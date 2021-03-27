Blog LIVE Game Blog - Tallwood (0-3) at Kempsville (1-2)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Kempsville High School, where yours truly once roamed the halls (yes, that's a true fact). The Chiefs at 2-1 overall, thanks to a forfeit win over Green Run before their shutout of Landstown, still mathematically have a chance to qualify for the Region 5A playoffs. But they're going to knock off these 0-3 Tallwood Lions, who have won the last six meetings.

Kempsville hasn't beaten Tallwood since a 25-20 victory in 2013. Is today the day? Coach Daryl Cherry faces a Tallwood program where he once was an assistant under current Lions Head Coach John Kepple. We'll have updates throughout here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports...
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Tallwood begins at their own 37 following a 13-yard opening kickoff return by Khari Barnes. The Lions run it four straight times with Gunner White and Andre Stevens. White moves the chains on 4th & 1. But a couple of good stops from junior d-lineman Jaylon White (who has offers from ODU and Toledo) for the Chiefs. Jerome Sutton III, a sophomore linebacker, also makes a tackle for loss.

On 3rd & 9 from the 50, the Lions go to the air and Gunner White, their workhorse tailback, throws a pass to Kemari Reynolds that only nets 2 yards. The Lions are forced to punt and the punt goes just 5 yards out of bounds.

So with 7:02 to go in the opening period, Kempsville's first offensive series begins at their own 43.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville goes 3 & out on their first series. Their first pass attempt - from sophomore signal caller Sterling Homer - is dropped and that set the tone for the drive. A bad snap on the punt results in a loss of 19 as Tallwood's Tommy Evans brings down the punter Jacob Jones.

So Tallwood takes over at the Kempsville 25. But they are unable to do anything as Lions QB Carlos Lamoso is sacked twice in a span of three plays; first by sophomore DL Shaun Sanders and then by junior LB Jack Everix.

On 4th & 20, Lamoso's pass is incomplete. Kempsville takes over at their own 35 with 2:59 to go in the opening period for their second series.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Another 3 & out for Kempsville, but on 3rd & 7, they nearly get Sterling Homer to complete the pass to Quran Boyd. Except Tyrek Townes, senior DB for Tallwood, was there to jar the ball loose.

Couple of big hits in this one from Townes and Kempsville's Amari Presley - who had a pick-six in their shutout of Landstown. Outside of that, very little offense thus far.

Tallwood's 3rd series begins at their own 33 with 1:43 to go in the opening frame.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

A slow start for both teams. Looks like Kempsville's defensive line and Tallwood's offensive line is the matchup to watch. The Kempsville d-line is getting pressure in the backfield after the QB, but the Lions are breaking some tackles in the run game, using D.K. McKelvin more to complement Gunner White and Andre Stevens on the last few runs with moderate success.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Facing 3rd & 2 from the Kempsville 48, it looks like Tallwood will keep it on the ground, but Jack Everix from his linebacker spot knifes through for a stop behind the line of scrimmage. That was a loss of 6 and takes them back to their own 46 to punt.

Didn't like that design as Gunner White was getting the ball from the QB spot, and without Carlos Lamoso in there, it takes away the threat of them passing there. To me, taking a shot there might not have been a bad idea since they're geared to stop the run, plus it's two-down territory anyways given the yardage to go to move the sticks.

Kempsville takes over at their own 26 following the punt with 9:35 to go in the 1st half. This will be their third series of the day, and they're hoping that this one brings them positive yardage unlike the last two.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Looked like it would be another 3 & out for Kempsville, highlighted for Tallwood's defense by a tackle for loss from senior DB Xavier Jackson on a screen. But roughing the punter is called with the Chiefs punting it away. On the very next play, it's a big completion of nearly 30 yards from Sterling Homer to junior WR Owen Jackson.

The Chiefs have it at the Tallwood 30 and the morale seems to be picking up a good bit.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Right up the middle untouched goes the bowling ball Washington-Pearce, who checks in at 5-foot-8 and has low center of gravity.

Making matters worse for Tallwood, they get flagged for a horse collar penalty in the end zone. So Kempsville kicks off from the Tallwood 45, giving them options to kick it into the end zone or try and onside / squib.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Gunner White means business, folks. After breaking off a 5 yard run to give him just 15 yards on 5 attempts, he busts loose and nearly reaches the end zone. Amari Presley was able to knock him out, but not until he gains 52 yards down to the Kempsville 15. White has dominated a matchup between these two before, going back to 2019.

DK McKelvin gains 2 up the middle, then Kempsville burns a time-out to gather itself defensively with 5:18 before the break as the Lions close in on tying this one up... facing 2nd & 8 from the 13.

Karlos Isler Jr. and sophomore Isaiah Cesus team for a sack for the Kempsville defense. That's the third time Lamoso has been sacked in this half as he's got a bit of the happy feet going on back there in the pocket. However, on the next play on a really crucial 3rd & 11 from the 16, he shows some poise and makes a really good throw to Owen Jackson, shaking a defender to get 11 yards down to the 5.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Surprisingly, Kempsville waits till their 4th series to get arguably their best offensive player in my opinion - Quran Boyd - a rush attempt. His first carry gets 3 yards out of Wildcat. Boyd then gains 11 close to midfield for the Chiefs before a whistle will back them up with a false start.

Boyd showed me some promise towards the end of the 2019 campaign - including in their big upset of Bayside - and then in 7 on 7 in the Fall at Game Academy, where he was a solid receiving weapon out of the backfield. Look for the sophomore to be featured more in that role as he progresses.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com


Kempsville's drive bogged down after a couple of nifty runs from Quran Boyd.

Now Tallwood tries to get something started as Gunner White gains 3, then Carlos Lamoso's pass is incomplete, trying to thread the needle to Khari Barnes.

Lamoso lofts a really nice ball to Derek Summers and the 6-0, 165 senior wideout hauls it in for a gain of 30. If Summer didn't lose his footing, he would've had a 50-yard TD as he had his corner beat on the outside. Then Gunner White busts off tacklers and rumbles into the end zone for a TD.

 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
A truly impressive run by Gunner White, who showed his brute strength and determination on that play.

Kempsville really needs a score before the break, and remember, the Chiefs get the ball first to begin the 2nd half.

 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville comes up with its second longest play from scrimmage of the afternoon on a tunnel screen as Sterling Homer finds Quran Boyd for 20 yards into Tallwood territory. From the Lions 40, the Chiefs have back-to-back incomplete passes as the first is nearly hauled in over the middle by Boyd, while the second was almost picked as two defenders - Kamari Reynolds and Xavier Jackson - were in the area.

The 3rd & 10 pass is complete from Homer to Darien Seymore-Jackson, the junior RB, out of the backfield... but they only get 5 and let some precious seconds go off the clock. Then on 4th & 5, it's incomplete.

Tallwood takes over at its own 35 with 18 seconds left, probably content to go to half-time with the 9 point lead.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Let's get to some numbers here at the break...

Stats at the Half:

Tallwood 16:
Gunner White - 9Car. 95Yds. 2TD's; 1-1 for 2Yds. passing
Carlos Lamoso - 2-4 for 41Yds.
Dkheriyon McKelvin - 6Car. 17Yds.
Andre Stevens - 2 successful 2-point conversion runs
Derek Summers - 1Rec. 30Yds.
Xavier Jackson - 1Rec. 11Yds; 2TFL, 2PBU

Lions - 27 plays for 146 total yards (22 rushes for 103 yards; 3 of 5 for 43 pass yards); 0 turnovers; 2 penalties for 27 yards


Kempsville 7:
Sterling Homer - 5-13 for 52Yds.
Naiquan Washington-Pearce - 1Car. 30Yds. TD; 3 Assisted Tackles
Quran Boyd - 3Car. 15Yds; 2Rec. 19Yds.
Owen Jackson - 1Rec. 28Yds.
Amari Presley - 5 Tackles (4 Solo)
Jack Everix - 4 Tackles, 2 TFL, Sack

Chiefs - 22 plays for 90 total yards (9 rushes for 38 yards; 5 of 13 for 52 pass yards); 0 turnovers; 0 penalties
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville gets the ball to start the 2nd half at their own 40. New quarterback in for Kempsville with sophomore Noah Lee, who's bigger at 6-2 than Sterling Homer (5'11"). His first pass is complete for 4 yards to Amari Presley. Two plays later, he finds Presley for 5 more yards, but sandwiched in between was a loss.

A toss play on 4th & 4 gets just what the Chiefs need as Jerome Sutton III goes out of bounds to the 50. Darien Seymore-Jackson adds on 5 more yards on the ground. Senior LB Demante Boler (6-2, 220) applies some pressure on Noah Lee and his pass on 2nd & 5 falls incomplete. Big 3rd & 5 upcoming for Daryl Cherry's Chiefs, although this may be two-down territory.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville gets stopped on 4th & 5, but the more powerful play came on 3rd down on a great open field tackle from Kamari Reynolds for the Tallwood defense.

Tallwood takes over at their own 45 with 7:59 to go in the 3rd period for their first series of the second half. Gunner White gains 2, yet before they can snap it on 2nd & 8, a false start penalty backs them up 5. Naiquan Washington-Pearce - the guy who scored Kempsville's lone TD on the day - comes through with a sack on second down.

On 3rd & 20, Carlos Lamoso almost makes it 3 / 3 on passing plays on that down, just missing the connection with Tay Revis, who was singled up on the outside. Tallwood will punt it away, and the Chiefs really need a special teams spark.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Billy Warburton and Ronald Rhodes combine to sack Noah Lee on 2nd down, so Kempsville is forced to go to the air again on 3rd & 11 from their own 25. Before they do so, they'll burn a time-out.

This is where Coach Cherry would love to have back those field-stretching receivers from a couple years ago in Raevon Gordon and Jovon Mims. Their receiving core right now is relatively young and still evolving.

A low snap forces Noah Lee to step up in the pocket and he's wrestled down by DK McKelvin, gaining just 1. Kempsville boots it away on a punt.

Tallwood's second series of the half begins at the Chiefs 49-yard line with 3:40 left in the period. A methodical drive here resulting in points can put them close to putting this one on ice.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Gunner White's big gain is brought back on a block in the back penalty. From their own 45, Jack Everix and Quran Boyd bring White down for a loss of 4 as the Lions try to run wide to the other side and it doesn't work. Then a pass is incomplete to bring up 3rd & 20 from their own 41.

For the second straight series, Lamoso's 3rd & 20 pass is lofted near the Kempsville sideline and falls incomplete. Tallwood will need some consistency out of its passing game to finish off the close games moving forward in the future, whether it's in the regular season finale against Bayside or in the Fall of 2021, especially since Gunner White will be graduating.

A low line-drive punt lands at the Kempsville 23-yard line with 1:56 left in this rather ho-hum third period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Kempsville gets some movement up front with back-to-back runs from Darien Seymore-Jackson between the tackles totaling 7 yards. On 3rd & 3 out of shotgun, another bad snap - coupled with a snap - will back the Chiefs up. Actually, check that, it's a neutral zone infraction on Tallwood and that's costly for the Lions because it gives Kempsville a fresh set of downs with 10 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

The Chiefs let the time run out in the 3rd period before snapping it from their own 35.

 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Kempsville lulled Tallwood to sleep on that one. Noah Lee has done a decent job when he's gotten help from his line and the snaps have been on point - - completing 4 of 5 passes for 79 yards with that TD giving them a chance to rally.

One of Kempsville's two-way standouts - Quran Boyd - is being looked at with an injury... they're hoping nothing more than just a cramp.

Tallwood needs to respond here with a time-consuming drive and get back to pounding the rock with White, McKelvin and Stevens to take pressure off the passing game.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Tallwood takes over at their own 47 with 10:54 to play in regulation, nursing a 16-13 lead. Gunner White powers ahead for 11 yards, then the Kempsville defense on the outside with Owen Jackson drops a receiver for a loss of 3 on a completion. Then White takes matters into his own hands again, bursting up the middle for paydirt.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
11,691
511
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

It's been the Gunner White Show. Lions going for 2...

Andre Stevens cannot get the hat-trick of two-point conversions as he's stuffed. So score maintains 22-13 in favor of Tallwood with 9:22 remaining.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom