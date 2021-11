Franklin County fair caught the opening pooch kick, starting at their own 38. An encroachment penalty on the Bruins moves Franklin County up closer to midfield. A couple of nice gains - a run of 5 by Jahylen Lee and reception of 10 yards for Jamerise Holland from QB Eli Foutz - puts the Eagles in Bruins territory.



Western Branch gets flagged for two more offsides penalties, however, the Eagles are now in a tough spot facing 3rd & 8 from the 30 following an incomplete pass on second down. Eli Foutz rolls to his left and has an open receiver down the middle of the field. They find him for a touchdown.