Blog LIVE Game Blog - Bayside (5-2) at Kempsville (4-1)

We are set at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach on Senior Night for the Chiefs (4-1), who play host to the Bayside Marlins (5-2).

We'll have updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports

Before we get to that, our Preview of this game in the Tidewater Predictions in our next post...
 
Battle for Second Place in the Beach:

Bayside (5-2) at Kempsville (4-1) . . . Speaking of streaks, it is still fresh in the minds of many the long skid that came to an end just two Octobers ago when the Kempsville Chefs knocked off the Bayside Marlins 32-28. Not only did the Chiefs end an 11-game losing skid to the Marlins in the head-to-head series, but they halted a 63-game losing streak overall that was the state’s longest at the time. Some components from that game on each side remain, but most of the characters are different, although the defensive lineman that announced his presence in that game was Jaylon White of Kempsville.

That night, White had three tackles for loss in the first half, forced a fumble and recovered one, just two weeks after his housed burnt down. He’s committed to play his College Football at Old Dominion and also doubles as a key offensive lineman – along with the likes of Elijah Munden, Karlos Isler, Michael Tamakloe, Darius Carney, Makai Bacon and Shaun Sanders Jr. – to pave the way for battering ram running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce (85Att. 771Yds. 9 TD’s). Earlier in the season, Washington-Pearce ran for over 200 yards in a 21-13 loss to unbeaten Green Run.

Just last week, Green Run pulled away for a 35-0 shutout at Bayside in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated as the Stallions led just 7-0 at the half before scoring three touchdowns in the game’s final eight minutes to gain breathing room. The Marlins not only squandered three opportunities in enemy territory, but it marked the first time their defense gave up more than 190 total yards in a game on the season.

As much as the focus of this one will be whether or not the Bayside defense, led by LB Jeryhn McClenny (54 tackles) and DE Javontay Martin (17TFL) can contain Washington-Pearce, the other key figures to be if the Marlins avoid the turnover bug. In games where Bayside has one or fewer turnovers, they are 3-0 this season. So even more important than QB Mike Myers (1139Yds. 11-8 TD/Int. ratio) finding WR’s Tajon Reese (24Rec. 435Yds. 3 TD’s) and Aaron Evans (20Rec. 270Yds. 4 TD’s) will be that he doesn’t throw it in harm’s way where Amari Presley and the Kempsville DB’s can make a house call.

Matt Hatfield Says – Kempsville 20-19
Coach Ed Young Says – Bayside 20-19
 
Bayside wins the toss and Kempsville will receive to get us going.

Amari Presley returns the opening kickoff 13 yards to their own 20, Kempsville throws on first down and it's incomplete. They then go to the bruiser Naiquan Washington-Pearce. He gains 8. On 3rd & 2, it's QB Noah Lee being dragged forward by defenders to get the first down.

Just a couple plays later though, it's Lee fumbling as he is strip-sacked by Javontay Martin, senior d-end for the Marlins who's having a heck of a season.

Bayside has great field position at the Kempsville 18 at the 9:09 mark of the opening stanza.
 
Coach Jon White of Bayside may be a bit discouraged that after sophomore tailback Jordan Henderson gained 11 on their first play from scrimmage, the Marlins get stuffed with their run game the next two plays. In fact, they lost a yard on 2nd & Goal with the ODU commit Jaylon White coming through with a big stuff.

White drilled Myers on a 3rd & Goal pass play following a pass interference penalty on the Chiefs.
 
Owen Jackson fair catches the kickoff (don't think he meant to with his knee touching down), so Kempsville starts their second possession at their own 10. After a 1-yard run from NaiQuan Washington-Pearce, the guy nicknamed 'The Bus,' after Jerome Bettis busts up the middle for 17 yards.

The Bayside defense gets called for an offsides before a Kempsville time-out is called with 5:08 to go in the opening frame and the Marlins clinging to a 3-0 lead. Coach Daryl Cherry of the Chiefs would like to put together a real solid, methodical drive with the running game behind their sturdy o-line and see if that eventually takes a toll on the Marlins later on in the contest.
 
Out of the time-out, Kempsville runs option with junior 6'2" QB Noah Lee with fellow junior Quran Boyd as his potential pitch back Lee keeps it for 6 yards to move the stick. However, a bad snap results in a loss of 3 and 2nd & 13 for Kempsville from their own 36. Joe Peterson and Leon Griffin III limit Washington-Pearce to a run of 4 to bring up 3rd & 9.

Lee's screen pass on third down is short for his intended target, Washington-Pearce. That brings on the punting unit.
 
After a 5-yard punt return from Leon Griffin III puts Bayside at their own 40 with 2:49 to go in the opening frame, the Marlins go 3 & out. Jordan Henderson loses a yard and then they see Tajon Reese gain just 3 on a screen before Eli Munden sacks QB Mike Myers for a loss of 6.

Myers punts it 35 yards and rather than a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown for Quran Boyd, a block in the back penalty means the Chiefs begin series No. 3 at their own 37 with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Then NaiQuan Washington-Pearce thought he had a 59-yard run inside the Bayside 5, except a fourth penalty on the night keeps Kempsville from moving into Marlins territory.
 
Kempsville is on the move to begin the 2nd quarter after a 20-yard screen pass from Noah Lee to Quran Boyd. Then The Bus, NaiQuan Washington-Pearce, powers ahead for 5, using the stiff-arm to boot. A good tackle by Leon Griffin III keeps Washington-Pearce to a 2-yard run.

Kempsville takes a shot down the field on 4th & 3 from the Bayside 31 and it is nearly intercepted by DB Rahsaan Arzola, a junior who has 4 INT's this year for the Marlins. The Chiefs are lining up to go for it on fourth down.
 
NaiQuan Washington-Pearce rushes for 5 on 4th & 3 to the Bayside 26, attacking the interior well again. Kempsville then gets the pass against one-on-one coverage on the outside to work for a touchdown down the left sideline.



On the point after try, a bad snap meant that the holder got smothered by a trio of Marlins, one of which was David Hudnell. That leaves the field goal in play and if this stays close, best believe the kicking / punting game and special teams aspect will have a say.
 
Jalen Miller returns the ensuing kickoff 11 yards to Bayside's 23, where they set up shop for their third possession at the 9:26 mark of the second quarter. A chop block penalty pushes Bayside back, and despite consecutive completions to Jalen Miller and Tajon Reese, QB Mike Myers gets intercepted by junior defensive lineman Karlos Isler Jr.

So a golden chance for Kempsville to up their 6-3 lead at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter with possession starting at the Bayside 18, their best starting position of the night.
 
Things weren't looking good on the fourth series of the night when Kempsville QB Noah Lee was dropped for a loss of 5 on a bad snap on second down. However, on 3rd & 15 from the Bayside 23, it's Lee hitting NaiQuan Washington-Pearce on a backwards pass (that will count as a run) and he gets a full head of steam to gain 18. Three plays later, the bowling ball back finishes it off with 6 points.

 
Tajon Reese returns the ensuing kickoff 18 yards to Bayside's 33 and Coach Jon White has made a quarterback switch from the junior Mike Myers to that guy who just returned the kickoff and has dabbled at some QB before. Kempsville burns a time-out before 1st & 10, likely as Daryl Cherry and his staff spotted a new signal caller in the game.

Trailing by nine here with a running game that has been non-existent, Bayside needs a jolt from the passing game to keep this one competitive.

Reese gains about 5 yards on two carries, but his 3rd & 5 screen pass for Leon Griffin III is wide. Bayside brings Myers back oujt to punt and it's a good roll, all the way down to the Kempsville 17 with 3:22 to go until intermission.
 
Kempsville goes 3 & out on its latest series as the Chiefs miss on a potential long pass down the field and then NaiQuan Washington-Pearce is held to just two yards on a run on 3rd & 8.

Bayside gets the ball back at their own 40 with 1:46 till the half and QB Mike Myers is back in the game. If the Marlins can get any points - a field goal or TD - before the break, all is not lost because they get the football to begin the 2nd half and it would be a one-score game.
 
Bayside is on the move with Tajon Reese gaining 10 on a pass and Leon Griffin III hauling in another Mike Myers pass for 13. Plus, a face-mask 15-yard penalty on Kempsville puts the Marlins at the 18 of the Chiefs with 30 seconds before the break.

Following three straight incomplete passes by Mikes, the Marlins decide to leave the offense out there on 4th & 10 from the 18 rather than try a 35-yard field goal. Myers throws it out of the back of the end zone, incomplete. Me personally, I would've tried the field goal after Myers threw it too soon for Jalen Miller on 3rd & 10 when he had him cut open late.

Kempsville will take a knee likely and go to the half up 12-3.
 
