Blog LIVE Game Blog - Oscar Smith (5-0) at King's Fork (6-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Suffolk, VA on this Friday, October 14, 2022 evening where the temperatures is quite pleasant as the King's Fork Bulldogs (6-0) host the reigning two-time Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith Tigers (5-0).

We'll have updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports

Before we kick, check out our Preview below...


Oscar Smith (5-0) at King's Fork (6-0) . . . This has been one of the more anticipated games on the state docket since the schedule was made. Back in 2017, King’s Fork outlasted Oscar Smith 29-23 in a thriller where QB Justin German threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns – the eventual game-winner coming with 1:14 to play when he found receiver Cherrod Joe for a 53-yard strike on fourth-and-10. That answered Oscar Smith going ahead on a 56-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-11 earlier in the quarter.

Certainly, the cast of characters have changed from that game, but there are some juicy storylines. King’s Fork Head Coach Anthony Joffrion was a Bulldogs assistant the last time the Suffolk school hosted and beat the Tigers. Furthermore, he played for current Oscar Smith Head Coach Chris Scott at Ocean Lakes. He was an assistant of Scott’s with the Tigers as well. Thus far, King’s Fork is averaging 40.8 points per game and allowing just 6.8 PPG.

Scott’s Tigers – the reigning two-time Class 6 State Champions – have won 16 games in a row and 31 straight over Southeastern District opponents. They needed to rally from a 17-0 deficit in the second period to beat Indian River, 19-17, just two weeks ago. That less than stellar performance aside, the Tigers are putting up 48.2 points per game and allowing just 10.2 PPG.

Oscar Smith has alternated quarterbacks this year between Cade Cox (611 yards, 8-1 TD/Int. ratio) and Parker Lancaster (406 yards, 6-1 TD/Int. ratio). There are weapons for both with the speedy Jamauri ‘Bam’ Knox (23Rec. 421Yds. 3 TD’s), Xavier Lewis and West Virginia commit Tory Johnson Jr. (13Rec. 260Yds. 5 TD’s). As important as the passing game, getting the ground game with Isaac Huffman on track is essential against a King’s Fork defense that rallies to the ball well collectively, led by All-State DB Antione Gray, Latavion Wynn (5 sacks), Ronald Rhodes and Malachi Nixon. That group held Western Branch to 57 total yards of offense in a win last month.

The Tigers have to be able to slow down a King’s Fork offense that can strike in a bunch of different ways, headed up by dual-threat QB Cameron Butler (1251 total yards, 17 TD’s), RB JaVon Ford (8 TD’s rushing) and WR Kaletri Boyd, arguably the most dynamic player on the field. On the year, Boyd had 10 TD’s and that included a 94-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter of their 35-14 win over Deep Creek along with an 80-yard touchdown catch. Getting takeaways will be important for the Oscar Smith defense and DB Damon ‘D.J.’ Etheridge has 5 INT’s the past two weeks, one of which he returned for a score against Great Bridge. Edge rusher Jerrod Wilson (5 sacks) also is going to be looking to cause havoc like he did when he created the go-ahead score on a strip-sack at Indian River.

We’ll really find out if Oscar Smith’s offense is still trying to figure some things out or not in this spot because King’s Fork comes into this one oozing with confidence, similar to five years ago when they snapped the Tigers SED streak. Keeping composure and not having a myriad of penalties, which plagued them a season ago in this matchup, will be huge. In close games, the Tigers know how to finish and they should not be fazed at all by the atmosphere or crowd if it goes down to the wire.

Matt Hatfield Says – King's Fork 20-14
Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 21-20
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Boom - just like that, the Tigers get on the board first. The sophomore Jones shot out of a cannon on that one, doing a little bit of weaving at first and then put the jets on to the house.

We'll see if King's Fork can recover, much like they did from the 98-yard pick-six by Western Branch before doubling up the Bruins 14-7.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
King's Fork's opening series begins at their own 30 after a 9-yard kickoff return by Kaletri Boyd. The Bulldogs move the sticks on 3rd & 2 with a run of 4 on a QB keeper by Cam Butler following runs of 5 from him and 3 by sophomore RB JaVon Ford.

But then the Oscar Smith defense stiffens. Seven different Tigers made a tackle - either solo or assist - on that possession. King's Fork will punt it away on 4th & 9 from their own 43
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Etheridge had the hat-trick with 3 INT's against Great Bridge last week and two the week before in their comeback from 17 points down to edge Indian River 19-17.

Just like that, the Tigers have hushed this boisterous home King's Fork crowd here in Suffolk to where you could hear a pin drop.

Now recovering becomes all the tougher as Oscar Smith seldom ever blows a 14-point cushion.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
King's Fork's second possession begins at their own 40-yard line after Denosh Rodgers returns the ensuing kickoff about 9 yards. JaVon Ford is halted to a gain of 3 on a run on first down. On 2nd & 7, it's QB Cam Butler trying to hit Jahmel Mackey over the middle and it's just barely incomplete. They see Butler take off on 3rd & 7 for a run of 4 before he's hit by a couple of Oscar Smith defenders, including Jacoby Marshall, who already has four assisted stops in this game.

On 4th & 3 from the Smith 47, Butler comes through with a clutch completion to Jahmel Mackey worth six yards. They then move the chains again with Butler taking off for 12 on a run. Now they are in the midst of a very healthy drive, at the Tigers 35. Finishing it of the utmost importance.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
After King's Fork is unsuccessful on an onside kick attempt - as Anthony Joffrion channels his inner Chris Scott (hey, he played for him), the Bulldogs step up in a mighty way defensively.

Oscar Smith's first series starts at the King's Fork 48 with 4:45 to go in the opening frame, amazingly after building a 14-0 lead through special teams alone. They go 3 & out as the run game is sniffed out immediately by Antoine Gray, who has a tackle for loss on second down. Their pass on 3rd & 12 is incomplete with QB Cade Cox being drilled by Latavion Wynn.

Smith punts it away. King's Fork takes over at their own 12 with 3:13 to go in the opening frame as they have a chance now on their third series to tie this up with a long scoring drive.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Go figure this right? King's Fork got a nice run of 27 yards by Ayden Lewis to begin their third possession. But after JaVon Ford gets 3, a gain of 6 on a screen by Cam Butler to Kaletri Boyd, the Bulldogs get nothing on a 3rd & 1 run. They then see Butler get tackled by Jerrod Wilson and Xavier Jones, so Smith is able to take over at the Bulldogs 47 with 1:10 to go in the opening period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Without that scramble by Cox, the Smith offense was going nowhere. Good, safe move by Chris Scott to take the points with the field goal, rather than try to go for it on 4th & 4 from inside the 10 after King's Fork stuffed them the two previous plays effectively. Jacolbe Leonard had a big tackle for loss on that possession for the Bulldogs defense.

King's Fork will start its fourth possession from their own 23 with 8:22 to go in the half, trailing by 10, but no in panic mode after the 12-yard kickoff return by Ayden Lewis.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

The big drive extender was a 3rd & 4 pass where QB Cam Butler found Denosh Rodgers over the middle for a gain of about 7-8 yards, then hit him again for about 6-7 more to set up the tough run by Ford, who broke away from tacklers and then was off to the races.

One of my questions about Ford was if he had home-run ability, breakaway speed, and that run may put that to bed there. He's up to 70 yards on six rushes after the Smith defense had pretty much kept him in check with firm hits prior to that long scamper.

King's Fork then kicks it into the end zone for a touchback as the Tigers will begin at their own 20 with 6:29 to go in the second quarter, badly needing some offensive juice to quiet the home fans.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Oscar Smith's offense is still unable to get out of its own way, even following an encroachment by King's Fork to make it 1st & 5. They get 2 on the run to Isaac Huffman, but on 2nd & 2, it's an interception as Cade Cox is picked on a passed tipped in the end zone. Malachi Nixon comes down with the INT for King's Fork.

So the Bulldogs have great field position at the Tigers 12-yard line with 5:46 before intermission after Nixon returns it 19 yards.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

The Smith defense thought it bottled up King's Fork as JaVon Ford gained 3, then a jet sweep run with playmaker Kaletri Boyd lost 7 yards as Jarrell Johns and Robbie Jones read it wonderfully.

Butler made a terrific play with his feet in the pocket to move and find Lewis in the back of the end zone. He's been on point since an 0 for 3 start as he's now 6 of 10 for 73 yards with a pair of scores, plus 31 yards rushing on 8 attempts.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
A short kickoff by King's Fork gifts Oscar Smith with excellent field position, at the Bulldogs 46 with 4:11 to go in the second quarter. You know Chris Scott will stay aggressive and try to hit them with a deep shot or get a scoring chance before the break to re-claim the lead.

Cade Cox runs for 4 and then on 2nd & 6 he finds Xavier Lewis, who catches the curl, then breaks away from the corner with his strength and puts Oscar Smith back in front.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

A lot of the King's Fork fans are restless that Anthony Joffrion has not kicked it deep and is instead trying the short kickoffs because statistically, the Bulldogs have completely dominated this one until that 42-yard TD play from Cade Cox to Xavier Lewis. The Tigers haven't been able to establish the run, and 17 of their points have come off special teams (2 kick / punt return scores along with a field goal).
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Couldn't tell which one of those big Oscar Smith defensive lineman got a paw on the football to bat the Cam Butler pass into the air and allow Etheridge to intercept it and return it about 10-12 yards in the red zone. Now the Tigers are smelling the end zone.

An illegal sub penalty puts it half the distance to the goal, so the Tigers should be able to run it here behind that large o-line - featuring D-1 commits in Tajh Boyd (Liberty) and Brock Stukes (North Carolina A&T) - and increase their advantage.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
King's Fork is trying to go quick for this seventh possession to get points here with 2:25 before the break, trailing Oscar Smith 31-21. JaVon Ford gains 3 on a run and then it's a quick pass to Denosh Rodgers gains 5 and it's Butler rushing for 10 on 3rd & 2. A couple plays later on 2nd & 9, it's Rodgers gaining 18 on a pass from Butler and they're now into Smith territory.

At the Tigers 20 they are for 3rd & 1 with 12 seconds to go in the first half following a 9-yard connection from Butler to Ford, who shimmied past multiple defenders. Coach Chris Scott of Oscar Smith will use a time-out.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

How clutch has Etheridge been the past few weeks? Just incredible as King's Fork has to feel it should be up or tied in this game the way they have moved the ball up and down the field.

We'll have stats in a bit.... and it'll be King's Fork football to begin the 2nd half.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Stats at the Half:

Oscar Smith 31:
Cade Cox - 1-3 for 42Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio; 4Car. 21Yds.
Xavier Lewis - 1Rec. 42Yds. TD
Jamauri 'Bam' Knox - 6Car. 3Yds. TD
Isaac Huffman - 3Car. 4Yds.
Jacoby Marshall - 7 Total Tackles
Jerrod Wilson - 4 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
Damon Etheridge - 4 Solo Tackles, 2 INT's

Tigers - 16 plays for 70 total yards (1-3 for 42 yards passing, 1 TD, 1 INT; 13 rushes for 28 yards); 1 turnover; 1 penalty for 15 yards


King's Fork 21:
Cameron Butler - 9-16 for 105Yds.
JaVon Ford - 8Car. 76Yds. TD; 1Rec. 9Yds.
Denosh Rodgers - 5Rec. 68Yds. TD
Ayden Lewis - 1Car. 27Yds; 1Rec. 16Yds. TD
Kaletri Boyd - 1Rec. 6Yds.
Antoine Gray - 3 Tackles, TFL

Bulldogs - (9-16 for 105 yards passing, 2 TD's, 2 INT's; 21 rushes for 145 yards); 2 turnovers; 4 penalties for 27 yards


 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Not a good start to the 2nd half for King's Fork as they touch a ball that looked to be going out of bounds and they begin at their own 4-yard line, trailing Oscar Smith by ten. The Tigers defense will make it hard enough to come back, but the special teams woes are doing them in so far tonight.

After JaVon Ford gains 13 yards on his first three rushes of the half to move the sticks, the Bulldogs try sweep with Denosh Rodgers that gets nothing. The Tigers still have plenty of defensive speed and they get to the perimeter effectively to make the stop. Then the pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage on 3rd & 9, forcing a punt.

King's Fork's defense has to get off the field quickly or else trouble will be brewing.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Now, the Tigers are back in a comfort zone. King's Fork begins their second series of the half at their own 20 with 8:17 to go in the third period. Cam Butler is picked off for the third time on the night as sophomore Jaden Dabbs picks off the pass and returns it to the King's Fork 22.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

This Etheridge kid is an uncommitted senior, by the way. He's listed at 6-foot-tall, 181 pounds. Certainly a sleeper prospect because he was not a major contributor on their last two state title teams, but is playing like the Defensive MVP of the Southeastern District right now.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Aided by a couple of Oscar Smith penalties, the Bulldogs defense now has a chance to get off the field with the Tigers looking at 3rd & 32 from their own 14. The Cade Cox pass goes off the hands of one Tigers player and to Breon Dupree, who is only able to gain two yards.

The Tigers punt it away and King's Fork has good field position at the Smith 46 with 3:50 to go in the third quarter, but certainly needing a touchdown with a 45-21 deficit.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

King's Fork forces a 3 & out, but once they get it back, they are unable to get their passing game back on track. Cam Butler, who has been picked off three times tonight after a 6 for 10 start, gets sacked on 4th & 11 by Jordan Rayner and Jerrod Wilson.

The Tigers take over at the King's Fork 34, leading 45-21 with 6:10 to play and thinking about running the clock out.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,453
661
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Make a mistake or fail to capitalize against a team like Oscar Smith and they make you pay dearly. The Tigers have done it tonight and really raised their play in the second half.

King's Fork has not handled adversity as well as I'm sure Coach Anthony Joffrion and his staff would like to see. They'll have to respond from this and finish out the regular season strong to secure the No. 1 seed in Region 4A.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog Game Blog: Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17 - FINAL

Replies
34
Views
703
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (1-0) at Indian River (2-0)

Replies
25
Views
433
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Lake Taylor (3-0) at Maury (1-1)

Replies
29
Views
496
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions VHSL Week 8 Football Picks for Friday 10-13-22 & Saturday 10-14-22

Replies
0
Views
31
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Blog - Highland Springs (5-0) at Colonial Forge (2-2)

Replies
35
Views
648
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826

Latest posts

Top Bottom