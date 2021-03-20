Blog LIVE Game Blog: Deep Creek (3-0) at Oscar Smith (2-0)

Greetings on the is moderately chilly, windy Saturday afternoon in March from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake for a Southeastern District clash between two unbeaten squads as the Oscar Smith Tigers (2-0) play host to the Deep Creek Hornets (3-0).

Both teams are ranked in the Top 10 in the state in their respective classes; Oscar Smith at #1 in Class 6, while Deep Creek is #6 in Class 5.

We'll have updates coming shortly here and on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports
 
It'll be Oscar Smith receiving the opening kickoff.

Kole Jones breaks it down the left sideline 87 yards for a touchdown... but it is brought back on a penalty. Tigers start at their own 14 and running back Kevon King, a junior, busts off a 36-yard run down that same left (Smith) sideline. The Tigers have it at midfield just 30 seconds into the contest.

King runs right up the middle for 12 yards to the Hornets 38 and Deep Creek burns a time-out, just 39 seconds into this one.
 
Kevon King rushes for a yard and then it's Kole Jones taking a run to the outside for 10. Junior QB Ethan Vasko keeps it and runs 7 yards before Creek senior Caleb Sadler brings him down. A good stop by the Deep Creek defense a couple plays later, after a Smith penalty, as Sadler and junior DL Deontae Roscoe drop King for a loss of 3.

On 3rd & 17 from the Creek 34, Ethan Vasko appears to complete his first pass, short of the sticks, but an illegal man downfield is called on Smith. But on 3rd & 22, Vasko finds King in the flat and he gets plenty of YAC - yards after the catch - to move the chains. In fact, he got it by a yard with a 23-yard gain. Great Bridge transfer Devante Cooper, a senior, gets the two next carries, taking the second to the house.

 
Deep Creek begins its first series at their own 20 after the touchback with 7:41 to go in the opening period. Following an encroachment penalty, the Hornets run the ball, but lose a couple yards. Cincere Quarterman and Caleb Jones - a couple of juniors - have been disruptive on this first series for the Smith defense. So too has senior and Norcom transfer Keondre Hodges in the trenches.

The Hornets get a first down on 2nd & 7 though with a pass completion from Tony Barnes to receiver Jalen Jones, who makes a nice snag on the inside post. While the Smith defense stops the run on 3rd down a few plays later, a running into the punter penalty will negate a touchdown return from Indiana signee Maurice Freeman. Additionally, it gives Creek a fresh set of down near midfield.
 
The Oscar Smith defense is flying around and making big hits. First it's Top 250 rated junior DB Sherrod Covil absolutely drilling Hornets WR Tariq Hailes on a two-yard reception. His range, physicality, smarts and frame have made him a coveted recruit, even landing a recent offer from Southern Cal in the Pac-12. Then a play later, senior Kole Jones knocks a receiver backwards for a loss of 5.

On 3rd & long, Creek QB Anthony Barnes throws his first incomplete pass of the day. Oscar Smith's Kole Jones returns the punt 17 yards to their own 42 as the Tigers look to add to their 7-0 lead.
 
Oscar Smith's run game is not exactly getting the type of yardage they'd like. Deontae Roscoe is proving to be a factor up the middle, plus Jalen Jones made a good stick on the edge. On 4th & 1, the Tigers move the chains with Devante Cooper getting outside.

However, Smith turns it over as Ethan Vasko bobbles the ball dropping back to throw and Creek's Jaylen Arnold, a senior, recovers. Deep Creek needed that takeaway badly and they have it at their own 42 with 5 seconds left in the opening stanza.

End 1stQ - Oscar Smith 7, Deep Creek 0

OS - 15 plays for 118 yards (2 of 2 for 30 pass yards)
DC - 9 plays for 14 yards (3 of 4 for 8 pass yards)
 
The second period does not begin too well for Deep Cree k, which loses a couple on a run as Tae'Ron Richardson and Marqaz Young are starting to get more active from their linebacker spots. A false start - Creek's first penalty - backs them up five yards. They'll have to go to the air now on 3rd & 13 from their own 39.
 
Jones is a ball-player, simply put as Coach Andre Twine likes to say. There won't be many opportunities to score on this Smith defense, but this is a drive Creek must take advantage of if they hope to win today.
 
The Oscar Smith defense plugs the run game and Deep Creek had a chance during that drive, but one of the receivers - not named Jones - dropped the pass. Can't fault Coach Twine for trying a field goal there as they've had some stellar kickers over the years, tutored by ace special teams coach Eric Dellinger.

Smith takes over at their own 33.
 
Smith pieces together a nice drive with Tyvon Norfleet running the rock - 4 times for 20 yards. But the Deep Creek defense stiffens, thanks in part to a sack from Caleb Sadler.

Coach Chris Scott of the Tigers leaves the offense on the field, and on 4th & 17 from the Hornets 39, Ethan Vasko's pass intended for Kole Jones is dropped.

Big stop for Creek, trailing just 7-0 with 5:21 till half-time.
 
