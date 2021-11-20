Jamarion Chavis of Hopewell fair catches the Phoebus punt at his own 20 with 4:48 to go in the third quarter. So the Blue Devils get stuck in neutral on a couple of plays with an incomplete pass and a 2-yard run before a penalty backs them up 5.



On 3rd & 13, a wild play as Cumbie is intercepted by Darius Matthews at the Phoebus 48, who returns it about 36 yards before Kesean Henderson strips him and the Blue Devils appear to have possession. The referees are sorting it out to see who will have the football. There were two different flags on the play. This play could turn out to be game-changing in a 7-all battle where the next score might very well determine the outcome.



After sorting it out, it looks Phoebus will have the ball at the 45 of Hopewell as they are backed up following a personal foul with 3:35 to go in the quarter. Maybe a break for the Phantoms. Now it's their chance to cash in on it...