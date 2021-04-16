Junior tailback Adrian Warren gets the hand-off and he is leveled by a pair of Phantoms in Jalen Mayo and Kymari Gray, both of whom are juniors. Big fan of Gray's game as he's a potential next-level stud, more at wideout than at defensive back in my opinion. Very smooth. Amazingly, he got forward for a yard instead of a loss of a couple.



A pass is dropped by Mike Green, then the Rams back up five yards on a false start. On 3rd & 14, they hand it off to Sam Boyer and he rips off a big run of 12. That sets up 4th & 2 and there's no doubt in Andy Linn's mind to go for it from the 32 of the Phantoms. Miguel Reel just gets the yards necessary to move the chains before he is stopped by Jermond Simon-Davenport and Ibri Harrell.



On the next play, Reel rumbles 12 yards to the 18 of Phoebus and Phantoms Head Coach Jeremy Blunt burns his first time-out with 2:38 to go in the opening quarter, sensing that his defense needs to make a big stand to minimize the early bleeding.