, led by Amonte Jones and Jamauri 'Bam' Knox to spray the ball to, plus is a threat on the run as he proved during their state title run.



Defensively, the Tigers have held their last nine Southeastern District foes to just one total touchdown. This is a much greater challenge for a group headed up by four-star recruit Sherrod Covil (Clemson pledge), a defensive back who had a pair of pick-sixes last season vs. Deep Creek and knows how to rise to the occasion on the big stage.



Matt Hatfield Says - Bosco 36-19

Coach Ed Young Says - Bosco 30-14