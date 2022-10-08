

Now this looks more like the Green Run machine that put up 47.6 points per game through the first five games before the bye week. Imagine that Coach Brandon Williams gave his team a stern talking to at half-time as they looked a bit flat in the first half, coming off their bye week, and to Bayside's credit, the Marlins came out with a very good game-plan.



A holding penalty on Bayside - their fifth infraction for 65 yards - wipes away a nice return from Halim Hardnett. But backed up at their own 15, the Marlins stick with the ground game and Duke commit Leon Griffin III gets outside on 2nd & 11 to pick up the necessary 11 to move the sticks.



On the next play, junior DE Devin Wright drops Griffin III for a loss of 5. The blocking up front has not been as strong as it was before intermission. Mike Myers hits Aaron Evans on a stop route for 6 yards to bring up a critical 3rd & 9. Green Run sends heavy pressure after Myers and he accurately hits Evans on a tunnel screen over the middle to get 8 yards. Kudos by Anthony Saylor to make the shoe-string tackle that keeps him from moving the chains.



Green Run - before getting flagged for having 12 defenders on the field - uses a time-out before the 4th & 1 from the 34 with 4:09 to go in the third quarter/