Blog LIVE Game Blog: Class 5 State Semis - Maury (7-1) at Green Run (13-0)

Greetings from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, where the Region 5A Champion Stallions with a perfect record of 13-0 welcome in the visiting Region 5B Champion Maury Commodores (7-1) from Norfolk.

We have kick-off coming at 2 PM. In the meantime, check out our Game Preview with Keys to Victory and Predictions below.

Full Game Preview on Maury / Green Run Here

... Updates to follow here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports!

Back in a bit!
 
It'll be Green Run kicking off to Maury to begin.

Mike Newell returns the opening kickoff 11 yards to the 26, where a 10-yard block in the back will back them up to their own 16. Saquan Miles completes his first pass 5 yards to Lebron Bond to the 21. Not good news for Green Run as DB Christian Parham heads to the sidelines holding his shoulder.

Runs of 10 and 11 by Peyton Jones has the Commodores on the move to their own 41. Zakai Hall stops Miles on a QB draw to bring up 2nd & 8 from their own 43. Good push up from by the junior center Isaiah Whitehurst. Sophomore Da'Vontae Floyd hauls in a quick screen from Miles for 12 to the Green Run 45.

A very efficient and up-tempo start for the Commodores until a false start backs them up 5 to the Stallions 48.
 
Saquan Miles rushes for 13. But on the next play, a bad snap for a loss of nearly 20 means Maury has it at their own 48. A quick screen to Peyton Jones gains 4. However, the Commodores punt it away from the Green Run 48.

Green Run begins at their own 10 with 6:56 to go in the opening period. A pass interference pushes the Stallions up their own 25. Sammy Wiggins gains 12 yards on a carry and then adds another yard. Another Maury penalty - this time on a face-mask when two Commodores defenders sack QB Xavier Davis gives the Stallions the ball at their own 49. They take a shot down the field that's incomplete.

Interestingly enough, the first three plays from scrimmage were technically runs for a pass-heavy Green Run team. Wiggins busts off a 13-yard run to the Maury 38. The Stallions have to love this start establishing the ground game. A false start will push them back 5 to the 43 of Maury for 1st & 15.
 
Taizuan Brown, Jayden Hargett and the Maury defense makes a stand on 2nd & 15 of QB Xavier Davis. No gain, bringing up 3rd & 15. Then it's Davis finding Quedrion Miles for 15 yards for a slant to the Maury 28. Davis does an excellent job on the QB read option play, getting the defense to bite down on the back and he rushes up the middle for 23 yards to the 5.

Tayon Holloway, the UNC commit, does the rest. Touchdown Stallions.
 
Maury wastes no time getting in Green Run territory, beginning their second possession at their own 20 with 2:23 to go in the first quarter. Consecutive runs of 12 and 27 yards from Peyton Jones with some solid tempo puts the Commodores at the Green Run 41. The Stallions burn a time-out with 1:55 to go in the opening frame.

Coach Dyrri McCain is setting it up for a run with Saquan Miles or shot down the field with the passing game, probably to Ahmarian Granger I would suspect.

Out of the time-out, Green Run is called for encroachment, which will not help matters for the host team.
 
Pass for Maury is incomplete. Good coverage from Quedrion Miles and the Green Run secondary.

Stallions take over at their own 36 with 11:55 till half-time.

Green Run answers with good pace as Xavier Davis runs for 9 and then Sammy Wiggins hammers up the middle for 5. Wiggins powers ahead for 8 to bring up 2nd & 2. They get 1 with the fullback Quavon Manning. On 3rd & 1 though, it's Davis getting 3.

But Tayo Reid is coming up from his safety/linebacker spot to make a tackle for loss to bring up 2nd & 11 from the 40. Green Run is able to counter with a strike down the field as Xavier Davis finds Tayon Holloway near the Stallions sideline for 32 yards to the Maury 8. A well-executed play with a good pattern and catch + throw.

Nathaniel 'Booga' Knox makes a stop on the run play on 1st & Goal of Sammy Wiggins, then it's Roshon Carter sacks Davis for a loss of 6. Time-out by Green Run with 7:28 to go before the half, leading 7-0 before 3rd & Goal from the 14.
 
Maury dodges a bullet and now they look to go back to work. Peyton Jones busts off a 38 yard run to the Green Run 42. He's now up to 95 yards on 6 carries. They should keep feeding him the rock. Maury gets flagged for a 15-yard penalty. Ahmarian Granger gains 2. But Maury goes to the air and Saquan Miles throws a floater that is picked by Wayne Washington.

On the return, Washington cuts up the middle of the field and is drilled - nearly decapitated - by Michael Newell of Maury. On the hit, Newell is able to jar the ball loose and Maury runs it in for a touchdown for 50 yards. However, it's a personal foul, blow to the head.

Crazy play because Green Run felt it would remain their ball. But it goes back to Maury. The Commodores start their 4th possession with 5:01 till half at their own 34 and get a bit of a break here.
 
Maury is on the move again as a 1-yard run from Peyton Jones turns into a 9-yard scramble from Saquan Miles. That said, another penalty on Maury backs them up. They now have 7 flags for 80 yards. It's costing them dearly and keeping them out of the end zone thus far.

Ahmarian Granger hauls in a 20-yard from Miles and then runs for 8 yards. On 2nd & 12, it's Miles keeping it for 16 yards. Miles takes a shoot for Newell near the end zone and it's incomplete. On 2nd & 10 from the 27 of Green Run with 1:36 till the break, it's the Stallions unable to stop Miles again as he dashes ahead for 11. An encroachment moves them 5 yards closer and Miles rushes for 8 to the 3.

We have another time-out on the field, the final one for the Stallions, with 34.4 seconds to go in the half. If Green Run's defense can make a stop here, it would be enormous. Maury has two time-outs at its disposal though.
 
A much-needed response for the Commodores as the first half nears an end. Remember, it'll be Green Run football to begin the 2nd half. That crazy double turnover on the same play really swung momentum back in Maury's favor.
 
Stats at the Half:

Maury 7:
Saquan Miles - 4-7 for 41Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio; 9Car. 66Yds. TD
Peyton Jones - 7Car. 96Yds; 1Rec. 4Yds.
Ahmarian Granger - 1Rec. 20Yds; 2Car. 12Yds.
Da'Vontae Floyd - 1Rec. 12Yds.
Tayo Reid - 8 Tackles (5 Solo), 1.5 TFL
Michael Newell - 3 Solo Tackles, Forced Fumble

Commodores - 26 plays for 197 total yards (4-7 for 41 yards, INT passing; 19 rushes for 156 yards); 1 turnover; 7 penalties for 80 yards; 14:22 Time of Possession; 11 First Downs; 1 Punt for 39 Yards


Green Run 7:
Xavier Davis - 2-5 for 47Yds; 6Car. 25Yds.
Sammy Wiggins - 6Car. 39Yds.
Tayon Holloway - 1Rec. 32Yds; 1Car. 5Yds. TD; 5 Tackles
Quedrion Miles - 1Rec. 15Yds; 3 Solo Tackles
Zakai Hall - 4 Solo Tackles

Stallions - 21 plays for 115 total yards (2-5 for 47 yards passing; 16 rushes for 68 yards, 1 lost fumble); 1 turnover; 4 penalties for 30 yards; 9:38 Time of Possession; 10 First Downs; 0 Punts
 
Green Run begins the 3rdq quarter with the football at their own 25 following a 10-yard return from Tayon Holloway. The Stallions go 3 & out though as Sammy Wiggins gains 4 on first down, a quick screen to Holloway nets 2 (tackled by Da'Vontae Floyd) and then on 3rd & 5 it's Tasean Young-Stieff stopped for no gain on a quick pass as Jayden Hargett makes a firm stop.

Green Run punts and Josh Powell returns it 25 yards, although a 10-yard block in the back will mean the Commodores begin at the 46 of Green Run rather than 36 with 9:27 left in the third period. We're still deadlocked at 7 here in Virginia Beach.
 
Maury is at the Green Run 11 following a 19-yard completion along the Commodores sideline from WR turned QB Ahmarian Granger to Nathaniel 'Booga' Knox. It looked like he got in from our view in the pressbox, but officials say he stepped out of bounds. The Commodores have been methodical a bit on this drive to seize control.

They punch it in on a TD keeper with Knox a few plays later. All but one of the plays on the drive were runs.
 
