Battle for Second Place in the Beach:



Bayside (5-2) at Kempsville (4-1) . . . Speaking of streaks, it is still fresh in the minds of many the long skid that came to an end just two Octobers ago when the Kempsville Chefs knocked off the Bayside Marlins 32-28. Not only did the Chiefs end an 11-game losing skid to the Marlins in the head-to-head series, but they halted a 63-game losing streak overall that was the state’s longest at the time. Some components from that game on each side remain, but most of the characters are different, although the defensive lineman that announced his presence in that game was Jaylon White of Kempsville.



That night, White had three tackles for loss in the first half, forced a fumble and recovered one, just two weeks after his housed burnt down. He’s committed to play his College Football at Old Dominion and also doubles as a key offensive lineman – along with the likes of Elijah Munden, Karlos Isler, Michael Tamakloe, Darius Carney, Makai Bacon and Shaun Sanders Jr. – to pave the way for battering ram running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce (85Att. 771Yds. 9 TD’s). Earlier in the season, Washington-Pearce ran for over 200 yards in a 21-13 loss to unbeaten Green Run.



Just last week, Green Run pulled away for a 35-0 shutout at Bayside in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated as the Stallions led just 7-0 at the half before scoring three touchdowns in the game’s final eight minutes to gain breathing room. The Marlins not only squandered three opportunities in enemy territory, but it marked the first time their defense gave up more than 190 total yards in a game on the season.



As much as the focus of this one will be whether or not the Bayside defense, led by LB Jeryhn McClenny (54 tackles) and DE Javontay Martin (17TFL) can contain Washington-Pearce, the other key figures to be if the Marlins avoid the turnover bug. In games where Bayside has one or fewer turnovers, they are 3-0 this season. So even more important than QB Mike Myers (1139Yds. 11-8 TD/Int. ratio) finding WR’s Tajon Reese (24Rec. 435Yds. 3 TD’s) and Aaron Evans (20Rec. 270Yds. 4 TD’s) will be that he doesn’t throw it in harm’s way where Amari Presley and the Kempsville DB’s can make a house call.



Matt Hatfield Says – Kempsville 20-19

Coach Ed Young Says – Bayside 20-19