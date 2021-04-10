matthew328826
Greetings from Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, where on this warm, sunny Saturday in Norfolk it's the reigning Class 4 State Champion Lake Taylor Titans (4-0) playing host to the #4 seed Warwick Raiders (4-1) form Newport News.
This is a re-match of a regional semifinal won by the Titans just two Novembers ago, 21-14.
Of note - - Warwick is without two very key players in DB/WR Messiah Russell (James Madison University signee), who is out with a partially torn patellar tendon that'll sideline him for a few months, and RB Bryce Buchanan (shoulder injury).
Follow updates throughout the game on the Blog here and via my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports
It'll be Lake Taylor ball to start...
