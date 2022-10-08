matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 13,363
-
- 652
-
- 113
Greetings from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach on this windy, sunny, 64-degree Saturday. It's Homecoming for the Marlins, who at 3-3 overall play host to the reigning Region 5A Green Run Stallions, checking in at 5-0 overall, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5 here on VaPreps and fresh off its bye week.
We'll have updates here + via Twitter @hatfieldsports throughout the afternoon for this game slated to kick-off at 2 PM.
Here are the Picks we posted earlier on the VIP Board.
Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 48-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 28-20
Stay tuned!
We'll have updates here + via Twitter @hatfieldsports throughout the afternoon for this game slated to kick-off at 2 PM.
Here are the Picks we posted earlier on the VIP Board.
Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 48-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 28-20
Stay tuned!