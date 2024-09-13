Maury is on the move again after Highland Springs commits its second turnover of the night, this one on a fumble inside the Maury 30. Looks like LB Dylan Goad came away with the pigskin.



The Commodores waste no time going back to the air as they hit LeBron Bond for a 25-yard pass over the middle, plus the Springers get called for a 15-yard personal foul on the play to put them even closer to paydirt.



After a couple of penalties, Maury leaves the offense out there on the field on 4th & 7 from the Springers 9 with three minutes to go in the first half. Au'Tori Newkirk buys time in the pocket, steps up to avoid the rush and completes to LeBron Bond, but he's out of bounds in the back of the end zone.



So the Springers take over at their own 9 with 2:48 to go in the first half.



In some ways, you'd ordinarily be surprised that Dyrri McCain didn't try the fild goal to make the margin a 24-point lead. However, the Commodores are that confident in their offense being able to convert in that situation and get 6 points. Also, as someone in the pressbox said, they're wanting to make a statement tonight.