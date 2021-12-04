Maury is on the move again as a 1-yard run from Peyton Jones turns into a 9-yard scramble from Saquan Miles. That said, another penalty on Maury backs them up. They now have 7 flags for 80 yards. It's costing them dearly and keeping them out of the end zone thus far.



Ahmarian Granger hauls in a 20-yard from Miles and then runs for 8 yards. On 2nd & 12, it's Miles keeping it for 16 yards. Miles takes a shoot for Newell near the end zone and it's incomplete. On 2nd & 10 from the 27 of Green Run with 1:36 till the break, it's the Stallions unable to stop Miles again as he dashes ahead for 11. An encroachment moves them 5 yards closer and Miles rushes for 8 to the 3.



We have another time-out on the field, the final one for the Stallions, with 34.4 seconds to go in the half. If Green Run's defense can make a stop here, it would be enormous. Maury has two time-outs at its disposal though.