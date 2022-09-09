matthew328826
Greetings on this gorgeous 76-degree Friday night, September 9, 2022 from Chesapeake, Virginia. I'm at James L. Frye Stadium, site of tonight's Southeastern District matchup two Top Ten ranked teams in the state in their respective classes. It's Region 5A member Indian River (2-0) playing host to defending Region 4A Champion King's Fork (2-0).
The Bulldogs of King's Fork opened their season with a 41-0 thumping of Smithfield on the road. Meanwhile, the Braves of Indian River followed up a 36-0 shutout of Hickory with a 35-12 rout of J.R. Tucker to open the Brandon Carr era.
Indian River leads the all-time series 11-5, including wins in five of the past six meetings. Yet, it is worth noting that this is the first encounter since 2019 when the Braves prevailed 33-12.
Kick-off is a little more than an hour away and we'll be back with updates here + via Twitter @hatfieldsports. In the meantime, see the Predictions below from my ESPN Radio 94.1 Saturday morning co-hort Coach Ed Young and yours truly...
Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 21-17
Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 24-22
