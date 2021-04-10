LIVE Game Blog in Region 5A Semis: #3 Deep Creek (5-1) at #2 Cox (5-0)

matthew328826
Greetings from Frank W. Cox High in Virginia Beach, home to more than 40 VHSL State Champions. Never before have they done it in football, but that's the goal for Bill Stachelski and his Falcons. Cox comes in as the No. 2 seed in the Region 5A Football Playoffs with a record of 5-0 overall and play host to the No. 3 seed Deep Creek Hornets (5-1), who are 7-0 all-time against this particular foe.
The winner here will host Maury, the reigning Class 5 State Champs who earlier today beat Salem of Virginia Beach by a count of 20-7.
Follow our updates here on the LIVE Game Blog + via Twitter @hatfieldsports ...
