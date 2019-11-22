Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex as it's the Region 5A Semifinals with the fifth-seeded Woodside Wolverines (10-1) taking on the undefeated Salem Sun Devils (11-0), the top seed. Before we get to the game and our updates, which you can find on Twitter @hatfieldsports, let's get to a couple of quick injury notes. Salem WR/DB Desmond Green is not in action tonight, while for Woodside their starting center Tony Harrington - a two-time 2nd Team All-Peninsula District pick - is out with a hand injury.