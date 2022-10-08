Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (5-0) at Bayside (3-3)

Greetings from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach on this windy, sunny, 64-degree Saturday. It's Homecoming for the Marlins, who at 3-3 overall play host to the reigning Region 5A Green Run Stallions, checking in at 5-0 overall, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5 here on VaPreps and fresh off its bye week.

We'll have updates here + via Twitter @hatfieldsports throughout the afternoon for this game slated to kick-off at 2 PM.

Here are the Picks we posted earlier on the VIP Board.

Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 48-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 28-20

Stay tuned!
 
Before we get kicked off, on the injury front. Green Run is healthy according to Coach Brandon Williams from our pregame chat. That is not totally the case for Bayside as Marlins Coach Jon White informed me they'll be without two key starters in two-way senior lineman Jayce White as well as junior DB/WR Octavian Young. Young is the younger brother of former Bayside standout and UVA LB Henry Coley.

National Anthem time and then we'll have things underway with the kick-off...
 
Green Run kicks off to Bayside to start things off here. Duke commit Leon Griffin III returns it 11 yards to their own 27, where they begin with 11:53 to go in the opening frame. A nice run to the right side for 7 by Griffin on the first play from scrimmage. Excellent push by the interior o-line as Griffin runs up the middle for 9 to their own 43.
However, the Green Run defense steps up with Jahshaun Griffin - an ex-Bayside defender - and Larry Gidden combine for a tackle for loss. After Zavion Guidry gets tripped up for no gain, the Marlins come up with a key completion on 3rd & 14 as Mike Myers finds Aaron Evans on a slant worth 15 yards to move the sticks.
 
Bayside is able to move the sticks again as Jordan Henderson runs for 4 yards on 3rd & 3 to the Green Run 35. They're in the midst of a nice drive that has burned the clock down to nearly the 6 minute mark of the opening frame.

Senior DT Jeremiah Jusino and senior LB Zakai Hall make a tackle for loss on Henderson to bring up 2nd & 12. They only gain 1 with Henderson on the next run. A long pass down the left sideline is incomplete as Kaevon Blanding - brother of former Bayside standout and UVA star Quin Blanding - breaks up the pass.

So the 11-play drive ends for Bayside at the 5:52 mark as they punt it away to Green Run. A touchback, which means the Stallions take over at their own 20.
 
Green Run's first play from scrimmage is a run, believe it or not. Zyron Bacote gains 4 to bring up 2nd & 6. With three receivers to the left, the Stallions run again and this time it's Bacote losing 3 with junior LB Ralph Parker making the tackle for loss. On 3rd & 9, the Tidewater area's leading passer - Kevin White - throws over the middle and it is broken up by sophomore DB Martrez Chavious-Fenner.

So a fine showing by the Bayside defense on the opening series to force a 3 & out of a very explosive Green Run offense.

The punt is downed at the Bayside 39, where they will start their second drive with 4:25 to go in the opening quarter.
 
Bayside's second possession begins with senior Chazz Davis taking a sweep around the left end for 7 yards to their own 46. I like the way Coach Jon White and his staff have come out trying to establishing the run game.

Zavion Guidry runs for 1 up the middle before Kion Saunders and fellow LB Zakai Hall make the stop. On 3rd & 2, it's Leon Griffin, the Duke commit, gaining 8 yards into Green Run territory at the Stallions 45.

To this point, 12 of the first 14 plays for Bayside have been through the running game, gaining 38 yards. They're dominating the Time of Possession category. Unfortunately, a hold will wipe away a gain of about 5 for Zavion Guidry. Now facing 1st & 20 from their own 45, they go to the air and it's a well-designed and executed screen pass from Mike Myers to Aaron Evans that picks up 8 yards.

At the Green Run 47 on 2nd & 12 with 1:10 to go in the opening period, they run it up the middle with Zavion Guidry before Knahlij Harrell and Ben Lewis keep him to a gain of 1. The 3rd & 11 pass by Myers is incomplete as the pressure came and forced out an early throw.

Bayside will punt it away with 20 seconds left in the opening period.
 
Heck of a job by Evans to out-jump 2024 ranked WR Keylen 'Brodie' Adams on a pass that Kevin White must've heaved a good 40-50 yards down the field.

Evans has about 3 or 4 INT's this season at least, so he's no stranger to making plays.
 
You can tell Green Run is angry about that turnover as they see LB Zakai Hall dump Jordan Henderson for a loss of 3 and then Mike Myers has his pass on 2nd & 13 over the middle nearly picked off by Knahlij Harrell. On 3rd & 13 near the sideline, it's incomplete.

A quick 3 & out by the Bayside offense. Green Run's Tasean Young-Stieff fields the punt at his own 40, but another penatly - second of the afternoon - will back the Stallions up to their own 32 with 10:56 before half-time.
 
Green Run's third series begins with QB Kevin White on a keeper run gaining only 3 yards. On 2nd & 7 from their own 32, a screen to Jayden Anderson loses a few yards as the Bayside defense collectively sniffs it out well. Facing 3rd & 11, they limit Keylen 'Brodie' Adams to only 2 yards on a tunnel screen as Ralph Parker makes a superb tackle.

Green Run has to punt it away again and Adams boots a 52 yarder with the wind aiding him greatly.

Bayside's fourth possession begins at their own 18 with 8:31 till half-time. Both defenses have come to play in this one, especially the host Marlins.

 
After Zakai Hall of Green Run limits Zavion Guidry to a gain of a yard on a run, the Marlins take a deep shot on 2nd & 9. It's incomplete, but the Bayside fans thought corner Milt Ferguson was holding WR Aaron Evans. Officials didn't think so, so it's 3rd & 9.

Outstanding play call by Marlins OC Jaquan Glover as they fake the run one way and go to the left with sophomore speedster Halim Hardnett darting off for 14 yards to the 33. Hardnett has three kick returns for touchdowns this year. After Tyler Baker and Ben Lewis limit Jordan Henderson to a run of a yard, Green Run will burn its first time-out of the half.

Bayside is facing 2nd & 9 from their own 34 with 6:23 to go in the second period. If Bayside remains patient, they can keep this thing competitive throughout. Green Run wants to pounce on any miscue and get their quick-strike offense on the field, whereas they've been watching from the sideline most of the afternoon.
 
Bayside is now threatening to score as Duke commit Leon Griffin runs with a vengeance for 26 yards into Green Run territory. Mike Myers delivers a bullet to Rahsaan Arzola for 11 yards. Then Jordan Henderson rips off a 15-yard run to the Green Run 14-yard line.

The Marlins stay patient with the ground attack and on 3rd & 4 from the Green Run 8, it's Zavion Guidry moving the sticks. Then Duke commit Leon Griffin III finishes the drive.
 
A fantastic drive by Bayside, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Marlins on the kickoff gives Green Run decent field position at their own 30 instead of own 15 with 3:18 till half-time.

Green Run moves the sticks as QB Kevin White scrambles for 10 yards up the middle on 2nd & 6.

With excellent pressure off the edge from Zavion Guidry and good coverage on 2nd & 10, the Stallions are looking at a 3rd & 10 from their own 44 with 1:59 before half-time. Green Run badly needs a conversion here before the break to boost their confidence as the home team is growing in their belief right now.
 
Two egregious calls go against Bayside, the first being a personal foul on a scramble by Kevin White on 3rd & 10 that would've been 4th & 2. The defender eased up on the hit and it was not malicious or dirty at all. Totally clean. Then, on a deep shot to the end zone, the refs say pass interference on a play that was way out of play and did not look anything like a penalty from my viewpoint here in this pressbox, or to these home fans.

Yet, the right tackle for Green Run who was holding Zavion Guidry off the edge a few plays earlier did not get flagged. I'm perplexed.

Nonetheless, Green Run needs to do what all great teams do and that is capitalize on the opportunity put in front of them. After a scramble of 8 by the QB White, it's Marlins Coach Jon White burning a time-out with 1:06 till half-time before a key 2nd & 3 from the 9.
 
While a couple of those penalties on Bayside were questionable to say the least, Green Run was able to execute when they had to behind their stellar QB in Kevin White. The Marlins nearly had an INT in the end zone before the TD as Martrez Chavious-Fenner saw the pass go right through his hands.

With 23 seconds to go in the half, Bayside has it at their own 17 and would be wise to take this to the break deadlocked.
 
Instead of going to the half at 7-all, Bayside will try to make something happen with their passing game and QB Mike Myers finds Rahsaan Arzola for a completion of 9 yards. They'll burn their last time-out with 12 seconds to go in the half before 2nd & 1 rom their own 26. Leon Griffin III runs for two yards and that will end the half.

So while Bayside has controlled this half statistically and field position, Green Run has to feel like they are in okay shape because they get the ball first to begin the 3rd quarter and can really demoralize the Marlins if they score quickly.
 
Stats at the Half:

Bayside 7:
Leon Griffin III - 7Car. 51Yds. TD
Zavion Guidry - 8Car. 21Yds.
Jordan Henderson - 6Car. 16Yds.
Mike Myers - 4-9 for 43Yds.
Aaron Evans - 2Rec. 23Yds; INT
Rahsaan Arzola - 2Rec. 20Yds.
Ralph Parker - 3 Tackles, TFL

Marlins - 33 plays for 152 total yards (24 rushes for 109 yards; 4-9 for 43 yards passing); 0 turnovers; 3 penalties for 40 yards; Time of Possession: 17:42


Green Run 7:
Kevin White - 4-9 for 8Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio; 4Car. 24Yds.
Tasean Young-Stieff - 1Rec. 6Yds. TD
Zakai Hall - 10 Tackles (6 Solo), 1.5 TFL
Tyler Baker - 4 Tackles
Kion Saunders - 4 Tackles

Stallions - 16 plays for 42 total yards ( 7 rushes for 34 yards; 4-9 for 8 yards passing, 1 INT); 1 turnover; 2 penalties for 20 yards; Time of Possession: 6:18
 
Tasean Young-Stieff returns the opening kickoff of the 2nd half for Green Run 17 yards to their own 30, where they start with 11:52 to go in the third period. After that, Green Run fumbles on their first play from scrimmage on a run and it's Zavion Guidry causing and recovering.

Coach Jon White could not be happier about that as his Marlins now have it at the 25-yard line of Green Run with 11:45 to go in the third quarter with a chance to take the lead.
 
Big break for Green Run as the Marlins are unable to get the field goal to go through from Ben Bermudez , who pushed it to the right just a smidge in the wind here.

So Green Run's second series of the third period will begin at their own 20 at the 9:55 mark.
 
Green Run QB Kevin White takes a shot down the left sideline and junior WR Keylen 'Brodie' Adams shows why he's a 4-Star prospect, going 80 yards to the pay-dirt. However, the officials say Adams stepped out at the 15, so it's a 65-yard completion.

The next play, they hit Tasean Young-Stieff for a 15-yard TD... but the officials call a penalty on the Stallions to wipe away the score. Kevin White's next pass in the end zone is incomplete. On 2nd & 15 from their own 20, Amari Noble stops White for a gain of 2. That brings up 3rd & 13 from the 18. Jayden Anderson dives for a reception to gain 10. On 4th & 3, Bayside gets flagged for encroachment - a killer.

Now Green Run has a fresh set of down with 1st & Goal from the Bayside 4.
 
Green Run now has its first lead of the game, despite being minus 2 in the turnover department. Now the Marlins have to string together a long drive and answer, otherwise it gives the Stallions a chance to build the momentum and pull away in this rivalry battle.
 
Mike Myers thought he had a good matchup with two receivers on one side and just one DB in the area, but his jump-ball went to Milton Ferguson for the guys in green and white instead.

Making matters worse, the Marlins lost their composure and get a personal foul penalty to get Green Run that excellent field position at the 41 of Bayside.

This is big opportunity for the Stallions to get their first points off a miscue of the day and gain some breathing room. Kevin White has the ability to do damage both with his arm and legs to give them that double-digit cushion.
 
Now this looks more like the Green Run machine that put up 47.6 points per game through the first five games before the bye week. Imagine that Coach Brandon Williams gave his team a stern talking to at half-time as they looked a bit flat in the first half, coming off their bye week, and to Bayside's credit, the Marlins came out with a very good game-plan.

A holding penalty on Bayside - their fifth infraction for 65 yards - wipes away a nice return from Halim Hardnett. But backed up at their own 15, the Marlins stick with the ground game and Duke commit Leon Griffin III gets outside on 2nd & 11 to pick up the necessary 11 to move the sticks.

On the next play, junior DE Devin Wright drops Griffin III for a loss of 5. The blocking up front has not been as strong as it was before intermission. Mike Myers hits Aaron Evans on a stop route for 6 yards to bring up a critical 3rd & 9. Green Run sends heavy pressure after Myers and he accurately hits Evans on a tunnel screen over the middle to get 8 yards. Kudos by Anthony Saylor to make the shoe-string tackle that keeps him from moving the chains.

Green Run - before getting flagged for having 12 defenders on the field - uses a time-out before the 4th & 1 from the 34 with 4:09 to go in the third quarter/
 
On 4th & 1 from his own 34, Bayside Coach Jon White decides to go for it and the jumbo-back Zavion Guidry bounces outside to get 5 and move the sticks. Jordan Henderson goes off tackle to the right and he gains 17 yards to the Green Run 44.

The Stallions might be wearing down a tad up front, although their second level defenders from the linebacker spot have made some solid hits throughout the day. Following Zavion Guidry's run of 3, there is movement up front before a 2nd & 7 from the Stallions 41 with 2:23 to go in the third quarter. It's a false start and that could really do damage to the drive.

The Marlins have had success running to the left side with anchor Tristan Woodley paving the way and also pulling out. Leon Griffin III gains 7 and a 15-yard penalty on Green Run pushes the Marlins closer.

Griffin with a run of 14 yards, plus a face-mask on Green Run, has Bayside knocking on the door at the 5. Very surprised here.
 
That is a gut punch to Bayside, who had such a great drive working, but Myers didn't have a clean exchange on his handoff to Guidry and the Stallions end up recovering.

The turnover margin category was hurting Green Run earlier when they were minus 2, but since then the Stallions have had two takeaways and look to put the nail in the coffin with points early in the fourth quarter.
 
After an ineligible man downfield penalty on Green Run, the Stallions turn to QB Kevin White to showcase his sprinter speed, using a couple of blocks downfield and doing the rest to go 74 yards before he's finally chased down by the future Duke Blue Devil Leon Griffin III at the 1.
 
Story of the game there and QB Kevin White has responded from a slow start to amass 119 yards passing and 109 yards rushing with 3 TD's total, nearly a fourth.

Bayside runs the ball for 7 yards on a pair of plays, but a dropped pass on 3rd & 3 will end the series. The Marlins punt it away and Jayden Anderson, the Princess Anne transfer for the Stallions, returns the punt 36 yards to put them in business at the Bayside 37 with 9:20 to go.

The outcome is no longer in doubt in this one.
 
Terrific play dialed up by OC Qutrell Payton of Green Run. Adams comes around the end and throws a good one to Young-Stieff for the TD.

Green Run has erupted with 35 points, 28 after half-time, and look more like that No. 2 ranked team in the state in Class 5, only behind Highland Springs for the time being.
 
Operating from their own 45, Bayside QB Mike Myers throws a great ball to Rahsaan Arzola that should've been a 55-yard TD, except it is dropped. Two plays later, Myers makes a bad read and Milton Ferguson gets his 2nd INT of the day. A 15-yard face-mask penalty on Bayside puts the Stallions in position to get another score on the board and hit 40-plus here in moments.

Things are unraveling for the Marlins after starting off the game well and nearly holding a 7-0 half-time lead before the Stallions evened it up late in the second period.

With 8:47 to go, Green Run's sixth possession of the second half will be at the Bayside 14-yard line. Since that second giveaway, the Stallions have scored on four straight possessions to seize full control of this one.
 
I hate to beat up the referees - on both sides of this one - but they just made a really weird call here. Green Run completes a pass on 4th & 16 from the Bayside 28 for 22 yards to Dyshaun Newby.... yet, the officials after marking it a first down, huddle up, then decide he is short of the marker and it's Bayside ball.

How that makes any sense, you'd have to tell me.

Bayside got the short end of a couple calls earlier in the gam, but Green Run gets a bad break on this one. Fortunately for the Stallions, it won't hurt them like it did the Marlins earlier. That's because Green Run leads it 35-7 with 7:06 remaining.
 
With 3:24 to play, Bayside's drive that started at their own 6 fizzles and ends at the Green Run 40. A couple of drops don't help and the Marlins are unable to convert 4th & 4 as Milton Ferguson nearly gets an INT.

Earlier on the series, a nice grab of 28 yards from Aaron Evans from QB Mike Myers.
 
Scratching my head why Green Run with under a minute to play is trying so hard for another score to extend their 35-7 lead on Bayside with under a minute to go, especially with starting tailback Demari Palmer still in the game getting touches and his complement, Zyron Bacote, also touching the ball late in this contest.

It's one thing to send a message. It's another to get one of your key guys hurt. Throw in the element of extracurricular activity happening off the field earlier in this period and you don't want to throw fuel on the fire if you get my drift.

But the Bayside defense will hold the Stallions out of the end zone as the time ticks down and Green Run knocking on the end zone inside the 5 as Leon Griffin III - playing a spirited game in defeat - and Ralph Parker keep them from getting a sixth touchdown.
 
A very solid response by the Stallions to turn the deficit into a comfortable win on the road. They may not get a test like this until the playoffs, perhaps the Region 5A postseason, although Salem in a couple weeks on October 22nd could prove to be another battle.

While Bayside drops to 3-4 overall, the Stallions move to 6-0. Don't be surprised to see the Marlins recover and win their final three regular season games, likely to open up as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Region 5A playoffs if I was to project.

More to come later.
 
