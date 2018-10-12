Blog LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (5-1) at Indian River (6-0)

Greetings from Chesapeake as the Indian River Braves (6-0) play host to the King's Fork Bulldogs (5-1) in a highly anticipated Southeastern District showdown. King's Fork last year had its deepest playoff run in school history, beating both Indian River and Oscar Smith during the regular season before falling to Lafayette in the region 4A Championship. Indian River is currently No. 4 in our Class 5 State Top Ten. The Braves are unbeaten and have both region title and state title aspirations. Follow our updates tonight and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports