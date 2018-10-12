Blog LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (5-1) at Indian River (6-0)

    Greetings from Chesapeake as the Indian River Braves (6-0) play host to the King's Fork Bulldogs (5-1) in a highly anticipated Southeastern District showdown.

    King's Fork last year had its deepest playoff run in school history, beating both Indian River and Oscar Smith during the regular season before falling to Lafayette in the region 4A Championship.

    Indian River is currently No. 4 in our Class 5 State Top Ten. The Braves are unbeaten and have both region title and state title aspirations.

    Follow our updates tonight and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports
     
    It'll be King's Fork ball to start. A great turnout from the host Braves here on Homecoming. Here we go...
     
    That TD was scored by Chantz Baylor, who transferred over to Indian River just a couple weeks ago after playing earlier this season at Princess Anne. Before he left, he was the leading tackler for the Cavaliers and a key ball carrier on offense.
     
    The start for King's Fork has gone from bad to worse and their snapping issues from center to QB continue. After a false start, a high snap results in Leo Wethington losing 3 yards. Marc Dyer also is dropped for a loss of 4. Ah'Shawn Moore, Indian River's impact LB, and DE Lincorey Lucas were both in on those stops.

    A three-and-out results in a punt and Indian River takes over at the 50-yard line, ahead 6-0 with 10:13 left in the first period.
     
    King's Fork needed that and now they take over at their own 46.
     
    King's Fork had something going offensively with a couple short completions by Marc Dyer, who also had a 15-yard scramble that enabled them to move into Indian River territory.
     
    After a fantastic INT by Rose, a bit of a bonehead move to throw the ball at the defender and pick up a 15-yard penalty.

    The Bulldogs begin this 4th series at the Indian River 47.
     
    So we've seen two interceptions thrown by Braves QB Dominique Brooks - the leading passer in Hampton Roads - along with a couple of turnovers by King's Fork (1 on an INT, another on a fumble that the Braves scored off to begin the game).

    King's Fork moves into Indian River territory again, the key play being a 14-yard pass from QB Marc Dyer to WR Qua'Shaun Jackson on 3rd & 7. But once again, a high snap essentially derails the drive on 2nd & 13 with Dyer being dropped for a loss of 1 by LB Ah'Shawn Moore. An incomplete pass on 3rd down means the Bulldogs will punt it away on 4th & 14 from the Braves 34.
     
    To close out the 2nd quarter, it's King's Fork's Devin Chambliss and stud DT Jay'ree Hardy (with over 20 tackles for loss on the year) absolutely gobbling up Indian River's Ricardo Ray for a loss of 3.



    Sloppy start for both teams with 4 penalties on Indian River for 13 yards and 5 penalties for 54 yards on King's Fork.
     
    Sure doesn't sound like two teams that have a total record of 11-1. Sounds more like what you would expect from 1-11 teams.
     
    To start the second quarter, Indian River goes to the air and QB Dominique Brooks hits Tyrell Spurill for a gain of 11 to move the chains on 3rd & 4.

    Brooks hits DeSean Cromwell over the top on a bomb, but it's called back due to a penalty (ineligible receiver downfield). However, the two would connect for one that stands for a gain of 33.

    Indian River's drive fizzles, in part due to another Braves penalty of 10 yards. On 3rd & 13 from the King's Fork 34 - the quick screen to LaMareon James gets nothing. Treyshaun Mitchell, the stud junior defensive tackle, and Joquan Mason were there to meet him right away for no gain.
     
    Let's see if King's Fork can capitalize with their defense standing tall again.
     
    An outstanding drive orchestrated there by Dyer. He was able to pull the ball effectively out of their read-option and the Bulldogs caught the Indian River defense out of position on a couple of occasions. His big conversion was a 4th & 1 QB keeper. No bad snaps that series either, which was extremely critical because that's what plagued them earlier.
     
    Indian River has time to either take a shot in the end zone or go to a sideline route and set up Thaddeus Blackburn for a field goal. They've had most success running the corner routes in this first half.
     
    Braves decided not to play for the field goal and time runs out. Didn't see quite enough urgency out of the Braves on that final series of the half to give themselves a couple more plays potentially.
     
    Some numbers at the break...

    King's Fork 7:
    Marc Dyer - 6-9 for 48Yds. 1-1TD/Int. ratio; 10Car. 27Yds.
    Leo Wethington - 7Car. 36Yds.
    Qua'Shaun Jackson - 5Rec. 46Yds. TD; 3 Solo Tackles
    Bobby Boone - 1Rec. 2Yds; 3 Solo Tackles, INT
    Jeremiah Bryant - 6 Tackles (4 Solo)
    Joquan Mason - 5 Tackles, 0.5 Sack

    Bulldogs - 28 plays for 91 total yards; 6-9 for 48 pass yards; 19 rushes for 43 yards; 2 turnovers (1 lost fumble); 7 penalties for 64 yards


    Indian River 6:
    Dominique Brooks - 13-19 for 141Yds. 0-2TD/Int. ratio; 4Car. 36Yds.
    Rasheen Brooks - 5Rec. 52Yds.
    Tyrell Spruill - 4Rec. 33Yds.
    LaMareon James - 3Rec. 23Yds.
    DeSean Cromwell - 1Rec. 33Yds.
    Ah'Shawn Moore - 6 Tackles, 1.5TFL, Sack

    Braves - 28 plays for 191 total yards; 13-19 for 141 pass yards; 9 rushes for 40 yards; 2 turnovers (both intercepts); 8 penalties for 48 yards
     
    Well, the 2nd half is about to begin and it'll be Indian River ball as King's Fork kicks off... yet, the Homecoming parade is still going on and doesn't look like it'll end for about another 4-5 minutes. Wild.
     
    Following the 2nd half kickoff, Indian River begins at their own 28. It appears Coach Glenwood Ferebee and company want to come out and try to establish the run. Not easy against that d-tackle combo of Treyshaun Mitchell and Jay'ree Hard. Ricardo Ray gains 4, then 2, but on 3rd & 2 they go to the air. Dominique Brooks throws a quick screen intended for DeSean Cromwell, who traps the ball on the ground since it was short and it's incomplete.

    A false start penalty backs the Braves up 5 more, so they should punt it away on 4th & 7 instead of attempting some type of fake.
     
    Thaddeus Blackburn punts it away about 34 yards and King's Fork will take over at their own 36 with 10:31 to go in the 3rd quarter. Scottie Littles and the Bulldogs will look to be patient I would think with a 7-6 lead here and stay balanced, mixing the pass with the run.
     
    King's Fork goes 3 & out on its first series of the second half. Ben Smiley was strong against the run on the second and third down plays to contain the Bulldogs.

    The punt sails out of bounds and Indian River takes over at their own 47 with 9:08 left in the third quarter. The Braves come out with a trips formation to the right side and they could look to get one of those speedy receivers vertical or hit one on a corner route.
     
    Indian River sandwiches in a 10-yard holding penalty between two dropped passes to bring up 3rd & 20 from their own 37. The King's Fork fan section - much smaller than the home crowd here for Indian River is on its feet as they look to apply pressure.

    Jeremiah Bryant with a big hit on Rasheen Brooks on the catch for a minimal gain. That means the Braves will be punting it away again.

     
    King's Fork begins their second series of the second half from their own 39. A decent 3-yard run from Leo Wethington. On 2nd & 7, Bulldogs OC Pete Gale dials up a four-wide formation and Kahari Rodgers gets open on the inside slant pattern, but QB Marc Dyer is unable to connect with him. Dyer scrambles on 3rd & 7 for a gain of 4.

    The Bulldogs punt it away again, and for the second straight time it heads out of bounds. Nothing wrong with that because of the fact that Indian River has the type of talented return men that they can take it the distance.

    Indian Rier takes over at their own 48 - so the punt goes just 6 yards (ok, that part isn't too good) with 6:22 left in the 3rd quarter.
     
    Anxious on the ensuing kickoff, Indian River gets called for offsides. Folks, that's their 12th penalty (yes, 12th penalty) for 71 yards. So that'll back the Braves up 5 yards on the kickoff for Thaddeus Blackburn.

    Just when King's Fork thought it had a momentum swing back on a big return, the Bulldogs cough it up - their 3rd turnover of the night - and LB Ah'Shwan Moore recovers at the 47-yard line and rumbles an additional 17.

    That means Indian River takes over at the KF 30-yard line.
     
    Two tough catches by DeSean Cromwell - the first on 3rd & 7 for 13 yards and the next one on 3rd & 9 for 12 yards down to the 1-yard line of King's Fork.

    On the next play, a really weird occurrence as the Braves fumble the ball in the end zone and after the officials pull players off the pile, they rule a touchdown for Indian River. Lineman Kani Crite appeared to be the one that recovered for Indian River.

    Now, if you recall the infamous Holy Roller play in the NFL back in the day with Dave Casper, you can't fumble forward into the end zone. But doesn't look like that is the case here and a touchdown is the ruling.

    2-point pass is good with Dom Brooks to Chantz Baylor.

     
    Many Indian River fans scoreboard watching probably now know that Oscar Smith - which led 7-0 on Deep Creek late in the second quarter - sits comfortably in front 28-0 on the Hornets in the fourth period. If the two scores hold, it'll be the much anticipated showdown on October 20th at Beard-DeLong-Easley Field with unbeaten Oscar Smith hosting undefeated Indian River.

    On the ensuing kickoff following the Braves touchdown, it looks like running back Ricardo Ray is being helped off the field with an injury. Having him healthy next week is important because he's one of their main ball carriers and a guy they look to give it to on short-yardage situations as well as in the red zone.

    King's Fork starts at their own 24 with 2:58 left in the third quarter, down a couple of scores.
     
    Lucas, checking in at 6-3, 230 pounds, is a name to watch out for in the Class of 2020. Schools such as ODU and Marshall have been recruiting him thus far, and it won't surprise me in the least bit if he's a double-digit offer player upon graduation.

    The punt for King's Fork nets just 22 yards. So Indian River has excellent field position again, at the Bulldogs 26-yard line.
     
    Indian River's focus has been much different in the 2nd half, and up front their o-line has figured out where the blitz is coming from with the King's Fork defense, giving Dom Brooks time to hit his skill players in stride with daylight.
     
    Smiley has been much more active tonight than in my previous viewing of him this season against Nansemond River. I believe I noticed a UVA assistant on the sideline before the game here to check him out as the Cavaliers are among his many suitors and figure to be one of the prime contenders to land him.
     
    After Moore hit Wethington, I believe it was LB Charles Dixon (Morgan St. commit) recovering for the Braves.
     
    Hard to believe that Indian River actually trailed this game 7-6 at intermission. Remember, they were +100 in total yards at that time even with the deficit and had a couple of squandered opportunities on interceptions by Dom Brooks. He's taken better care of the football in the 2nd half and made good decisions, save the one time on 3rd down where he rolled right, could've scrambled close for the first down and decided to throw away from his body to an open receiver and it was incomplete.
     
    Leo Wethington, junior running back for King's Fork and cousin of former Bulldogs standout Deshaun Wethington (who went on to play College Football at Towson), breaks his best run of the night. Wethington gains 28 up the gut.

    A couple of penalties on the Braves move King's Fork closer. Indian River has been flagged 17 time for 112 yards this evening. That is something they have to clean up or else it'll be mighty tough to envision the beating Oscar Smith.
     
    This game is not over as Indian River starts at its own 36. They lose two yards on the ground. On 2nd & 12, Dom Brooks scrambles for 5. Then on 3rd & 7, the Braves go to the air instead of using clock and it's incomplete.

    On 4th & 7 from their own 39, the snap is low and goes past the punter, Thaddeus Blackburn covers it. A loss of 20 and King's Fork starts at the Indian River 19-yard line with 5:53 to play, trailing 34-13.
     
    King's Fork has made a quarterback switch, inserting sophomore Leonta Johnson for Marc Dyer. Johnson's first two passes are incomplete, the second being a drop by his intended receiver.

    Johnson appears to have Kahari Rodgers for a 24-yard touchdown. But officials call it back on holding. His 4th down pass is incomplete.

    So Indian River doges a bullet, taking over inside their own 35 with a 34-13 lead with 4:43 remaining.
     
    Kani Crite is the unsung performer on that d-line playing alongside standouts Ben Smiley and Lincorey Lucas. In many ways, he's one of their most improved players Coach Glenwood Ferebee and defensive coordinator Jeff McGowan will tell you.

    Braves set up at the King's Fork 24 with 3:01 to play.
     
    Not sure why Indian River is throwing the ball, leading comfortably 34-13 with 2:03 to play and the ball in King's Fork territory, but they are for the 37th time of the night... go figure....

    Means I won't get home until after 10 PM :(
     
