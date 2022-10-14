Greetings from Suffolk, VA on this Friday, October 14, 2022 evening where the temperatures is quite pleasant as the King's Fork Bulldogs (6-0) host the reigning two-time Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith Tigers (5-0).



We'll have updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports



Before we kick, check out our Preview below...





Oscar Smith (5-0) at King's Fork (6-0) . . . This has been one of the more anticipated games on the state docket since the schedule was made. Back in 2017, King’s Fork outlasted Oscar Smith 29-23 in a thriller where QB Justin German threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns – the eventual game-winner coming with 1:14 to play when he found receiver Cherrod Joe for a 53-yard strike on fourth-and-10. That answered Oscar Smith going ahead on a 56-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-11 earlier in the quarter.



Certainly, the cast of characters have changed from that game, but there are some juicy storylines. King’s Fork Head Coach Anthony Joffrion was a Bulldogs assistant the last time the Suffolk school hosted and beat the Tigers. Furthermore, he played for current Oscar Smith Head Coach Chris Scott at Ocean Lakes. He was an assistant of Scott’s with the Tigers as well. Thus far, King’s Fork is averaging 40.8 points per game and allowing just 6.8 PPG.



Scott’s Tigers – the reigning two-time Class 6 State Champions – have won 16 games in a row and 31 straight over Southeastern District opponents. They needed to rally from a 17-0 deficit in the second period to beat Indian River, 19-17, just two weeks ago. That less than stellar performance aside, the Tigers are putting up 48.2 points per game and allowing just 10.2 PPG.



Oscar Smith has alternated quarterbacks this year between Cade Cox (611 yards, 8-1 TD/Int. ratio) and Parker Lancaster (406 yards, 6-1 TD/Int. ratio). There are weapons for both with the speedy Jamauri ‘Bam’ Knox (23Rec. 421Yds. 3 TD’s), Xavier Lewis and West Virginia commit Tory Johnson Jr. (13Rec. 260Yds. 5 TD’s). As important as the passing game, getting the ground game with Isaac Huffman on track is essential against a King’s Fork defense that rallies to the ball well collectively, led by All-State DB Antione Gray, Latavion Wynn (5 sacks), Ronald Rhodes and Malachi Nixon. That group held Western Branch to 57 total yards of offense in a win last month.



The Tigers have to be able to slow down a King’s Fork offense that can strike in a bunch of different ways, headed up by dual-threat QB Cameron Butler (1251 total yards, 17 TD’s), RB JaVon Ford (8 TD’s rushing) and WR Kaletri Boyd, arguably the most dynamic player on the field. On the year, Boyd had 10 TD’s and that included a 94-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter of their 35-14 win over Deep Creek along with an 80-yard touchdown catch. Getting takeaways will be important for the Oscar Smith defense and DB Damon ‘D.J.’ Etheridge has 5 INT’s the past two weeks, one of which he returned for a score against Great Bridge. Edge rusher Jerrod Wilson (5 sacks) also is going to be looking to cause havoc like he did when he created the go-ahead score on a strip-sack at Indian River.



We’ll really find out if Oscar Smith’s offense is still trying to figure some things out or not in this spot because King’s Fork comes into this one oozing with confidence, similar to five years ago when they snapped the Tigers SED streak. Keeping composure and not having a myriad of penalties, which plagued them a season ago in this matchup, will be huge. In close games, the Tigers know how to finish and they should not be fazed at all by the atmosphere or crowd if it goes down to the wire.



Matt Hatfield Says – King's Fork 20-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 21-20