Blog LIVE Game Blog of Region 3A Finals: #2 Phoebus (4-0) at #1 Lafayette (6-0)

Greetings from Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on this comfortably, sunny Friday night in April. Who would've thought we'd have High School Football playoff action at this time of the calendar a year ago, huh?

It's the #2 seed Phoebus Phantoms (4-0) visiting the top-seeded Lafayette Rams (6-0) for the Region 3A Championship. The last time they squared off? It was in 1996 when the Phantoms won a regular season contest by a count of 35-8. In fact, Phoebus has won 11 in a row in this head-to-head series with Lafayette's last victory over the Phantoms coming in 1985.

The stakes are much higher, of course. The winner gets to host the winner of the Region 3B Championship between Goochland and Independence in next weekend's State Semis.

Follow updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports
 
Lafayette gets the ball first and they start at their own 24. They run it with senior Miguel Reel and junior Sam Boyer for six yards. On 3rd down, they go to the air with sophomore Luke Hanson (UVA baseball commit) finding 6'3" two-sport junior Donald Gatling for a quick screen that nets nine yards and move the chains.

The Rams continue to muscle their way up the middle with the running game with Boyer, Reel and even QB Luke Hanson for a five-yard keeper. Nearly a lost fumble, but the Rams recover it before 3rd & from the 38 of Phoebus. The Phantoms would love to get a stop for loss here.
 
Lafayette converts the 3rd & 1 with QB Luke Hanson pushing ahead for 3 to the Phoebus 35. Then it's more of Miguel Reel as the 6-foot-2, 215-pound ball carrier bulls his way forward for another first down. An incomplete pass on first down and the Rams have it 2nd & 10 from the 25 of Phoebus with 5:55 left in the opening period. This drive has been almost six minutes long and textbook Rams football.

The o-line of senior Lawrence Tyler (6-4, 280), senior Bradley White (6-5, 240), senior Tommy Gardner (6-4, 320), junior Andy Anderson (6-2, 250) and junior Bryce Copeland (6-0, 232) are controlling the line of scrimmage quite well to this point. A time-out called by the host Rams before 2nd & 10.
 
Phoebus begins with 5:30 in the opening period, trailing Lafayette 7-0, from their own 16 as dynamic three-phase playmaker Kymari Gray slips on the ensuing kickoff. Gray had two pick-sixes in last week's victory over Hopewell, who won the Class 3 state title in 2019. But Phoebus doesn't help its cause with a false start.

After sophomore Ty'Reon Taylor gains 4 yards - stopped by UVA signee Mike Green and senior Aidan Byron - the Phantoms nearly have Mark Wagner's first pass of the night picked off by senior DB Lamont Jones. Then a pass intended for Keshawn Pruitt on third down is off his fingertips.

Moises Luna punts it away and it is downed at the 40 of Phoebus, where Lafayette takes over with 4:31 to go in the opening frame.
 
Junior tailback Adrian Warren gets the hand-off and he is leveled by a pair of Phantoms in Jalen Mayo and Kymari Gray, both of whom are juniors. Big fan of Gray's game as he's a potential next-level stud, more at wideout than at defensive back in my opinion. Very smooth. Amazingly, he got forward for a yard instead of a loss of a couple.

A pass is dropped by Mike Green, then the Rams back up five yards on a false start. On 3rd & 14, they hand it off to Sam Boyer and he rips off a big run of 12. That sets up 4th & 2 and there's no doubt in Andy Linn's mind to go for it from the 32 of the Phantoms. Miguel Reel just gets the yards necessary to move the chains before he is stopped by Jermond Simon-Davenport and Ibri Harrell.

On the next play, Reel rumbles 12 yards to the 18 of Phoebus and Phantoms Head Coach Jeremy Blunt burns his first time-out with 2:38 to go in the opening quarter, sensing that his defense needs to make a big stand to minimize the early bleeding.
 
