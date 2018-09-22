Blog LIVE Game Blog - Warwick (4-0) at Phoebus (1-0)

Greetings from Darling Stadium on this hot and humid Saturday afternoon, the 22nd of September, as we are about set for kick-off between the host Phoebus Phantoms (1-0) and visiting Warwick Raiders (4-0) in a Peninsula District matchup. Warwick is enjoying is best start in 18 years, while the Phantoms have only gotten one game in - a shutout of Denbigh. Looming right around the corner in five days is a showdown for Phoebus with unbeaten Lake Taylor. Follow updates through our LIVE Blog all afternoon + on Twitter @ hatfieldsports