Greetings on a gorgeous Thursday night in September for Beach District Football. It's in the low-70's with a slight breeze, the sun is out and it's a much more comfortable evening for football than 6-7 days ago when it was steaming hot.
The First Colonial Patriots, under first-year Head Coach Ty Traister, try to rebound from last week's 8-6 loss to Kellam as they play host to the Bayside Marlins.
Bayside, coached by Jon White, is missing about 13 players due to, well, you can guess why...
The Marlins have not lost to First Colonial since 2006 in a 28-27 squeaker.
Updates here and via my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports throughout the evening.
It'll be FC ball to start.
