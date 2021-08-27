Blog LIVE Game Blog - Salem-VB at Landstown

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Virginia Beach's Landstown High School on this 91-degree night on August 27th as the 2021 High School Football season gets underway for the host Eagles out of Region 6A and the visiting Salem Sun Devils from Region 5A.

These two Virginia Beach rivals have plenty on the line in this one as they've had some compelling, close battles over the years. The major storyline tonight is that Marcus Johnson-Williams makes his debut as Salem's Head Coach. He once was an assistant at Landstown under Tommy Reamon, the Eagles Head Coach.

Of note - - Landstown star Tychaun Chapman, a transfer from Princess Anne who is committed to UNC, is not in uniform tonight and watching from the sidelines. Chapman is out with an undisclosed injury. Reamon could not speak to the severity, but did say he hopes to have him back in the lineup "in a couple of weeks."

Follow here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports for further updates tonight!
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
No scoring to speak of just thee possessions into this one. In fact, no first downs yet. Landstown went 3 & out, followed by Salem getting stopped on 4th & 1 from the Eagles 43 after a bad snap.

Landstown then goes 3 & out and a 6-yard punt gives Salem decent field position at their own 45 with 6:17 to go in the opening period. Both teams are clearly feeling each other out at this point.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Freshman running back Ravon Moore - a 5-foot-9, 190-pound athlete with good burst - is able to move the chains for the first time this evening for either team. His run of 6 yards on 3rd & 1 puts the Sun Devils at the 40-yard line of Landstown. The Eagles use their first time-out at 5:10 to go in the opening period.

They follow that up with a nifty jet sweep run with junior Jahrell Walton to gain 6 yards. We have an injury time-out as a Landstown defender is being looked at... the defender is #4 Theo Sherrod, a key two-way performer. He's favoring the right ankle.

Be interested to see if Salem takes a shot with the passing game here on 2nd & 4 with it likely being two-down territory.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
As I thought they might, Salem took a shot down the field on 2nd & 4 from the Landstown 34. Angelo Liotta, a transfer from Catholic High, lofted a good ball to freshman Faiben Wells down the sideline in one-on-one coverage. Wells was unable to haul the pass in for a big gain.

A holding penalty a couple plays later backs Salem up to the 38 of Landstown. That will help the Eagles in trying to stop a Sun Devils offense that's beginning to gain confidence.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Salem's drive fizzles as Dante Gooden makes a sack, and on 2nd & 31, Angelo Liotta finds Ahmarri Williams for a 25-yard completion. Williams did a great job of picking up yards after the catch on that stop route. But on 3rd & 6, Ravon Moore is dropped for a loss of 4.

On 4th & 10, it's the Landstown defense forcing an incomplete as Liotta had to basically throw it over the top of the defense out of the reach of his receiver.

Landstown begins at its own 25 for their second offensive series of the night with 2:09 to go in the opening quarter.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Jahiel Mitchell thought he had a pick-six for Salem on 2nd & 8, however, the Sun Devils get called for two 15-yard penalties on his 49-yard return to the house. One was a helmet-to-helmet hit, while the other was an unsportsmanlike conduct.

That means Salem begins shop for their third series at their own 39 with 44.2 seconds to go. Ravon Moore rushes for 6 to conclude the period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

As expected, a defensive tussle in this one. Salem sees QB Angelo Liotta sacked on 2nd down by Dante Gooden (he's got 3 stops for loss so far) and a pass is hopelessly incomplete on 3rd & 14. Brings on the punting unit at the 11:12 mark from their own 35.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The punt fest continues as Landstown goes 3 & out - nearly intercepted by Salem's Keimar Carter-Gatlin - and the Sun Devils take over at the Landstown 48 following a 22-yard punt. Penalties, including an illegal sub to start, doomed that series before it ever got going for the Eagles.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

On consecutive plays, Salem hits Landstown with slant / post patterns and the safety didn't get over in time to keep Miller from coming through and burning them.

That capped a quick 4-play, 48-yard drive in 2:12 to give the pupil Marcus Johnson-Williams the lead on the teacher Tommy Reamon.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Landstown goes 3 & Out, but Salem doesn't help its cause with a 3 & out of their own.

That gives the Eagles the ball back, at the Salem 44, after a 20-yard punt with 3:18 to go until half-time.

Landstown picks up a first down for the first time tonight as senior tailback Alijah Douglas takes the stretch play and gets 15 along the sideline. Faced with a 3rd & 12 a couple plays later after Zyreon Rogers dropped a Landstown ball carrier backwards for a loss, the Eagles get a break on an undisciplined moment from the Salem defense.

Eagles QB Derrick McMasters tries to connect down the middle of the field with Chris Nyeachi. Instead of incomplete, it's a fresh set of downs on a roughing the passer penalty, Salem's 7th infraction of the night.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Landstown's clock management on this series before the half has not been the best. They let it go down from about 1:20 to 23.9 seconds on just a couple of run plays. Zyreon Rogers again was in on the stop behind the line of scrimmage for the Salem defense.

Landstown lines up to try a 30-yard field goal and before it can be kicked, Salem's Keimar Carter-Gatlin scoops up the ball from the holder. Can't say I've ever seen that at the High School level. Interestingly enough, the ball is still live because he wasn't tackled... however, the officials blew the play dead. Salem could've had a chance to run it back for a score.

Strange ending to the half, and a squandered opportunity for Landstown before the half.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Some numbers at the break...


Salem 7:
Angelo Liotta - 5-9 for 84Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Ravon Moore - 11Car. 27Yds; 1Rec. 9Yds.
Evan Millar - 2Rec. 45Yds. TD
Ahmarri Williams - 1Rec. 25Yds.
Jahiel Mitchell - 1Car. 7Yds; 1Rec. 5Yds.
Zyreon Rogers - 3 Solo Tackles, 2 Sacks
Cameron Fisher - 4 Tackles, TFL


Sun Devils - 25 plays for 103 total yards (5 of 9 for 84 yards passing; 16 rushes for 19 yards); 7 penalties for 50 yards; 0 turnovers


Landstown 0:
Alijah Douglas - 7Car. 28Yds; 1Rec. 2Yds.
Derrick McMasters - 1-6 for 2Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Dante Gooden - 7 Tackles (6 Solo), 4TFL, 2 Sacks
Zyreon Bacote - 4 Tackles (3 Solo)

Eagles - 20 plays for 22 total yards (1 of 6 for 2 yards passing, 1 INT; 14 rushes for 20 yards, 1 lost fumble); 2 penalties for 17 yards; 2 tunovers
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com


Oh, that tricky Tommy Reamon! Unfortunately, his Eagles can't do much with it as Fabien Wells gets a tackle for loss on a run. Then the Salem defense comes up big on 3rd down with freshman DE Ari Watford along with LB Donte Ponder limiting a swing pass to a mere gain of 1.

Landstown's punt is partially blocked by Cameron Fisher - who has been flying around quite a bit on defense - and the Sun Devils recover at their own 30 with 9:13 to go in the 3rd period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Salem appears to move the chains on 3rd & 4 on a strong run from Keimar Carter-Gatlin, but towards the end of the carry as he's going to the ground, the ball pops loose.

Landstown has it after the Zyreon Bacote fumble recovery at the 50 with 7:43 to go in the third period.

Derrick McMasters at QB for Landstown nearly gives it right back on a throw over the middle of the field. However, Jahiel Mitchell drops the should've been INT. A 6-yard pass on 2nd down brings up 3rd & 4, where Zyreon Rogers stops Alijah Douglas in his tracks.

Jahrell Walton makes an excellent pass breakup in one-on-one coverage on 4th & 4 on the pass intended for Theo Sherrod (who's back in the game after getting shaken up earlier in the contest).

So Salem takes over at their own 44 with 6:24 to go in the third quarter.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Not a good sight here for Salem Coach Marcus Johnson-Williams as his promising tailback Ravon Moore is being helped off the field. Looks to be a knee / lower leg injury with 5:40 to go in the third period. That last 9-yard run into Landstown territory to move the chains might've finished his night with 15 rushes for 42 yards.

They now bring in Keimar Carter-Gatlin and they are going double tight, playing power ball, trying to pound the Eagles between the tackles. Two runs in a row net 11 yards, down to the Landstown 35. He's running with a serious purpose.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Excellent job by the Salem running game - and that offensive line featuring Grant Gaffney, Jaylen Gilchrest, among others - to power the way.

Landstown may be in business now though after a 59-yard ensuing kickoff return by Alijah Douglas down to the Salem 11. Can the Eagles convert inside the red zone against a Salem defense that has been stingy all night?
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The Salem defense buckles down on three straight plays, dropping Landstown behind the line on two of those runs. Ari Watford, the impressive looking freshman defensive end with scholarship offers already, read the toss on 3rd down beautifully.

Landstown will look to go for it on 4th & 14 from the Salem 15 as the 4th quarter begins. Not a ton of confidence in their passing game tonight as the Eagles are just 3 of 10 for 9 yards, missing UNC commit and explosive athlete Tychaun Chapman in more ways than one.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Jahiel Mitchell, who scored the last touchdown for Salem, breaks up the pass in the end zone on fourth down to begin the 4th period.

Salem takes over at their own 15 with 11:52 to go in regulation as Marcus Johnson-Williams closes in on potentially his first victory as Head Coach.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Keimar Carter-Gatlin knifes his way through for gains of 1, 10 and 7 yards. But on 2nd & 3, the Sun Devils go to a different back and Landstown defensive lineman Isaiah Montgomery - who'll likely play on the offensive side of the ball as a tackle or guard at Pitt in the ACC - is among the defenders to drop Jahiel Mitchell behind the line of scrimmage. A pass on 3rd & 7 is incomplete, so Salem will punt it away with 8:22 remaining in regulation.

Landstown will need to hit a big play through the air to get on the scoreboard and make things interesting in the closing minutes.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,050
546
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Back-to-back incomplete passes for Landstown after a 1-yard run from Alijah Douglas, where Salem DE Ari Watford met him immediately, and the Eagles are forced to probably go for it on 4th & 9 from the 46 of Salem with 6:59 to play.

Landstown may make a switch at QB and bring in the freshman Zack Ruello. So far, the passing game (3 of 13 for 9 yards) has not generated enough to make this a one-score ballgame.

Out of a time-out, the Eagles do indeed put the ninth grader Ruello, who makes a good read. Unfortunately, his intended target Douglas is not ready for it in the flat and it falls incomplete. Salem takes over, looking to run the clock out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Tallwood (0-3) at Kempsville (1-2)

Replies
28
Views
592
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Region 5A Semis Game Blog: Deep Creek 20, Cox 7 - FINAL

Replies
28
Views
652
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog Game Blog: Maury 40, Churchland 14 - FINAL

Replies
32
Views
456
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Princess Anne (3-1) vs. Bayside (3-1) held at First Colonial HS

Replies
41
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Friday Night VHSL Football Picks - 8/27/21 + Weekend Selections

Replies
0
Views
107
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826

Latest posts

Top Bottom