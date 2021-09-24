Greetings from Norfolk as we are set for kick-off with the Maury Commodores (1-1) at the Lake Taylor Titans (2-1) in an Eastern District clash.



We'll have updates here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports



Before we do, let's look at our mini Preview we put up earlier...



Maury (1-1) at Lake Taylor (2-1) . . . Lake Taylor is averaging 29 points per game and allowing 39 PPG, yet here they are with a chance to go two games over .500 if they can follow up the rally from 20 points down to beat Norview 28-26 by beating Maury for the third time in four meetings. Prior to the Commodores' 49-7 thumping of Lake Taylor on their way to a perfect 15-0 undefeated season, Maury had lost 10 straight to their Norfolk rival. Both suffered an early season blemish with Maury's being of the much closer variety, 29-27 at New Bern in North Carolina, whereas Lake Taylor was routed 56-6 by Phoebus.



Lake Taylor has made a switch at quarterback with Aaron McDaniel (237 pass yards, 3 TD's passing) and that seems to have jump-started their offense with the likes of Tarreon Washington-Jacobs, Chuck Fisher and Reese Williams providing a solid ground attack. Ironically, McDaniel played at Maury a season ago, so he's facing his former team in this one. Sophomore 6'6" WR Elijah Washington is a matchup problem for any defense and caught the game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds left vs. Norview on 4th & Goal.



Maury has a host of weapons steering their attack, headlined by Salem transfer Saquan Miles at QB and versatile WR/ATH/QB Ahmarian Granger, who is committed to Old Dominion and can use this spotlight performance to build his campaign for Eastern District Offensive Player for the Year honors. Both squads returned a lot from last season in terms of contributors in the trenches, so that battle might be a wash, and if mistakes are to a minimum by each, this has the potential to be a barn-burner with frequent scoring.



Ultimately, the key probably will be whether or not Lake Taylor's pass rush can get Miles unglued and force Maury to establish the running game to sustain drives. If the Commodores get time to throw, then Granger and sophomore Da'Vontae Floyd can pose a threat for the Titans secondary.



You have to go back to 2013 to find the last time Lake Taylor lost twice at home in a season. Two losses at home before October for the Titans? That hasn't happened since 2001.



Matt Hatfield Says - Maury 34-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Taylor 24-22





... Set for kick and it'll be Lake Taylor ball first.