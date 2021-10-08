Greetings from James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake, where the Indian River Braves (2-1) from Region 5A play host to the Western Branch Bruins (5-1) out of Region 6A.



A quick look at tonight's matchup



Western Branch (5-1) at Indian River (2-1) . . . Even in just three games, sophomore QB Tyler Allison of Indian River has already thrown for 459 yards and 5 TD's. He's also been picked off five times, so Bruins defenders like Kaleb Broadbent (4 INT's) and Paul Billups as well as LB Desmond Cook will try to make him pay when he tests them down the field. Moreover, this one could come down to how well the Braves tackle Western Branch RB Shimique Blizzard (91Att. 701Yds. 9 TD's), who figures to be in pursuit of the area and Southeastern District rushing crown by season's end.



Matt Hatfield Says - Western Branch 27-19

Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 22-18



So a lot on the line in this one since Coach Young and I disagree on this and my lead is six games coming into the night.



