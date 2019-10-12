Blog LIVE Game Blog - Tallwood (2-3) at Bayside (2-3)

Greetings from Haygood Road in Virginia Beach, where the Homecoming Parade has started outside of Bayside High School as the host Marlins (2-3) take on the visiting Tallwood Lions (2-3) in a matchup that'll have playoff implications. Tallwood, out of Region 6A, is looking to grab one of the final eight slots as they snapped a three-game losing streak a week ago with a shutout of Kempsville. Meanwhile, Bayside, which moved down to Region 5A this year, ended its three-game losing skid a week ago when Princess Anne missed a field goal at the end and the Marlins held on for a 14-12 victory. A year ago in the regular season finale, Tallwood built a 21-0 second quarter lead before Bayside scored 19 unanswered, but their potential game-tying two-point conversion was stopped with under a minute to play. We'll have updates here, via Twitter @hatfieldsports and via Twitter from my colleague Reese Becker at @ReeseBecker