LIVE Game Blog in Region 5A Semis: #3 Deep Creek (5-1) at #2 Cox (5-0)

The Deep Creek defense is in an unforgiving mood right now as the Hornets come up with another tackle for loss with Jaylen Arnold on 2nd & 10. Then QB Dominic Wilson has to run around for his life and end up with no gain as he's brought down by Archie Hill and lineman Jacob Dezen near the Cox sideline. Bryce Ingersoll is back on to punt.



What mostly doomed the drive was after a 5-yard run from Hunter Waltz to make it 2nd & 5, the Falcons got called for illegal procedure. So while some of it has been Deep Creek's doing, Cox is not helping its cause.



A 22-yard punt by Ingersoll with an 11-yard return from the William & Mary commit Jalen Jones means the Hornets take over at the Cox 47 with 4:31 to go until the half. Scoring here would allow Deep Creek to really separate and force Cox to abandon the run game in the second half.