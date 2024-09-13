matthew328826
Greetings from Highland Springs High School, home of the Springers and we have ourselves another chapter in this rivalry that has formed between two of the state's finest in recent years.
Sitting at 1-1 overall, Highland Springs welcomes in the defending Class 5 State Champion Maury Commodores (1-0).
Kick-off is a little over an hour away on this 78 degree night where it's mostly cloudy, but there is no threat of rain in the forecast.
You can check out our Full Preview and Prediction with Keys to Victory on the VIP Board here + in the Tidewater Predictions column.
We'll be back when things get underway. Updates will follow here + on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports
