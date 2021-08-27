Greetings from Virginia Beach's Landstown High School on this 91-degree night on August 27th as the 2021 High School Football season gets underway for the host Eagles out of Region 6A and the visiting Salem Sun Devils from Region 5A.



These two Virginia Beach rivals have plenty on the line in this one as they've had some compelling, close battles over the years. The major storyline tonight is that Marcus Johnson-Williams makes his debut as Salem's Head Coach. He once was an assistant at Landstown under Tommy Reamon, the Eagles Head Coach.



Of note - - Landstown star Tychaun Chapman, a transfer from Princess Anne who is committed to UNC, is not in uniform tonight and watching from the sidelines. Chapman is out with an undisclosed injury. Reamon could not speak to the severity, but did say he hopes to have him back in the lineup "in a couple of weeks."



Follow here and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports for further updates tonight!