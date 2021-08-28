Blog LIVE Game Blog - Phoebus at Lake Taylor

matthew328826

Greetings from Norfolk on this 95-plus degree night or so it seems as the Lake Taylor Titans host the Phoebus Phantoms in a matchup of team quite familiar with each other. For years, these two would collide in the playoffs, then Phoebus dropped down to Class 3 and now this year the Titans drop down to Region 3A. So it's quite possible we see these two meet up again in the regional semis or for the Region 3A title on Thanksgiving weekend.

We'll provide updates - as long this temporary / old computer I'm using tonight holds up - and via Twitter @ hatfieldspots!
 
Phoebus has come out strong running the football with two runs from Ty'Reon Taylor and two runs from QB Mark Wagner picking up substantial yardage. Taylor's fist two runs gain 14, while Wagner picks up 29.

The Phantoms are looking at a 3rd & 2 at the Titans 26 early in the opening period on this first possession.
 
Phantoms converted the 3rd & 2 as Ty Taylor got just enough yardage, barely, to move the chains.

Lake Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer cautioned before the game they are still missing some bodies, not disclosing who(m), so you have to wonder about their depth in this heat if the deficit grows tonight. They badly would like to answer that score with a touchdown drive of their own.

The Titans start at their own 30 with 9:02 to go in the opening stanza.
 
Making his first start at QB after four-year starter Jeff Foster graduated, Aquan Ballad gains 11 yards to move the chains on Lake Taylor's first play from scrimmage. However, just a couple plays later, the Phantoms defense has them facing a 3rd & 9 following an incompletion on his first pass.

Two nice plays in coverage by 5-9, 162 senior Kevon Pruitt - covering 6'7" sophomore sensation Elijah Washington - force Lake Taylor to bring on the punting unit with 7:37 to go in the opening quarter.
 
A good tackle by Lake Taylor's Syncere Hawkins on the punt limits the extra dangerous Kymari Gray of Phoebus to just a 1-yard punt return. Gray, as some may recall, had two pick-sixes against Hopewell last season in the playoffs.

Ty Taylor rushes for 11 on the first play of the second series for Phoebus, now at their own 32 and continuing to give the usually stout Titans run defense fits.
 
Basically, the Lake Taylor defense got caught in a bad spot there as they overloaded to one side and on the sprint option, Wagner had total daylight up the middle - almost as if it was a QB draw and no safety in the middle to meet him about 10 yards on the run. So instead, he was off to the races and no one could catch him.
 
Just when Lake Taylor thought it had Phoebus stopped, facing a 4th & 10 from the Titans 39, QB Mark Wagner and RB Ty Taylor connect to move the chains. Taylor picks up 16 on the screen.

Inside slant on the next key situation - a 3rd & 9 from the 23 - and it's the guy they call KK, Kymari Gray, finding the end zone for Phoebus on a 23-yard reception from Wagner. It was a bullet pass by Wagner right on the money.

Phoebus has the host Titans stunned right now.
 
A TD saving tackle by Davion Roberts - who has been key on special teams for Phoebus - limits Tarreon Washington-Jacobs to a 29-yard kickoff return rather than an 86-yard variety to the house that would've gotten the Titans on the scoreboard.
 
Aquan Ballard rushes for 12 yards into Phoebus territory. He then bobbles the snap, gets on it, and the Titans see their ground game stymied for a pick up of just 1 on second down. On 3rd & 9, Ballard completes his first pass of the evening to Chris Washington. He's short of the marker.

On 4th & 2, Chuck Fisher puts the ball on the carpet and junior DL Mycal McMullin recovers for Phoebus with 34 seconds to go in the opening period. Phoebu has it, and a 21-0 lead, at their own 35.
 
A simple toss play to Taylor near the Phoebus sideline, he sees green grass ahead of him, gets help on a block from Kymari Gray, and takes it in with ease.

Before folks bury Lake Taylor as not what they've been, let's point out that they have gotten in only a couple of practices and no scrimmages coming off of COVID protocol, and the rust is clearly showing tonight. Plus, neither has worn pads all week due to the outrageous heat around the area.
 
Mark Wagner is now 4 of 6 for 112 yards passing and 3 TD's to three different receivers. All four completions have been to four different guys.

Haven't seen Lake Taylor get taken behind the woodshed like this since maybe their playoff game at Dinwiddie several years ago or on national TV when they played host to Oscar Smith (led by NFL d-linemen Andrew Brown and Josh Sweat) on a night when their starting QB Delmon Williams suffered a season-ending injury.
 
Lake Taylor goes 3 & out as the Phoebus defense once again controls the line of scrimmage with Mycal McMullin and Anthony Reddick headlining that strong defensive line.

Lake Taylor's defensive front makes a stand as the Phantoms get the ball back at the 45 of Lake Taylor early in the second quarter. Credit Isaiah Thompson and Sencere Royster for creating a 3rd & long.

A great diving effort by sophomore Keyontae Gray on 3rd & 20, but the pass is incomplete. Phoebus punts it away for the first time tonight on its sixth possession.

Lake Taylor will start its fourth series with 7:38 to go in the first half, trailing 35-0.

I'm sweating like crazy in this triple-digit pressbox, so yours truly may take a short break unless something big happens.
 
Kevon Pruitt picks off the new Lake Taylor QB - sophomore Aaron McDaniel - and returns it to midfield with 5:57 to go in the half.

McDaniel starts at middle linebacker for the Titans on defense and Coach Sawyer is high on him.

Right now though, Coach Jeremy Blunt of Phoebus would like on more insurance score before the half to secure that running clock starts when the third quarter commences.
 
Lake Taylor's defense comes up with a stop, so the Titans get the ball back with 4:05 to go in the half. After moving the chains once with a 12-yard run from Reese Williams, the Phoebus defense comes up with a big stop on 4th & 1. Emerson Hurd, a junior linebacker, dropped Williams for a loss of 2.

So Phoebus now has a chance to strike again, with 1:25 to go in the half, at the Lake Taylor 36.
 
A simple out route and Gray turns the jets up the field and scores for a touchdown that he made look effortless.

Be interested to see how Gray's recruitment plays out as two in-state programs - ODU and Liberty - have been in pursuit, plus he's got some other FBS and FCS suitors outside the Commonwealth.
 
Some numbers at the break...

Phoebus 42:
Mark Wagner - 6-10 for 156Yds. 4-0 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 86Yds. TD
Ty'Reon Taylor - 8Car. 99Yds. TD; 1Rec. 16Yds.
Kymari Gray - 2Rec. 58Yds. 2TD's
Jalen Mayo - 1Rec. 50Yds. TD
Jordan Bass - 1Rec. 24Yds. TD
Keyontae Gray - 1Rec. 8Yds.
Anthony Reddick - 5 Tackles (2 Solo), 0.5TFL

Phantoms - 26 plays for 338 total yards (6 of 10 for 156 yards passing; 16 rushes for 182 yards); 1 penalty for 12 yards; 0 turnovers


Lake Taylor 0:
Aquan Ballard - 2-6 for 5Yds; 5Car. 24Yds.
Reese Williams - 2Car. 16Yds.
Tarreon Washington-Jacobs - 3Car. 6Yds.
Aaron McDaniel - 1-2 for 4Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Chris Washington - 1Rec. 7Yds.
Elijah Washington - 2Rec. 2Yds.

Titans - 22 plays for 55 total yards (3 of 8 for 9 yards passing, INT; 14 rushes for 46 yards, 1 lost fumble in the run game); 1 penalty for 5 yards; 4 turnovers (3 lost fumbles)


1st Half Defensive Sheet below...

1630197003318.png
 
As we begin the 2nd half, the Lake Taylor scoreboard and clock is malfunctioning, so time will be kept on the field. Definitely not a memorable night for the Titans and their faithful. Phoebus fans, however, are enjoying this one thoroughly.

Lake Taylor starts the 2nd half with possession at their own 39. Running clock is in effect.
 
Great snag from Elijah Washington, who goes by the nickname around these parts of 'Moss,' and he shows some scoot after the catch to reach the end zone.

Phoebus wanted a shutout tonight, but they can't be too disappointed to be up 36 points on the road on a team that has won four of the past five meetings coming into tonight.
 
Anthony Britton, the Granby transfer, shows some prowess on the defensive line to come through and drop the talented Ty Taylor for a loss of 4. Britton is a name to remember at 6-5, 255 pounds. Then on 3rd & 14, it's Mark Wagner dropped for a loss of 1 b y Britton and Sencere Royster.

A rare 3 & out for the Phoebus offense, which was beyond lethal in the first half, and they punt it to Lake Taylor.

The Titans take over at their own 30, trailing by 36, with the clock dwindling below 4 minute to go in the 3rd quarter.
 
Donald Gatling comes up with a pair of pick-sixes tonight, matching what new teammate Kymari Gray did in a playoff game earlier this calendar year for the Phantoms in a game against Hopewell.

The perimeter pieces for Phoebus rival maybe one of their State Championship squads of the past when they had Breon Key and Romond Deloatch on the outside giving PD foes - and beyond - nightmares. Dominant effort against a Titans squad that graduated some of its best skill people in Pierre Royster, Jeff Foster, Darious Speight and Camauri Hunter.

One plus for both squad is the low penalty count - just 2 for Phoebus for 17 yards compared to only one for 5 yards by my count on the Titans.
 
