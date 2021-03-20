Kevon King rushes for a yard and then it's Kole Jones taking a run to the outside for 10. Junior QB Ethan Vasko keeps it and runs 7 yards before Creek senior Caleb Sadler brings him down. A good stop by the Deep Creek defense a couple plays later, after a Smith penalty, as Sadler and junior DL Deontae Roscoe drop King for a loss of 3.



On 3rd & 17 from the Creek 34, Ethan Vasko appears to complete his first pass, short of the sticks, but an illegal man downfield is called on Smith. But on 3rd & 22, Vasko finds King in the flat and he gets plenty of YAC - yards after the catch - to move the chains. In fact, he got it by a yard with a 23-yard gain. Great Bridge transfer Devante Cooper, a senior, gets the two next carries, taking the second to the house.



