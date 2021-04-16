matthew328826
Greetings from Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on this comfortably, sunny Friday night in April. Who would've thought we'd have High School Football playoff action at this time of the calendar a year ago, huh?
It's the #2 seed Phoebus Phantoms (4-0) visiting the top-seeded Lafayette Rams (6-0) for the Region 3A Championship. The last time they squared off? It was in 1996 when the Phantoms won a regular season contest by a count of 35-8. In fact, Phoebus has won 11 in a row in this head-to-head series with Lafayette's last victory over the Phantoms coming in 1985.
The stakes are much higher, of course. The winner gets to host the winner of the Region 3B Championship between Goochland and Independence in next weekend's State Semis.
Follow updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports
