Facing 3rd & 2 from the Kempsville 48, it looks like Tallwood will keep it on the ground, but Jack Everix from his linebacker spot knifes through for a stop behind the line of scrimmage. That was a loss of 6 and takes them back to their own 46 to punt.



Didn't like that design as Gunner White was getting the ball from the QB spot, and without Carlos Lamoso in there, it takes away the threat of them passing there. To me, taking a shot there might not have been a bad idea since they're geared to stop the run, plus it's two-down territory anyways given the yardage to go to move the sticks.



Kempsville takes over at their own 26 following the punt with 9:35 to go in the 1st half. This will be their third series of the day, and they're hoping that this one brings them positive yardage unlike the last two.