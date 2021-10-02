Blog LIVE Game Blog - Broad Run (5-0) vs. Stone Bridge (5-0) in Battle of the Burn

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
We greet you from my home office in Virginia Beach, but I'm checking out the exclusive online coverage online on the Gameday Facebook page via Andy Hayes and our friends as Broad Run (5-0) takes on Stone Bridge (5-0) in the infamous 'Battle of the Burn,' at Segra Field in Leesburg.

Broad Run checks in at No. 2 in our Class 4 Top Ten on VaPreps, while Stone Bridge, the defending Class 5 State Champ, is No. 1 in the Class 5 Top Ten.

Talented players all over the field with Richmond pledge Jacob Thomas , the do-it-all multi-sport star for Stone Bridge, leading the way for Mickey Thompson's Bulldogs. For Matt Griffis' Spartans, it's his son in Brett, the QB headed to Wake Forest, pacing a proficient attack.

If you missed the Preview from Jim McGrath earlier this week, check it out below.

Jim McGrath's Preview Here

As for who wins? It's anybody's guess.

Matt Hatfield's Predictions - Stone Bridge 28-27

What we do know is it's a raucous atmosphere with more than 5000 fans in attendance. Certainly one of the largest crowds since the pandemic struck in the early part of 2020.

We are minutes away from kick-off. You can watch via Facebook at this link below...

Log into Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

After two first down runs from Eli Mason and Dylan Hundertmark, the Bulldogs go to the air and over the middle Thomas puts it on the money with Colton Hinton hauling in the score.

On the ensuing kickoff, Stone Bridge forces a fumble - believe it's Myles Turpin on the hit and Deuce Geter with the recovery.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Stone Bridge has come out ready to play and focused on executing.

Broad Run begins at their own 27 with 10:04 to go. They need to slow things down and lean on a big offensive line, headed up by Penn State commit and nationally-ranked junior Alex Birchmeier.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

A 15-yard run by Eli Mason puts Stone Bridge at the 26 of Broad Run. They are gashing a Broad Run defense that came in allowing less than three points per game.

Aslin Shipe had a good run, but was drilled and fumbles on that last series for the Spartans, who now need their defense to come up with a big stop or takeaway or this can get away from them in a hurry.

Broad Run's defense is going to put Stone Bridge in a third down and medium situation after a good stop by Isaiah Lemmond and the first incomplete pass of the night from Jacob Thomas.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Hart sneaks behind the defense to the back of the end zone on a wheel route and stays in bounds as Thomas finds him with a pinpoint pass.

Broad Run now has to get something going with 7:24 to go in the opening frame from their own 25. They have to go to the air with Brett Griffis and try to get a big play that ignites their side. Unfortunately, a delay of game penalty won't help them. Then the first pass by Griffis is incomplete to bring up 2nd & 15.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Brett Griffis, the Wake commit, has his pass deflected on 2nd & 15 by Kyle Galloway, who is having a great night. Isaiah Lemmond runs a great comeback route and brings it in near the sticks. It's going to be for 14 yards, though. So that means Broad Run will go for it on 4th & 1 from their own 34.

The Broad Run offensive line gets good push for tailback Aslin Shipe, who chugs out 4 tough yards to the 38. The Spartans would love to finish this drive with a touchdown to get them back in this one. Avoiding third down situations is a must.

Griffis shows great pocket poise and hits Isaiah Lemmond down the field for a gain of 45 to the Stone Bridge 17. Excellent footwork by Brett there. A 1-yard run puts Broad Run at the Stone Bridge 16 for 2nd & 9.

With four receivers, it's Griffis hitting No. 24, Arnav Thornhill, for a scoring strike.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Stone Bridge fair catches the football right around their own 30 on the ensuing kickoff. Now the Bulldogs want to avoid a quick three-and-out that allows Broad Run to get closer to squaring things up. Playing with a solid pace is important for Coach Thompson's crew.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Stone Bridge is going right back to work as Jacob Thomas runs for 11 and then hits Colin Hart for 9 yards as they move to midfield. A 2-yard run by Eli Mason up the middle brings up 2nd & 8 from the Broad Run 48. It is there where Thomas scrambles and unleashes a remarkable throw to Doniven Cooper near the goal-line.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
A couple of penalties hurting Stone Bridge, including one following a sack by junior LB Anthony Ciccarello. Isaiah Lemmond continues to show off reliable hands for Broad Run. He's made a couple of real nifty grabs, the latest a 5-yard grab that got the Spartans to the Stone Bridge 26.

But Broad Run is flagged for a penalty that drives them back to the 43 of Stone Bridge. With three receivers to his left, Griffis goes for Arnav Thornhill, who draws a pass interference as the Stone Bridge secondary gets caught face-guarding.

Dominic Duncan makes a good stop on a short, underneath pass by Broad Run.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Deuce Geter with a pass breakup on 1st & 10 for the Stone Bridge defense. Then the Stone Bridge defense makes an even bigger play that results in their third takeaway of the night.

Carter Sweazie, the James Madison commit, comes up with the fumble recovery for Stone Bridge on a force by junior LB Kyle Carpe.

The Stone Bridge linebackers have played very physical and the Broad Run game is pretty much non-existent at this point. It was simply dominant, that rush attack for the Spartans, a week ago in a 44-0 shutout of Woodgrove.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
With a 21-point lead from their own 35, Stone Bridge might be looking to go for it on fourth down as Coach Mickey Thompson hates to punt. He'll use a time-out before the key 4th & 5 from their own 35.

Using three receivers to the left, Stone Bridge will quick-kick it on a punt that rolls to the 8 by Jacob Thomas.

That was a good call there because going for it and coming up short would give Broad Run some major life and an opportunity to immediately slice into the 28-7 deficit.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,309
583
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Broad Run hits Alex Estes for a 4-yard completion to their own 12 and then Brett Griffis tries to take a vertical shot down the sideline with Isaiah Lemmond that is just a bit out of his reach. Lemmond comes up with a clutch third down conversion for a 12-yard gain.

On the next play, it's Griffis making a beautiful throw down the middle of the field to Arnav Thornhill for 30 yards. They're beginning to exploit the seams and Griffis is finding a rhythm. However, their running game is still picking up less than three yards a pop.

On 3rd & 6, it's Griffis hitting Jack Davis, the senior with 13 catches for 134 yards coming into tonight, on a 16-yard pass play. This is a nice drive for Broad Run right now, and now Griffis breaks off a first down run into the red zone on a draw.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (4-0) at Ocean Lakes (4-0)

Replies
37
Views
337
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

VHSL Football Picks for Friday 10/1/21 & Saturday 10/2/21

Replies
0
Views
118
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

VHSL Football Picks for Friday 9/16/21 & Saturday 9/17/21

Replies
1
Views
289
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Football Scores - 9/23/21 through 9/28/21 (WEEK 5 of 2021 Season)

Replies
4
Views
627
SCOREBOARD
oldfool2
oldfool2
matthew328826

Recruiting Nugget Broad Run 2023 Lineman is Big Ten Bound

Replies
0
Views
173
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826

Latest posts

Top Bottom