Greetings from Kempsville High School, where yours truly once roamed the halls (yes, that's a true fact). The Chiefs at 2-1 overall, thanks to a forfeit win over Green Run before their shutout of Landstown, still mathematically have a chance to qualify for the Region 5A playoffs. But they're going to knock off these 0-3 Tallwood Lions, who have won the last six meetings.
Kempsville hasn't beaten Tallwood since a 25-20 victory in 2013. Is today the day? Coach Daryl Cherry faces a Tallwood program where he once was an assistant under current Lions Head Coach John Kepple. We'll have updates throughout here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports...
