Blog LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (2-0) at Indian River (2-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings on this gorgeous 76-degree Friday night, September 9, 2022 from Chesapeake, Virginia. I'm at James L. Frye Stadium, site of tonight's Southeastern District matchup two Top Ten ranked teams in the state in their respective classes. It's Region 5A member Indian River (2-0) playing host to defending Region 4A Champion King's Fork (2-0).

The Bulldogs of King's Fork opened their season with a 41-0 thumping of Smithfield on the road. Meanwhile, the Braves of Indian River followed up a 36-0 shutout of Hickory with a 35-12 rout of J.R. Tucker to open the Brandon Carr era.

Indian River leads the all-time series 11-5, including wins in five of the past six meetings. Yet, it is worth noting that this is the first encounter since 2019 when the Braves prevailed 33-12.

Kick-off is a little more than an hour away and we'll be back with updates here + via Twitter @hatfieldsports. In the meantime, see the Predictions below from my ESPN Radio 94.1 Saturday morning co-hort Coach Ed Young and yours truly...

Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 21-17
Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 24-22
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
We're not off to a flying start to this one as the roster for King's Fork we've been supplied here in the pressbox is an old one. So we'll do our best to identify who we know as we gather names / find out...

King's Fork begins its first series at their own 21 and get a fairly solid drive going behind the trio of QB Cameron Butler, RB JaVon Ford and WR Kaletri Boyd. In fact, it's Ford rumbling forward (no pun intended) for a gain of 8 on 4th & 4 into Indian River territory. However, the Bulldogs fumble after a short completion by Butler.

Indian River's first series starts at their own 41 with 8:21 to go in the opening frame. They get positive yardage behind Malachi Hinton, who rushes for 18 yards on his second attempt into King's Fork territory. But the drive fizzles due to penalties and they punt it away on 4th & 17 from the 45 of Indian River.

King's Fork then goes 3 & out.

Indian River's second series begins at their own 36 with 6:18 to go in the first period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Indian River goes 3 & out and QB Tyler Allison punts it away for 29 yards on 4th & 2 from their own 44. Three straight runs up the middle with KeKoa Benavente.

Both teams have been pretty vanilla offensively.

The Bulldogs begins their third offensive possession at their own 27 with 4:29 to go in the opening frame.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The third series of the night is probably King's Fork's best so far as the zone runs are working with sophomore tailback JaVon Ford, who gets to the outside for 13 yards near midfield.

On 3rd & 9 from their own 43, the Bulldogs see Cam Butler complete it to No. 3 (sorry, still no name yet) for a gain of 15.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
A great start to the 2nd period as Indian River QB Tyler Allison finds Davion Turns for a 30-yard completion into King's Fork territory, then aided by a 5-yard Bulldogs penalty on the next play. Allison's next pass is incomplete.

Then after Allison scrambles, a holding is called as the Braves get pushed back to the 37 of King's Fork. A time-out is called by King's Fork before an important 3rd & 7 from the 37 of the Bulldogs with 10:17 till half-time.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
A great stop for a loss of 8 by #11 of King's Fork to bring up 4th & 15 from the 45 of the Bulldogs for Indian River. Tyler Allison punts it wonderfully, pinning King's Fork at their own 4 on his 41-yard boot with 9:26 till half-time.

King's Fork maintains an 8-0 lead.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Faced with 3rd & 5 from his own 9, Bulldogs QB Cameron Butler shows the mobility to get away and scoot forward to move the sticks. He then dives ahead for about 5 yards as they dig further out from their own end.

With 2nd & 5 from their own 24, the Bulldogs give it to stud sophomore JaVon Ford and he has nowhere to go. It's an excellent job by Ty Whichard, edge rusher Jordan Harris and that Braves front to bring up 3rd & 5. On a slant, Butler tries to get it to Kaletri Boyd, who was thinking 76-yard TD... however, he is unable to hang on to the pass.

King's Fork punts it away. Indian River has it now at their own 35 with 6:52 before the break.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Indian River's fourth series starts with a run by Daeshawn Nixon, one of their speedsters, and he's hit immediately. They get a 5-yard completion from QB Tyler Allison to Tra'veion Slaughter. On 3rd & 5, Allison goes for a deep shot and it's just out of the reach of his intended target.

King's Fork starts their fifth drive at their own 12 following an Indian River punt with 5:29 until half-time, sensing an opportunity to get points before the half to expand their lead. A quick 7-yard completion by QB Cam Butler brings up 2nd & 3. They give it to JaVon Ford and he gains 10.

Moving near midfield, a pass on 3rd & 5 by Butler in the flat is overthrown. That means punting time with 2:55 to go in the first half.

Both defenses are routinely stepping up to the plate and answering the call on 3rd down in this matchup of mirror images tonight.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Not a good sequence on special teams as Cameron Butler's punt is partially blocked. Indian River takes over for the fifth series at the King's Fork 44 with 2:45 till the half, thinking about possibly tying this one before intermission arrives. The Bulldogs get called for encroachment.

Tyler Allison's pass is overthrown for dynamic playmaker Jakeyse Graves, who's garnering a lot of attention for the next level as a defensive back. Back-to-back runs by Malachi Hinton result in a first down as he dives forward on 3rd & 2 to move the chains.

Allison hasn't quite found a groove throwing the ball - just 2 of 8 tonight for 35 yards. He appears to have the big strike he was looking for on a 32-yard TD connection to receiver I'Mire Talley... but a holding brings it back and quiets the noisy home crowd.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Consecutive 15-yard penalties bring up 2nd & 40 for the host Braves from their own 38. An incomplete makes it 3rd & 40, where QB Tyler Allison hits Trey Voskanyan for a gain of 19. Indian River punts it away on 4th & 21 from the Bulldogs 43.

Emotions are running high as some pushing and shoving breaks out... but fortunately it is curtailed quickly.

The Bulldogs get it back at their own 30 with 57 seconds until the break and get a few nice plays with Cam Butler orchestrating the show. He finds Kaletri Boyd for a 17-yard pass in space. Ultimately, they run out of time and it brings us to the half-time break.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Stats at the Half:

King's Fork 8:
Cam Butler - 8-16 for 92Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 6Car. 34Yds.
JaVon Ford - 11Car. 59Yds.
Kaletri Boyd - 2Rec. 37Yds. TD

Bulldogs - 36 plays for 196 total yards (8-16 for 92 yards passing, 1 TD; 20 rushes for 98 yards, 1 fumble); 1 turnover; 5 penalties for 35 yards


Indian River 0:
Tyler Allsion - 3-10 for 54Yds.
Davion Turns - 1Rec. 30Yds.
Malachi Hinton - 6Car. 29Yds.

Braves - 23 plays for 88 total yards (3-10 for 54 yards passing; 13 rushes for 34 yards); 0 turnovers; 8 penalties for 85 yards
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The roster fiasco continues with King's Fork (we thought we had one... but that one isn't numbered properly). King's Fork is facing a huge 4th & 7 from the Indian River 15 after stopping the Braves on their first series. They convert it on a gutsy run from veteran QB Cameron Butler.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

That was an 11-play, 91-yard drive that took 5:31 off the clock. A masterful job by the King's Fork offensive line up front, which we'd shout out if we had numbers... so instead we'll go off the preseason names we were given...

Some of those blockers include...

Jayden Dildy
Justin Irby
Reginald Saunders
Cameron McDaniel
Cassidy McGrit-Hart
Jalen Irby
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Trying to get the running game going, Indian River switches some personnel before a 3rd & 1 from their own 44 on their second offensive series of the 3rd period. They will burn a time-out with 2:23 to go in the period, sensing the importance of this play.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
After a 5-yard penalty, Indian River converts the 3rd & 6. It's QB Tyler Allison with an 11-yard completion to Davion Turns. So far, Turns has been their most dependable pass catcher.

A couple of solid stuffs from the King's Fork defense bring up 3rd & 10 from the 50. The pocket collapses as jersey No. 20 and No. 12 for King's Fork (again, still lacking names at this moment) converge on Allison for a sack. The Braves are likely going to punt it away, facing 4th & 15 from their own 45.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

It has been a physical, pound the rock type of night for Anthony Joffrion's Bulldogs. They have it, looking at 2nd & 6 from about their own 14 to begin the 4th period after a 4-yard run from Ford to end the last quarter.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
To begin the 4th quarter, it's more JaVon Ford as he breaks off a 47-yard run into Indian River territory. The next two plays don't get much, bringing up 3rd & 8 from the Braves 37. Kaletri Boyd is held to a 1-yard run.

On 4th & 6 from the Braves 36, a false start may mean the Bulldogs change their mind about what to do here and instead punt rather than go for it, leading 14-0 with 9:41 remaining. Play field position and see if the Braves can move it on them, which is doubtful if you ask me.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,940
627
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
A superb punt by King's Fork pins Indian River at its own 3 with 9:12 to play. Tyler Allison throws it to a wide open receiver, who drops it... and the Braves have had more than a couple of those tonight plague them. The timing is completely off on the next pass by Allison, bringing up a 3rd & 10 situation that could be dicey to say the last for the host Braves.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog: Freedom-PW 36, Stone Bridge 13 - FINAL

Replies
36
Views
749
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions VHSL Thursday (9-1-22) & Friday Night (9-2-22) Football Predictions for Week 2

Replies
1
Views
172
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions VHSL Football Week 3 Predictions - Thursday 9-8-22 through Saturday 9-10-22

Replies
0
Views
184
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Football Scores - 9/1/22 through 9/3/22 (WEEK 2 of 2022 Season)

Replies
0
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Video Interview - King's Fork Coach Anthony Joffrion after scrimmage vs. Ocean Lakes

Replies
0
Views
129
Class 4A (Fall)
matthew328826
matthew328826

Latest posts

Top Bottom