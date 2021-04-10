



Suddenly up to 240 yards rushing are the Titans of Lake Taylor High, just one more score away from making this a running clock affair. The 1-2 punch of Chuck Fisher and Tarreon Washington-Jacobs have been stellar, plus they're both tenth graders. That's encouraging for Coach Hank Sawyer, who many wondered what he'd do at running back with Malik Newton enrolling in college early to Pitt at the time.



This thing quickly turned for the worst for Warwick right before the half when Jeff Foster found Darious Speight on that long aerial scoring strike on third down. Come up with a stop there and the Raiders get to the break only down 7-0.



But while the Lake Taylor offense is hitting on all cylinders in this second half, a lot of credit must go to the defense for the Titans, too. Kelveon Whitmore and Elijah Washington - one being a senior and the other a freshman - came up with key takeaways. The other nine defenders, especially the likes of Speight, Pierre Royster and Keon Stith, have done their part as well.