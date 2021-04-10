LIVE Game Blog in Region 5A Semis: #3 Deep Creek (5-1) at #2 Cox (5-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,833
513
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Frank W. Cox High in Virginia Beach, home to more than 40 VHSL State Champions. Never before have they done it in football, but that's the goal for Bill Stachelski and his Falcons. Cox comes in as the No. 2 seed in the Region 5A Football Playoffs with a record of 5-0 overall and play host to the No. 3 seed Deep Creek Hornets (5-1), who are 7-0 all-time against this particular foe.

The winner here will host Maury, the reigning Class 5 State Champs who earlier today beat Salem of Virginia Beach by a count of 20-7.

Follow our updates here on the LIVE Game Blog + via Twitter @hatfieldsports ...
 
It didn't take Deep Creek long at all as they went to the running game exclusively for all seven plays and their larger offensive line had its way with a smaller defensive line for Cox, which has played spirited and superb all year... but was a bit of a question mark for the coaching staff coming into the season given that they are undersized in some spots.

By the way, Cox statistician guru Doug Ripley tells me that's the first points given up by the Falcons in the first half all year. Remarkable.

How do the Falcons respond? We're about to find out.
 
Deep Creek Coach Andre Twine had me wondering why he was going for it on 4th & 2 from the Cox 11 rather than kick the field goal... but Cox jumps offsides and that's the type of uncharacteristic mistake by the Falcons that'll get them beat today. They are already at a disadvantage in some certain spots size and athleticism wise, so self-inflicted mistakes won't help matters.

Not long after the INT by Jones, it's Elijah Bluford getting Deep Creek some points off the turnover.

 
For their second series, Cox begins at their own 35 and they start to get something working with the running game as Dominic Wilson from the QB spot is giving the Deep Creek defense fits. The Hornets buckle down some and force a 4th & 3, though the Falcons convert it with Wilson on a keeper for 4 to the 39-yard line of Creek.

Jordin Cooper busts off a run of 15 and Cox stays on the move as the opening period -- a mighty quick one I might add -- comes to a close.
 
Cox goes to some misdirection to begin the 2nd period, but the Deep Creek defense is ready for it with linebacker Caleb Sadler bringing down Duncan Wilson on the pitch for a loss of 8. Then it's Sadler dropping Wilson for a loss of 8 on the sack as pressure was applied by him, Deontae Roscoe and Jaylen Arnold.

Just like that, the Falcons go from feeling great about 1st & 10 on the edge of the red zone, to now in 3rd & long and feeling miserable. To add to that misery, Dominic Wilson's quick completion to Jordin Cooper gains just 4 as the entire Hornets sideline is boisterous following a big-time hit from Lamontae Wilson.

Cox punts it away and the Hornets take over near their own 15 with 9:19 left in the 2nd period.
 
Quarterback Tony Barnes of Deep Creek got off to a solid start - - 3 of 3 for 15 yards passing to go three rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown. But his intentional grounding penalty backs the Hornets up considerably. That penalty means they go to the air on 3rd & 27, where Barnes finds Lamontae Wilson for 11 yards. He's met by JMU commit Dominic Wilson, doing double duty today playing QB and starting in the secondary.

A 36-yard punt by Dylan Holbach means Cox begins its third series at their own 35 with 7:29 till half-time, badly needing to put together something to get points on the board here.
 
The Deep Creek defense is in an unforgiving mood right now as the Hornets come up with another tackle for loss with Jaylen Arnold on 2nd & 10. Then QB Dominic Wilson has to run around for his life and end up with no gain as he's brought down by Archie Hill and lineman Jacob Dezen near the Cox sideline. Bryce Ingersoll is back on to punt.

What mostly doomed the drive was after a 5-yard run from Hunter Waltz to make it 2nd & 5, the Falcons got called for illegal procedure. So while some of it has been Deep Creek's doing, Cox is not helping its cause.

A 22-yard punt by Ingersoll with an 11-yard return from the William & Mary commit Jalen Jones means the Hornets take over at the Cox 47 with 4:31 to go until the half. Scoring here would allow Deep Creek to really separate and force Cox to abandon the run game in the second half.
 
The Cox defense comes up with a big three-and-out, their first of the day. Deep Creek had a penalty amidst the drive, but the Falcons did a good job defensively in coverage against Tony Barnes, who took a shot down the field on 3rd & 15.

Believe it or not, Cox can get back into this one before the half as they take over at their own 25 with 2:56 to go until intermission. Even getting in field goal range would do wonders for the morale.
 
Deep Creek's defense does its job following the Cox 3 & out by forcing a 3 & out of their own. Dom Wilson didn't read the option play the right way on 2nd & 15, and up front, the Falcons are just getting beat by the Hornets.

Coach Andre Twine of the Hornets has been pleased with the play of his guys in the trenches, specifically Walter Barnett and Ryan Nolan, based on our conversation in pre-game. He has to be thrilled with the play of Jacob Dezen, who has at least 4 or 5 tackles so far.
 
Deep Creek gets the ball for their fifth series of the half at the Cox 39. A quick shovel pass nets a yard with Eljiah Bluford, but then a penalty backs the Hornets up in their own territory. Jalen Jones gets some of it back with 17 yards into Cox territory. And on 4th & 7 from the 36, Aidan Overman is able to come up with the sack of Barnes.

Cox cannot piece anything together in the final 20 seconds of the half as Dom Wilson is picked off by Archie Hill over the middle. We've reached half-time...

 
Some first half numbers can be seen at the link below courtesy of Cox statistician Doug Ripley...

1st Half Stat Sheet Here

Of note - - Deep Creek has a 147-43 edge in total yards. The Falcons have completed just one pass for four yards. They've turned it over twice via interceptions, and while Dominic Wilson is a quality and versatile athlete, their passing game was humming a bit more consistently prior to Dylan Hauser sustaining a foot injury in the first half against Kellam.

Neither team has done all that much on third down, a combined 1 for 8 on that down. So whoever puts the other in those downs the most frequently should fare the best in the second half.

In my opinion, Cox must get points on this opening possession of the half or else it'll be Deep Creek hosting Maury for the regional crown next week.
 
Cox starts the second half with the ball at their own 30. A couple of tweaks on the alignment it looks like with their backs and Cox makes it pay off by moving the chains as Hunter Waltz gains 14 yards on his first two touches of the half. The Falcons are getting better push and holding their blocks a little longer in the trenches with Michael McGowan, George Ballance, Jacob Hammond, Aidan Overman and Aiden Manning all drawing tough assignments.

Despite missing the handoff on 3rd & 5 from their own 48, Dominic Wilson turns nothing into something with 6 yards to the Deep Creek 46. Give Waltz 12 more yards on a couple of runs to the Hornets 34.
 
Coach Bill Stachelski uses his first time-out of the 2nd half at 6:55 to play in the 3rd period before a crucial 4th & 5 from the Deep Creek 29. We got to 4th & 5 with the Deep Creek defense buckling down, especially two-way junior lineman Ryan Nolan by limiting Dominic Wilson to just 2 yards on 3rd & 7.

Dom Wilson rolls to his right, has Hunter Waltz pop open at the last second, but rolling to his right with pressure coming his way, is unable to get it accurately to the intended target. Big stand for Deep Creek and demoralizing for the Falcons.

The Hornets take over at their own 29.
 
Check that, not a sack by those two, but rather a tackle to keep Tony Barnes to just 2 yards.

Cox takes over at their own 35. They get nothing on first down, nearly hit a big play with Dominic Wilson finding younger brother Duncan Wilson down the seam for about a completion of 30 yards, so now it's 3rd & 10 coming up. Dom Wilson finds Jacob Rodriguez for a completion of 13 yards near midfield. Great job by Rodriguez to hold on after getting drilled by Joshua Jack.

Hunter Waltz rushes for 3 into Deep Creek territory, then Dom Wilson keeps it for a few more to set up a 3rd & 4 from the Hornets 46.
 
To begin the 4th period it'll be at the Deep Creek 25. The Falcons HAVE TO get points out of this series, preferably a touchdown, if they have any hope of rallying to win. Time of Possession has been dominated by Cox in this 2nd half, and Deep Creek right now wants to make them have to continue to convert difficult 3rd and 4th downs because their defense is capable enough to come up with the stop.

 
The 3rd & 8 pass to begin the 4th quarter for Cox. The Falcons get 10 yards to move the sticks on 4th down with Dominic Wilson finding Jacob Rodriguez, stepping up here in the potential final home game for the Falcons. A 5-yard penalty is added on for Deep Creek. So the Falcons are inside the 10 for the first time tonight.
 
Cox is back in this one and the limited fans in attendance here on the Cox side are supplying plenty of noise. Momentum has swung completely.

Deep Creek cannot afford to go 3 & out. They need to burn some clock themselves, and going to the air game may be their best recipe right now. Get Jalen Jones the football in space and let him operate.

The Hornets take over at their own 30 with 11:16 to play in regulation.
 
Elijah Bluford gains 1 and is stopped immediately by Hunter Waltz. On what is just their fifth offensive play of the second half, the Hornets go to the air for the first time in this half and it's incomplete. Deep Creek is fortunate that a breaking Jordin Cooper didn't pick it off and tie the game up with a pick-six.

A Cox defender jumps offsides and that gives Deep Creek 3rd & 4 instead of 3rd & 9. That turns out to be huge because Josh Jack powers forward for 6 yards, where Zaire Lawrence and Waltz bring him down. Jack busts a 19-yard run to the Cox 39. That penalty really sparked a Deep Creek offense that had become dormant.
 
Barnes probably ran about 55 yards on that one, and once he got outside of the linebackers, he would not be caught. Plenty of roar from the opposite stands now as the Hornets are breathing much easier following that huge scramble from Barnes.

Cox saw one of their key two-way starters in Hunter Waltz go down with an injury on that play. He's being helped off the field. Time may be running out on the season for the Falcons.
 
Cox gets the football back at their own 22 and the pass rush is starting to tee off for Deep Creek with Deontae Roscoe and Jaylen Arnold bringing down Dominic Wilson for a loss of 6. On 2nd & 16, with the Falcons using up a lot of play clock and game clock, a snap goes to Josh Walton and he's immediately dropped by Arnold for a loss of 3. Third and long upcoming.
 
Jones gets it done in every phase -- offense, defense and special teams. Came into this one with 22 catches for 347 yards and 3 TD's, plus a punt return score.

For those wondering about 2001, Deep Creek won a regional title that year - defeating Kellam 41-3 - before falling to Robinson by a count of 27-12 in the State Semis.
 
So with Deep Creek getting golden field position at the Cox 28 with 7:51 to go in the game, they're unable to do anything with it as they're punting away on 4th & 28 from the 46. Cox is glad to see Hunter Waltz back in the game after getting injured earlier in the contest, but another solid punt from Creek's Dylan Holbach puts it at about the 12.

Cox has to go to work here in a hurry and pretty much one-dimensional now, leaning on the passing of Dominic Wilson, converted to QB from wide receiver once Dylan Hauser went down late in the regular season.
 
The Falcons are finally getting to the edges, and while it would seem simple to just go with the air attack, Cox has more success on sweeps and plays out of the option. That's who they are. A 12-yard run by Josh Walton along with a half-the-distance (13-yard) penalty on Creek on a personal foul has Cox in the red zone now, ticking near just 4:25 to play in regulation.
 
Josh Walton with back-to-back 2 yard runs up the middle brings up 3rd & 6 from the Deep Creek 9 for Cox, which doesn't have much time on its side. They snap it at 3:10 left in regulation, trailing 20-7. Walton gets just 2 more as Josh Dezern makes his 10th tackle of the night (unofficially).

Bill Stachelski burns his third and final time-out with 2:44 to play before a 4th & 4 from the Creek 7 that amounts to the game for his team.
 
Looks like the Hornets and their fan base can exhale now as a date with Maury, which knocked them out of the opening round of the eight-team Region 5A Playoffs in 2019 by a count of 41-7 in 2019, appears on the horizon in six days. Only this time, it'll be on Deep Creek's soil and the Commodores will have to travel from Norfolk to Chesapeake.
 
Latest posts

Top Bottom